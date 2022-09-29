ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Deaths underscore health challenges for the unhoused in Columbia

In the first two weeks of September, the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective was shocked by the deaths of three people they served among the unhoused in Columbia. The group posted remembrances on social media for B, Donnie and Kirby between Sept. 5 and 13. Community members responded with comments of condolences, memories and reflections on how Columbia should do more to care for people experiencing homelessness.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture

The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19. For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Homeless Opportunity Campus viewed favorably by downtown Columbia workers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some people who work in downtown Columbia are in favor of the Voluntary Action Center and Columbia Housing Authority's proposed homeless shelter. "We've been down here for 14 years," said Melody Beach, who owns The Beach Salon. "In the last probably three to four years we've seen an increase in the homeless The post Homeless Opportunity Campus viewed favorably by downtown Columbia workers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Memorial is emphasized in Jefferson City Memorial Airport name

Organizers of last weekend’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport say it’s a prime example of how much Jefferson City and central Missouri cares about veterans. Weather was perfect for the event, which drew a strong turnout. That pleases Veterans United...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Mizzou food drive is underway; canned fruits and vegetables needed

Organizers of today’s annual Tiger food drive at Mizzou are hoping for donations of peanut butter, canned meats and canned vegetables. The food drive began this morning at the Reynolds alumni center. Organizers are also hoping for canned fruit and canned soups today, along with canned chili. The food...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): MidwayUSA founder Larry Potterfield appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Columbia-based MidwayUSA began as a small gun shop in 1977 and has grown into a large company and internet retailer of about 200,000 hunting, fishing, shooting and outdoor products. Midway USA founder Larry Potterfield joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Mr. Potterfield discussed the company winning its third Malcolm Baldrige national quality award, and he also outlined plans to build a new 130,000 square foot office building on Midway USA’s new campus at 40 and Route J, near Rocheport:
COLUMBIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

MO to Hold Unclaimed Property Auction Next Week

(MISSOURINET) – Coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Those are the types of items you can find on Missouri’s unclaimed property auction next week in Columbia. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says a one-thousand-dollar bill with President Grover Cleveland and a 500-dollar-bill with President William McKinley will be auctioned off…
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Columbia woman accused of financial exploitation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged Thursday with financial exploitation of an elderly person after allegedly stealing from a 78-year-old man who received in-home care. The man's daughter received a power of attorney over him in October. She found unusual activity in his bank accounts, according to a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Unknown threat postpones Moberly High School homecoming dance

MOBERLY - An unknown threat has postponed Moberly High School’s homecoming dance until Saturday, October 8. The dance was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1. The threat was considered to be specific regarding the Homecoming dance. According to an email the Moberly School district sent, local authorities and other...
MOBERLY, MO
FOX 2

Missouri at 15-year high of fatal and serious crashes

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT said crashes and fatalities are at an all-time high across the state. Road and safety leaders are now urging drivers and lawmakers to make major changes. MoDOT’s lead engineer Nicole Hood said Missouri hit its highest amount of fatal and serious crashes in more than 15 years. MoDOT said many of […]
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person hurt in central Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police investigated a shooting Saturday night near Providence Road and Forest Avenue intersection. Police say one person was injured in the shooting. Shots were reported to the police around 8 p.m. At the time of publication, it's unclear how severe the injuries are. ABC 17 crews arrived on the scene around The post One person hurt in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

5180 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Amazing commercial opportunity located in the Heart of Osage Beach. With 11,000 +/- total square feet the possibilities are limitless. The property was previously being operated as a mattress supply store and more recently operated as a bar throughout the majority of the upper level. The remainder of the upper level features 17 climate controlled storage units. The gigantic lower level offers three residential rental units. These three residential rental units includes a studio apartment, a 2BR/2BA apartment, and a large open space with full kitchen and bath that was previously rented as well. This opportunity is one that you will not want let pass by. Take advantage of the income producing opportunities this space provides while operating your new commercial building. Schedule your private viewing today.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
CLARENCE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

City Council member looks to sell land to nonprofit to build a homeless shelter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia City Councilwoman Betsy Peters is in the process of selling her land to the Voluntary Action Center. The VAC has been looking for land to build it's homeless shelter, called Homeless Opportunity Campus. Project coordinators submitted a plan to the Columbia Boone County Health and Human Services on Friday. Peters purchased The post City Council member looks to sell land to nonprofit to build a homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Primary suspect in high-profile Columbia murder wants bond reduction

Family members of a Columbia man who was shot to death in August in a busy Columbia parking lot are expected to be in court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder and two other felonies for the August 20 shooting death of Shavez Waage in the Moser’s parking lot on Keene. Martell, who’s jailed without bond, is asking for a bond reduction.
COLUMBIA, MO

