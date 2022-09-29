Read full article on original website
Related
Alex Morgan says she told U.S. Soccer not to hire Paul Riley as USWNT coach
In a new ESPN documentary, Alex Morgan said she told U.S. Soccer not to hire Paul Riley as U.S. women’s national team head coach in 2019. Riley was a candidate to replace Jill Ellis at the time after his track record of on-field success as head coach of the North Carolina Courage, and previously with the Portland Thorns. But a recent ESPN report said the Thorns had fired Riley for cause in 2015 following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. When Portland let Riley go, however, the club did not mention the investigation, which paved the way for him to get...
Matchups, Bracket Set for 2022 NWSL Playoffs
The six teams have punched their playoff tickets, and OL Reign has won the Shield. Now comes the chase for the title.
Jaelin Howell replaces Taylor Kornieck on USWNT roster
Jaelin Howell is back in the fold for the U.S. women’s national team. Two days after missing out on the initial roster, the Racing Louisville midfielder has been called in by USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski after an ankle injury ruled Taylor Kornieck out for games against England (Friday October 7, 3:00pm ET, Fox) and Spain (Tuesday October 11, 2:30pm ET, ESPN2). Kornieck suffered the ankle injury in the final moments of San Diego Wave’s playoff-clinching 2-2 draw against the Orlando Pride last Sunday. Howell’s last appearance with the USWNT came back in April against Uzbekistan, and though she was called up for...
Sporting News
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Team USA overpower China in final to win fourth-straight gold medal
SYDNEY — Team USA continued their recent World Cup dominance, making it four straight gold medals, defeating China in the final 83-61. Such was their dominance, the 22-point margin of victory is the largest in a Women's World Cup final, eclipsing the previous mark of 20 points also set by Team USA.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Team USA routs Canada to reach FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY -- Team USA wasn't pleased with how it played at times in its 33-point win Thursday over a gritty Serbia squad in the 2022 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, no matter the final score. But in Friday's semifinal, the Americans didn't leave any ambiguity about how strong they're looking in...
LAFC defeats Portland to clinch its second Supporters' Shield in four years
Denis Bouanga scored his first MLS goal in stoppage time to lift LAFC to a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers and clinch the Supporters' Shield.
William Agada’s goal helps Sporting KC dispatch Sounders
William Agada scored his eighth goal in his last nine matches to lift host Sporting Kansas City to a 1-0
Comments / 1