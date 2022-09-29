Read full article on original website
LIV Golf Tour: Former PGA Tour caddie on OWGR issue? "Be mad at your agent!"
Former PGA Tour caddie John Wood - who carried the bag most recently for Matt Kuchar - has hit out at the "closed shop" of the LIV Golf Invitational Series in a debate about world ranking points. Wood, who also looped for Mark Calcavecchia, Hunter Mahan and Kevin Sutherland before...
Japan Golf Tour releases statement about LIV Golf Invitational Series
The Japan Golf Tour [JGTO] have released a statement about their stance on the LIV Golf Invitational Series, outlining they believe it would be "beneficial" to remain neutral at this moment in time. Greg Norman, the LIV Golf Tour chief executive, has previously stated his desire for golf's governing bodies...
PGA Tour golfer reveals surprisingly positive LIV Golf opinion
The battle between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf league has gotten contentious and heated at times in recent months, even extending to the courtroom after LIV joined a lawsuit against the Tour. While some players are taking strong stances in the battle, PGA Tour golfer Adam Scott isn’t one of them.
How Much Does It Cost to Play the Country Club of Jackson, Home of the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship?
A look at membership costs for the Country Club of Jackson. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play the Country Club of Jackson, Home of the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Greg Norman golf clothing being worn by volunteers at PGA Tour event!
We are not quite sure how they managed to get this one signed off by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, but the volunteers at this week's Sanderson Farms Championship are wearing Greg Norman's golf clothing brand. LIV Golf CEO Norman might be shocked to hear the news given his ties...
Dave Sampson - from competition winner to Ryder Cup 2023 course designer
Dave Sampson was busy packing for a flight from the UK back home to South Africa when a golf magazine landed in front of him. A competition to design a golf hole had caught his friend’s eye, and he urged Sampson to enter and indulge a passion that had until that point been nothing but a distraction from the more traditional building architecture work that was paying his bills.
