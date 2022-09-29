Read full article on original website
Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses
Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
Central Texas Man Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Falls County, Texas Teacher
A man in Central Texas is facing charges of stalking after police say an investigation revealed disturbing evidence at his home in Falls County. The case first began on September 24th, 2022. According to a post from the Falls County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement received a notice from the Rosebud-Lott High School about an unnamed teacher who was receiving threatening emails.
Help! Killeen, Texas Is Looking For Alleged Thief Spotted in Front Yard
I’m not exactly sure what’s going on in Killeen, Texas, but it's sad to see someone get out of their car in broad daylight and help himself to someone else's property. That's what a resident claims happened, and they've shared security footage they say proves it. WHAT IS...
Prost! Get Ready for Oktoberfest in Temple, Texas Oct. 1
TEMPLE, TEXAS - One thing I’ve learned about Temple is that as family friendly as it is, people here really know how to party, and they'll find any excuse to do it. It's a good thing we're in Oktoberfest season, because that's definitely a good reason to celebrate Texas' German roots and the best food and drink our community has to offer.
US Army Facing Second Wrongful Death Lawsuit Regarding Conduct At Fort Hood, Texas
A Boston family is seeking answers after they raised concerns regarding the treatment of a soldier who was stated at Fort Hood, Texas when he died. The Killeen Daily Herald reported the details of the passing of Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Sgt. Fernandes was found dead in Temple on August 31st, 2020. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was suicide by hanging.
Have You Seen These People? Bell County’s Most Wanted For September
Texas is a big, beautiful place full of honest, law-abiding people. Sadly, it's also got its fair share of scofflaws who are currently on the run from justice. Bell County is no exception, and since Texas is a neighborly place, I like to let my neighbors know who could be lurking out there.
Parks In Belton, Texas Closing Soon Due To Construction
BELTON, TEXAS - One thing we can all agree on is that road construction seems to always happen at the most inconvenient times. Even when it's planned, it always gets in the way. This is especially true in Texas, where everything is bigger, including roads of course. But everything deteriorates...
These Fall Insects are Coming to a Garden Near You, Killeen, Texas
There is no shortage of creep crawly bugs in Killeen, Texas, but with fall slowly setting in, there's a new host of insects that are ready to invade your garden. I'm currently in a fight with the ants that decided to invade my yard. Every time I dump the killer powder on them, they move their pile to a different section of the yard. Now I have to battle the fall season bugs too?
Convict Escapes Authorities in Central Texas, Still on The Run in Area of Seaton Cemetery
The manhunt is on for an inmate who escaped while on a work crew in Leon Junction, Texas. Brandon Hogan escaped from a work crew at Seaton Cemetery. According to our news partners at KWTX, Brandon Hogan escaped the work crew at Seaton Cemetery at 333 Seaton Road in Leon Junction, Texas. Leon Junction is close to Grove, Flat and Mound off TX-36.
Going Anywhere? Don’t Miss This Deadline in Texas
Even though the deadline isn't until next year, if you don't have one of these, you should probably start working on it right now. I know from personal experience that trying to renew your driver's license can be time-consuming. You must make an appointment, and some Texas DMV offices are booked up for weeks, and in some areas, months.
Texas Schools Are Now Taking, Locking Up Student Phones
Technology is abundant in the age we live in. If you walk around Texas and somehow don't find a smart device around you, you may need to document the moment in time somehow. (With your smart device!) But with smart devices in abundance, there's the possibility for distractions as well.
Here Are The 10 Essential Snacks You Must Grab When Visiting Buc-ee’s in Temple, Texas
What's the most important part of a road trip? Making a budget? Calculating the gas mileage? Packing extra underwear? No! It's making sure you have the best snacks. This is key to avoiding everyone getting hangry when you're not even halfway there yet, and if you stop at Buc-ee's in Temple, Texas, there are some essential snacks you'll need to stock up on.
Killeen, Texas Police Asking For Help Identifying Drivers Who Witnessed Shooting
A shooting in Killeen, Texas has investigators looking for answers, including the identities of multiple people who may have witnessed what happened. According to Bell County Crime Stoppers, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of E. Dean Avenue on September 22, 2022. Officers responding to the scene of the crime found a 42-year-old man who had been injured by gunfire. He was transported by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he was listed in critical condition.
These 5 Places In Killeen, Texas Have The Best Crushed Ice
Now, this article might be a little strange to some people in Killeen, Texas, but all my real ice eaters will know exactly where I’m coming from with this. If you're like me and could spend an entire day munching and crunching on a big cup of ice, you should definitely read on.
These Are Killeen, Texas’ Top 3 Authentic Pizza Shops You Must Try
You would think living in Killeen, Texas you wouldn’t be able to find decent Italian food, but you also have to keep in mind that we are next to the largest Army base in the United States, which brings all types of people to be stationed right here in Central Texas. Some of them bring recipes!
Fun for All Ages at 7th Annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas
If you've been thinking about adding a new member to your family, this is the perfect event for you!. Pets of all shapes and sizes will be available at the 7th annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas. Rescue Magazine and the Bell County Expo Center have teamed up to bring this fun family event for all animal lovers to Central Texas this October.
Click It Texas! TxDot Encouraging Citizens To Check Car Seats
With a big state like Texas, there are many drivers on the roads at a time. It's an interesting thought that may pop up in our heads while sitting around at home, "there's a lot of drivers in Texas isn't there?" With this many drivers in the state, there's more chances for accidents as well.
Do You Know These Men? Waco, Texas Police Need Your Help
After a string of catalytic converter thefts earlier this year all over the state, police in Waco, Texas are asking for help to identify two suspects caught on video stealing the valuable car part. About a year ago, Temple police reported 26 cases of catalytic converter theft in less than...
Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School
Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
Report: Killeen, Texas Animal Shelter Euthanizations Grew in The Past Year
Animals in Killeen, much like people moving to the area, have grown in size steadily. With more animals appearing, there is a guarantee of someone seeing a stray cat or dog running around Central Texas. The City established the Killeen Animal Advisory Committee, to put forth suggestions and recommendations to help control the population of animals in the city.
