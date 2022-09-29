Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Rush's performance vs. Commanders, Dak Prescott's recovery
As he does after every game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with the media following his team’s 25-10 win over the Commanders. Jones spoke about Cooper Rush’s performance, how Dak Prescott’s thumb injury is healing, the Cowboys defense, and more.
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Our staff provides their predictions as the Buccaneers look to bounce back against the Chiefs.
Winners, losers from NFL Week 4: Saquon Barkley returns to stardom, Carson Wentz remains a problem
NFL Week 4 is drawing to a close with Sunday’s full slate of action providing tons of excitement. From a
Skip Bayless feels sorry for Dak Prescott in latest cringe Cowboys hype video
FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless got up close and personal when bragging about the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 4 win. The Dallas Cowboys were essentially given their last rites after Week 1 once starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a fractured right thumb. With Cooper Rush getting the start, there was no faith that the Cowboys would remain afloat for however long Prescott was sidelined. Rush did lead the Cowboys to back-to-back wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. In Week 4, Rush did it again.
fantasypros.com
Jaylen Waddle records season-low 39 yards in Week 4
Waddle saw nine fewer targets than Tyreek Hill in the loss. Also, Trent Sherfield saw six targets which could be attributed to Teddy Bridgewater entering the game in the second quarter. Unfortunately, Tua Tagovailoa exited the game due to a head/neck injury and it is unclear when he will be able to return to play. Prepare for Waddle to receive passes from Teddy Bridgewater for at least the immediate future. Waddle will face the Jets in New York in Week 5. Just like Hill, Waddle can make plays out of nothing so expect a bounce-back performance regardless of the starting quarterback.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset
Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 4 Reactions, Takeaways & Injury Analysis – Dameon Pierce Delivers!
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly), Matthew Freedman (@MattFtheOracle), and Deepak Chona (@SportMDAnalysis). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
fantasypros.com
Julio Jones (knee) active for Week 4 vs. Chiefs
Julio Jones is officially active for Tampa Bay’s Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs on Sunday night according to PFF’s Ari Meirov. (Ari Meirov on Twitter ) Jones is active for the first time since Week 1 when he caught 3-of-5 targets for 69 yards. He should be started by all fantasy managers who waited until Sunday night to see if he would play. Jones should help stretch the field for Tom Brady and see some deep targets against the Chiefs.
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs win against the Tampa Bay Bucs
We tried to warn ya’ll this was coming.
fantasypros.com
Daniel Jones returns to the game in Week 4
Daniel Jones has returned to the game for the Giants after Tyrod Taylor went to the locker room with an apparent injury. (Jonathan Jones on Twitter ) Jones was listed as questionable and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor, who was then injured himself on a running play. Jones is clearly not able to take snaps and throw as the Giants’ are running the wildcat with Saquon Barkley. Jones’ ankle injury and Tyrod Taylor’s injury are going to be worth monitoring moving forward.
fantasypros.com
Daniel Jones on the sideline with an ankle injury, officially questionable
Daniel Jones was limping after being sacked on the Giants’ last offensive drive. Tyrod Taylor is in the game for the Giants as the medical staff tends to Jones’ ankle. (Jordan Raanan on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Jones is officially listed as questionable to return for the Giants....
fantasypros.com
Christian McCaffrey (thigh) final decision will be made pregame
There have been multiple reports that McCaffrey will play in Week 4, and while it seems more likely than not, the Panthers still want to see how he looks pregame before the final decision is made. Even if he is not 100%, he should still have a productive game and should be started in all leagues against the Cardinals.
fantasypros.com
Chris Godwin (hamstring) considered 'optimistic' to suit up in Week 4
Godwin returned from his ACL injury in Week 1 but ended up with a hamstring injury. It may be safe to assume that Godwin won't receive a full workload, but as one of Tom Brady's top targets, he could still see some major action. Godwin is also still going to have to go through his pregame warmups without trouble in order to suit up, and with the Bucs game on Sunday night fantasy managers would be taking a bit of a risk having him in their lineups. Nonetheless, Godwin should be considered a flex play in what could be a high-scoring Sunday night game against the Chiefs.
fantasypros.com
Shaquille Leonard expected to play in Week 4
Leonard is a key cog and the captain of the Colts defense, so his return should be a major boon to a unit that has already been performing well in his absence. Even if he is active, he'll likely be on a snap count for his first game given his back injury. Nevertheless, his return should be a boost for the Colts D/ST on Sunday and going forward.
fantasypros.com
Joey Bosa (groin) expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Bosa had been placed on IR already and was expected to miss significant time, but this timeline crystallizes that he'll be out for nearly the entire fantasy season. As Schefter notes, even if Bosa is able to return, he's unlikely to do so at his normal level of production. He was one of the - if not the single - biggest cog in the Chargers defense, and his absence effectively removes the Chargers D/ST as an every-week starter.
fantasypros.com
Javonte Williams (knee) ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game
Williams was quickly ruled out after being listed as questionable. He was carted to the locker room with a towel over his head after he could not put weight on his knee. Mike Boone was the first running back in to replace Williams after Melvin Gordon fumbled for the fourth time this season. The Broncos should have more information out on Javonte potentially Sunday night or on Monday.
fantasypros.com
Michael Badgley signed by the Bears Saturday
Michael Badgley has been signed to the Bears’ practice squad Saturday. He has been elevated to the active roster with kicker Cairo Santos not traveling with the team. (Around the NFL on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Cairo Santos did not travel with the team for personal reasons, leading to the...
fantasypros.com
Jameis Winston doubtful to play Sunday against Minnesota
Head coach Dennis Allen stated earlier in the week that Winston was taking a rest day and that his back injury should not impact his availability. Now, after missing three straight practices the Saints are likely going to have to turn to veteran Andy Dalton to make the start Sunday in London. Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on how much time Winston will miss with this back injury, or if it will be limited to just one game.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 5 Early Waiver Targets (2022)
Here are some notable names from Sunday’s early slate! As always, measure your waiver wire zeal with considerations of how large your league is and your roster construction. Why is Mattison available in more than 50% of leagues? Rostering Dalvin Cook and not Mattison is as close to fantasy football masochism as you can get. Even if you don’t roster Cook, if you’re in a 10-team league or larger, you should find a way to get Mattison on your roster if he’s available.
fantasypros.com
Andy Dalton expected to start Sunday against Minnesota
Andy Dalton is expected to start Sunday against Minnesota with Jameis Winston listed as doubtful with a back injury. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Dalton looks all but certain to be the starter in London when the Saints take on the Vikings. With Winston missing three straight practices, Dalton has received all of the first team reps this week so he should be fully prepared. Dalton should be an option in superflex leagues, but fantasy managers will want to downgrade the Saints' pass catchers in Week 4.
