Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Fastest Growing Cities?
You may not like the hustle and bustle of a booming city or maybe that is exactly what you are looking for. Both matter if you are a current Michigan resident or looking to move to the Great Lakes State. If you don't want to live in a growing city,...
Three Abandoned Homes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The fascination with abandoned structures never ends. The gallery below features images of three abandoned homes, at undisclosed locations in the Upper Peninsula. The first house is...
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Did You Know You Can Get Into Canada With Just A Michigan ID?
We all love to travel and see new places. The United States has thousands of destinations worth visiting that don't require you to get a passport. But, for the most part if you plan to leave our borders, you have to have a US Passport. However, if you and your...
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Has Been Voted As The Best Fall Colors In America!
Growing up in Michigan I had the pleasure of watching the leaves change colors each fall. While enjoying the view, I never realized how truly great it was. Now thanks to a new reader's poll, all of America can see Michigan's beautiful fall colors. Michigan's Upper Penisula Named USA Today's...
See Michigan’s Fall Colors Like Never Before…From a Helicopter
From Downtown Detroit to Michigan's Upper Peninsula, these helicopter tours will allow you to see Michigan's fall colors as you've never seen them before. Over the years, Michigan has really turned into a vacation hotspot. It may not feel that way if you live here, but it's true. Taking helicopter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
At Just 22 Acres, This is the Smallest State Park in Michigan
Consider it "Fun Size"! When it comes to most state parks it may be tiny, but it's big on beauty. At just 22 acres in size, this Alger County park is the smallest state park in Michigan. Currently, there are 103 state parks and recreation areas throughout Michigan, with new...
The Purple Gang is Michigan’s Most Notorious Gangster Family You’ve Never Heard About
It's amazing that growing up, in history courses, watching the History Channel, I've never heard of the Purple Gang. Al Capone, yeah. John Dillinger, Of Course. All the families of New York, New Jersey, and Chicago, absolutely. But how is it possible, that one family of gangsters from Michigan could...
“Live from Michigan, It’s Saturday Night!”: Michiganders on SNL
People love to hate on Saturday Night Live. How it's "not funny anymore", or "not as good as it used to be". It's hard to argue with the show's longevity though. SNL just launched into its 48th season of entertaining late-night viewers in the middle of the weekend. Since 1975,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fall Driving Hazards Michigan Drivers Should be Aware of
We all know that the days get shorter in the fall and you know what this means? You'll be driving in the dark much more often. And with the time change coming very soon, nighttime hours can be the worst time to drive just about anywhere. The most important thing...
The Best Halloween Costume Shops in Mid Michigan
Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year. I love the color change, cooler temps and I look forward to all of the Halloween candy!. Although Halloween is on October 31st every year, it seems like Halloween season starts in August. Much like the other holidays we celebrate every year, the stores start stocking supplies for different holidays earlier and earlier each year. I recall seeing Halloween decorations in August of this year.
Amazing Pumpkin Patches the Family Will Love In Mid Michigan
Going to the pumpkin patch during Halloween is a tradition for many families, including my own. It's a tradition that I hope my kids will carry on with their own children. I look forward to climbing into the car to start our quest to find the best pumpkins to carve. Rain or shine, we are prepared. There's more to finding the perfect pumpkin then just the pumpkin. Maybe the perfect pumpkin includes the conversations with our kids while they are on the hunt. For me, it's the time I get to spend with my kids that means so much. I know it means a lot to them too. When they find their pumpkins, I will know because of the giant smile on their faces.
Can You (Should You?) Hunt The ‘Spirit Bear’ Spotted In Michigan’s U.P. Recently?
Every year, hunters in Michigan will vie to get their black bear tags from the state, and roam out into the wilderness to bring back a trophy. This year, though, hunters in the U.P. will face a new foe that hasn't been sighted in Michigan for a long time - the recently-sited "Spirit Bear" - a blonde-colored Black Bear that is rarely seen outside of British Columbia, Canada. But can hunters... or maybe even... SHOULD hunters go after this rare sight?
Three Celebrity Jeopardy Contestants Whiff On An Easy Michigan Question
Eddie Huang, Iliza Schlesinger and Reggie Watts all failed at basic US geography Sunday night. A Question About The Great Lakes Stumped The Panel. I've always expected more out of stand-up comedians. They seem so smart and quick on stage, but off stage, they don't a lot about their own country.
Michigan Buried by a Meteor (or Comet) Over a Billion Years Ago
Can you imagine a meteorite so big, that upon impact, it covered Michigan with all kinds of rocks, minerals, and debris? 130 feet thick in some areas? Well, it happened, about 1.8 billion years ago…..before life began here. Michigan Buried by Impact of Meteorite. Obviously, there is much more...
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0