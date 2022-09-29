Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Death toll soars to 74 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities
Newly homeless Floridians are struggling to restart their lives while rescuers scramble to find any remaining signs of life among the wreckage of Hurricane Ian. In some cases, emergency workers are juggling both unimaginable tasks. “Some of the guys on Pine Island, they lost everything, but they’re doing what they...
abc17news.com
This 100% solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damage
Anthony Grande moved away from Fort Myers three years ago in large part because of the hurricane risk. He has lived in southwest Florida for nearly 19 years, had experienced Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Irma in 2017 and saw what stronger storms could do to the coast. Grande told...
abc17news.com
POLL ALERT: Alabama reclaims No. 1 from Georgia by two points, Kansas enters at No. 19 to snap 13-season poll drought
NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Alabama reclaims No. 1 from Georgia by two points, Kansas enters at No. 19 to snap 13-season poll drought. ABC 17 News is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
abc17news.com
Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo distanced himself from his backer, former President Donald Trump, on Sunday, over his election lies but said he believes Trump’s policies “moved the country forward.” Incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, meanwhile, defended President Joe Biden’s policies as he sought to make abortion the centerpiece of the race. Lombardo and Sisolak held their first debate on Sunday in Las Vegas, clashing over the same topics as in other midterm races: abortion, the economy, education and crime. Lombardo has flip-flopped on certain measures around abortion but says he supports the state’s law allowing the procedure up to 24 weeks into pregnancy.
abc17news.com
Nevada governor, Las Vegas sheriff face off in first debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, are meeting for their only scheduled debate of this election year. They’ll face off after after a botched inmate escape at the state Department of Corrections and air their long-simmering rivalry, which has pitted the Las Vegas’ top law enforcement officer against Nevada’s incumbent. Lombardo, the sheriff in Las Vegas since 2015, has often sparred with the former Clark County commission chair-turned governor over themes that have animated governor’s races across the country, from abortion rights to inflation and education.
abc17news.com
Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.
abc17news.com
St. Charles man hurt in boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks
Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Charles man was seriously hurt after a boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened Friday afternoon at the 18-mile-mark of the main channel. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 68-year-old Ward Twyford was crossing the main channel when...
