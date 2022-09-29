Open house event returning to BG fire station

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green Fire Division's open house is returning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Pearl Street fire station.

The family-friendly event allows residents to explore the fire station, meet firefighters and learn more about how to keep their families safe at home and away, the announcement said.

Activities include four demonstration events involving a fire extinguisher at 10 a.m., EMS at 10:30 a.m., a fire at 11 a.m., and an auto extrication at noon.

Other event activities include free pizza, station tours, and opportunities to operate a fire hose, explore fire trucks and ambulances, watch the "Jaws of Life" equipment in use, and other educational information.

The fire station is at 1060 Pearl St. This event is free, and no registration is required, the city said.