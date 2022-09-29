ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

golfmagic.com

Japan Golf Tour releases statement about LIV Golf Invitational Series

The Japan Golf Tour [JGTO] have released a statement about their stance on the LIV Golf Invitational Series, outlining they believe it would be "beneficial" to remain neutral at this moment in time. Greg Norman, the LIV Golf Tour chief executive, has previously stated his desire for golf's governing bodies...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

PGA Tour golfer reveals surprisingly positive LIV Golf opinion

The battle between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf league has gotten contentious and heated at times in recent months, even extending to the courtroom after LIV joined a lawsuit against the Tour. While some players are taking strong stances in the battle, PGA Tour golfer Adam Scott isn’t one of them.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman golf clothing being worn by volunteers at PGA Tour event!

We are not quite sure how they managed to get this one signed off by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, but the volunteers at this week's Sanderson Farms Championship are wearing Greg Norman's golf clothing brand. LIV Golf CEO Norman might be shocked to hear the news given his ties...
ADVOCACY
Golf Digest

Dave Sampson - from competition winner to Ryder Cup 2023 course designer

Dave Sampson was busy packing for a flight from the UK back home to South Africa when a golf magazine landed in front of him. A competition to design a golf hole had caught his friend’s eye, and he urged Sampson to enter and indulge a passion that had until that point been nothing but a distraction from the more traditional building architecture work that was paying his bills.
GOLF

