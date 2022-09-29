Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween Season
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the Country
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this month
Mountain Hawks Announce 2022-23 Men's Basketball Schedule
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team officially began preparations for the 2022-23 season last week, and on Monday the Mountain Hawks unveiled their schedule for the upcoming campaign. The Mountain Hawks will play three power conference opponents, including two NCAA tournament teams from a season ago, and will play 14 games at home.
Hogendoorn’s First Collegiate Goal Lifts Lehigh Over Villanova in Overtime
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – — SophomoreGuusje Hogendoorn scored the game-winning goal in the final seconds of overtime to give Lehigh a 2-1 win over Villanova Monday evening at Ulrich Field. The win gave the Mountain Hawks their fifth straight victory, the program's longest winning streak since 1986, and their first win over Villanova since 1988.
Lehigh-Drexel Men's Soccer Match Postponed
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – With a fourth straight day of steady rain expected in the Lehigh Valley, Tuesday night's Lehigh men's soccer match with Drexel has been postponed. A potential makeup date is still to be determined. The Mountain Hawks (2-5-2, 1-2-1 Patriot League) will travel to rival Lafayette Saturday...
Mountain Hawks Find Success at Annual Lehigh Invitational
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's tennis team hosted its annual Lehigh Invitational this weekend, competing against Colgate, Fairfield and Villanova in a hidden dual format. The Mountain Hawks concluded the weekend with 18 total victories. Against Patriot League rival Colgate, Lehigh picked up one doubles win and four singles...
Mountain Hawks Complete Final Tournament of Fall Season
PRINCETON, N.J. - Five members of the Lehigh women's tennis team traveled to Princeton to compete at the ITA Regional Championships over the weekend. Two Mountain Hawks picked up wins during singles action while one Lehigh duo picked up a win during doubles. Junior Megha Dania and first-year Avery Hopkey...
Mountain Hawks Fall 35-7 To Visiting Monmouth
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – On an overcast, wet day at Goodman Stadium, Monmouth built a 21-0 halftime lead and never looked back in a 35-7 win over Lehigh, Saturday on Dog Day, presented by JFR Salvage. The visiting Hawks raced to a 35-0 lead before sophomore Gaige Garcia scored on a one-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to put the Mountain Hawks on the scoreboard.
Lehigh Wraps Up Action At Rainy Navy Fall Invitational
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Lehigh women's golf team shot 336 on the final day of the Navy Fall Invitational, Sunday at the Naval Academy Golf Club. First year Yuki Zhu shot 80 to lead Lehigh's five-player scoring contingent as the Mountain Hawks finished 13th as a team with a final total of 661 (325-336).
Brown Named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After scoring all three goals in Lehigh's 3-2 win over rival Lafayette Friday night, junior Abbie Brown was named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. This is the first career weekly award for Brown, who scored her first career hat trick to lead the Mountain Hawks to their fourth consecutive win overall and their third straight over Lafayette.
Mountain Hawks Unable to Hold Late Lead in 2-2 Draw With Holy Cross
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Senior Jack Sarkos scored with just over 10 minutes remaining to give Lehigh a 2-1 lead, but a man-down Holy Cross side found an equalizer in the 86th minute to earn a 2-2 draw on a wet Saturday night at the Ulrich Sports Complex. The Mountain Hawks led twice in the contest, but the Crusaders answered both times, with Jack Ostrosky netting the tying goal.
Lehigh Falls 1-0 in Tough Battle with BU
BOSTON, Mass. - A strong defensive effort between Lehigh and Boston University led to a scoreless 80 minutes of play before the Terriers scored the game-winning goal in the 82nd minute. The Lehigh women's soccer team falls to 4-5-1 overall and 2-2 in league play after falling to the Terriers, 1-0 in Boston on Saturday afternoon.
Lehigh Drops a Tough One to Navy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Mountain Hawks struggled to find their rhythm in Annapolis, Md. on Saturday afternoon as they fell to Navy in straight sets (25-19, 25-21, 25-19). Lehigh falls to 10-8 overall and 1-5 in the league while the Midshipmen improve to 8-7 and 5-1 in league play. Navy...
Wong, Pineda in Top 10 After Day One at Navy Fall Invitational
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Lehigh women's golf team opened the Navy Fall Invitational with a round of 325 Saturday at the Naval Academy Golf Club. First-year Evelyn Wong and sophomore Madison Pineda both shot 76 and are tied for 10th to lead the Mountain Hawks, who currently sit in 13th place entering Sunday's final round.
