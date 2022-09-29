RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo distanced himself from his backer, former President Donald Trump, on Sunday, over his election lies but said he believes Trump’s policies “moved the country forward.” Incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, meanwhile, defended President Joe Biden’s policies as he sought to make abortion the centerpiece of the race. Lombardo and Sisolak held their first debate on Sunday in Las Vegas, clashing over the same topics as in other midterm races: abortion, the economy, education and crime. Lombardo has flip-flopped on certain measures around abortion but says he supports the state’s law allowing the procedure up to 24 weeks into pregnancy.

