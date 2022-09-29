ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

KTEM NewsRadio

Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses

Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Central Texas Man Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Falls County, Texas Teacher

A man in Central Texas is facing charges of stalking after police say an investigation revealed disturbing evidence at his home in Falls County. The case first began on September 24th, 2022. According to a post from the Falls County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement received a notice from the Rosebud-Lott High School about an unnamed teacher who was receiving threatening emails.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Parks In Belton, Texas Closing Soon Due To Construction

BELTON, TEXAS - One thing we can all agree on is that road construction seems to always happen at the most inconvenient times. Even when it's planned, it always gets in the way. This is especially true in Texas, where everything is bigger, including roads of course. But everything deteriorates...
BELTON, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas

Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Do You Know These Men? Waco, Texas Police Need Your Help

After a string of catalytic converter thefts earlier this year all over the state, police in Waco, Texas are asking for help to identify two suspects caught on video stealing the valuable car part. About a year ago, Temple police reported 26 cases of catalytic converter theft in less than...
WACO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
BELTON, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Horns Ready: Bands Perform at Extravaganza in Killeen, Texas

Music is something that is near and dear to almost everyone's heart. We all have our favorite songs that will never cease to put us in a good mood, or make us dance. And for some young students, playing an instrument becomes part of their daily lives. That includes the awesome young musicians who visited Killeen, Texas recently to show off their skills.
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

