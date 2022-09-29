Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Deaths underscore health challenges for the unhoused in Columbia
In the first two weeks of September, the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective was shocked by the deaths of three people they served among the unhoused in Columbia. The group posted remembrances on social media for B, Donnie and Kirby between Sept. 5 and 13. Community members responded with comments of condolences, memories and reflections on how Columbia should do more to care for people experiencing homelessness.
Columbia Missourian
Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture
The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19. For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.
Homeless Opportunity Campus viewed favorably by downtown Columbia workers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some people who work in downtown Columbia are in favor of the Voluntary Action Center and Columbia Housing Authority's proposed homeless shelter. "We've been down here for 14 years," said Melody Beach, who owns The Beach Salon. "In the last probably three to four years we've seen an increase in the homeless The post Homeless Opportunity Campus viewed favorably by downtown Columbia workers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, Jefferson City officials prefer resources over arrests when it comes to homelessness
Starting in January, those who sleep on the streets could face legal consequences if found on state land in Missouri. The post Columbia, Jefferson City officials prefer resources over arrests when it comes to homelessness appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Memorial is emphasized in Jefferson City Memorial Airport name
Organizers of last weekend’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport say it’s a prime example of how much Jefferson City and central Missouri cares about veterans. Weather was perfect for the event, which drew a strong turnout. That pleases Veterans United...
939theeagle.com
Mizzou food drive is underway; canned fruits and vegetables needed
Organizers of today’s annual Tiger food drive at Mizzou are hoping for donations of peanut butter, canned meats and canned vegetables. The food drive began this morning at the Reynolds alumni center. Organizers are also hoping for canned fruit and canned soups today, along with canned chili. The food...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): MidwayUSA founder Larry Potterfield appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”
Columbia-based MidwayUSA began as a small gun shop in 1977 and has grown into a large company and internet retailer of about 200,000 hunting, fishing, shooting and outdoor products. Midway USA founder Larry Potterfield joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Mr. Potterfield discussed the company winning its third Malcolm Baldrige national quality award, and he also outlined plans to build a new 130,000 square foot office building on Midway USA’s new campus at 40 and Route J, near Rocheport:
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
MO to Hold Unclaimed Property Auction Next Week
(MISSOURINET) – Coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Those are the types of items you can find on Missouri’s unclaimed property auction next week in Columbia. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says a one-thousand-dollar bill with President Grover Cleveland and a 500-dollar-bill with President William McKinley will be auctioned off…
abc17news.com
Columbia woman accused of financial exploitation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged Thursday with financial exploitation of an elderly person after allegedly stealing from a 78-year-old man who received in-home care. The man's daughter received a power of attorney over him in October. She found unusual activity in his bank accounts, according to a...
KOMU
Unknown threat postpones Moberly High School homecoming dance
MOBERLY - An unknown threat has postponed Moberly High School’s homecoming dance until Saturday, October 8. The dance was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1. The threat was considered to be specific regarding the Homecoming dance. According to an email the Moberly School district sent, local authorities and other...
Missouri at 15-year high of fatal and serious crashes
ST. LOUIS – MoDOT said crashes and fatalities are at an all-time high across the state. Road and safety leaders are now urging drivers and lawmakers to make major changes. MoDOT’s lead engineer Nicole Hood said Missouri hit its highest amount of fatal and serious crashes in more than 15 years. MoDOT said many of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One person hurt in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police investigated a shooting Saturday night near Providence Road and Forest Avenue intersection. Police say one person was injured in the shooting. Shots were reported to the police around 8 p.m. At the time of publication, it's unclear how severe the injuries are. ABC 17 crews arrived on the scene around The post One person hurt in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
5180 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Amazing commercial opportunity located in the Heart of Osage Beach. With 11,000 +/- total square feet the possibilities are limitless. The property was previously being operated as a mattress supply store and more recently operated as a bar throughout the majority of the upper level. The remainder of the upper level features 17 climate controlled storage units. The gigantic lower level offers three residential rental units. These three residential rental units includes a studio apartment, a 2BR/2BA apartment, and a large open space with full kitchen and bath that was previously rented as well. This opportunity is one that you will not want let pass by. Take advantage of the income producing opportunities this space provides while operating your new commercial building. Schedule your private viewing today.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a Missouri River bridge construction worker's fall into the river on Tuesday. The post OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
City Council member looks to sell land to nonprofit to build a homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia City Councilwoman Betsy Peters is in the process of selling her land to the Voluntary Action Center. The VAC has been looking for land to build it's homeless shelter, called Homeless Opportunity Campus. Project coordinators submitted a plan to the Columbia Boone County Health and Human Services on Friday. Peters purchased The post City Council member looks to sell land to nonprofit to build a homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Primary suspect in high-profile Columbia murder wants bond reduction
Family members of a Columbia man who was shot to death in August in a busy Columbia parking lot are expected to be in court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder and two other felonies for the August 20 shooting death of Shavez Waage in the Moser’s parking lot on Keene. Martell, who’s jailed without bond, is asking for a bond reduction.
Comments / 0