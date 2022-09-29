Jaguars' Devin Lloyd named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month on Thursday.

The first-round pick finished the month of September with 24 tackles, two interceptions, and an NFL-best six passes defended in three games played. Earlier this week, Lloyd jumped ahead of the Jaguars’ No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker in the race for Defensive Rookie of the Year, according to oddsmakers.

Lloyd is the fifth player in Jaguars history to earn Defensive Rookie of the Month honors, and the first since linebacker Clint Ingram in 2006. The other three were Tony Brackens (1996), Donovin Darius (1998), and Rashean Mathis (2003).

He’s also the third Jaguars player in the last four seasons to be a Rookie of the Month, joining the team’s former quarterback Gardner Minshew and current running back James Robinson.

Lloyd previously starred at the University of Utah where he was a two-time First Team All-Pac-12 linebacker and a consensus All-American as a senior. The Jaguars picked Lloyd with the No. 27 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after trading second-, fourth-, and sixth-round selections to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get another first-rounder.