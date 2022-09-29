Godwin returned from his ACL injury in Week 1 but ended up with a hamstring injury. It may be safe to assume that Godwin won't receive a full workload, but as one of Tom Brady's top targets, he could still see some major action. Godwin is also still going to have to go through his pregame warmups without trouble in order to suit up, and with the Bucs game on Sunday night fantasy managers would be taking a bit of a risk having him in their lineups. Nonetheless, Godwin should be considered a flex play in what could be a high-scoring Sunday night game against the Chiefs.

