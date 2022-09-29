BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After scoring all three goals in Lehigh's 3-2 win over rival Lafayette Friday night, junior Abbie Brown was named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. This is the first career weekly award for Brown, who scored her first career hat trick to lead the Mountain Hawks to their fourth consecutive win overall and their third straight over Lafayette.

