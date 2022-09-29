Read full article on original website
Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses
Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
Central Texas Man Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Falls County, Texas Teacher
A man in Central Texas is facing charges of stalking after police say an investigation revealed disturbing evidence at his home in Falls County. The case first began on September 24th, 2022. According to a post from the Falls County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement received a notice from the Rosebud-Lott High School about an unnamed teacher who was receiving threatening emails.
US Army Facing Second Wrongful Death Lawsuit Regarding Conduct At Fort Hood, Texas
A Boston family is seeking answers after they raised concerns regarding the treatment of a soldier who was stated at Fort Hood, Texas when he died. The Killeen Daily Herald reported the details of the passing of Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Sgt. Fernandes was found dead in Temple on August 31st, 2020. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was suicide by hanging.
Have You Seen These People? Bell County’s Most Wanted For September
Texas is a big, beautiful place full of honest, law-abiding people. Sadly, it's also got its fair share of scofflaws who are currently on the run from justice. Bell County is no exception, and since Texas is a neighborly place, I like to let my neighbors know who could be lurking out there.
Parks In Belton, Texas Closing Soon Due To Construction
BELTON, TEXAS - One thing we can all agree on is that road construction seems to always happen at the most inconvenient times. Even when it's planned, it always gets in the way. This is especially true in Texas, where everything is bigger, including roads of course. But everything deteriorates...
Convict Escapes Authorities in Central Texas, Still on The Run in Area of Seaton Cemetery
The manhunt is on for an inmate who escaped while on a work crew in Leon Junction, Texas. Brandon Hogan escaped from a work crew at Seaton Cemetery. According to our news partners at KWTX, Brandon Hogan escaped the work crew at Seaton Cemetery at 333 Seaton Road in Leon Junction, Texas. Leon Junction is close to Grove, Flat and Mound off TX-36.
Texas Schools Are Now Taking, Locking Up Student Phones
Technology is abundant in the age we live in. If you walk around Texas and somehow don't find a smart device around you, you may need to document the moment in time somehow. (With your smart device!) But with smart devices in abundance, there's the possibility for distractions as well.
These Are Killeen, Texas’ Top 3 Authentic Pizza Shops You Must Try
You would think living in Killeen, Texas you wouldn’t be able to find decent Italian food, but you also have to keep in mind that we are next to the largest Army base in the United States, which brings all types of people to be stationed right here in Central Texas. Some of them bring recipes!
Report Shows Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in Killeen, Texas
Buckle up Killeen, Texas! A new report shows the roads that tend to have the most accidents, and chances are one or more of these are roads you drive on daily. Half the battle for us cautious drivers is just knowing what intersections to avoid. Here's the list. Dangerous Killeen...
Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas
Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
United States Department of Veterans AffairsIs Opening In Killeen Texas
Here in Killeen, Texas we definitely want to make sure that our soldiers are well taken care of. Fort Hood is the largest base and down to the street from most cities in Central Texas, we take a lot of pride in knowing that the majority of Central Texas consists of the military.
Kempner, Texas Crash Involving School Bus, Dump Truck, And Fuel Tanker Injuries 4
KWTX is reporting that an accident in Kempner, Texas involving three vehicles has left 3 injured. On Thursday September 22nd, 2022, vehicles including a school bus, fuel tanker, and dump truck crashed on US 190 in Kempner. The accident in question occurred after 4 PM. According to KWTX, the dump...
Click It Texas! TxDot Encouraging Citizens To Check Car Seats
With a big state like Texas, there are many drivers on the roads at a time. It's an interesting thought that may pop up in our heads while sitting around at home, "there's a lot of drivers in Texas isn't there?" With this many drivers in the state, there's more chances for accidents as well.
Do You Know These Men? Waco, Texas Police Need Your Help
After a string of catalytic converter thefts earlier this year all over the state, police in Waco, Texas are asking for help to identify two suspects caught on video stealing the valuable car part. About a year ago, Temple police reported 26 cases of catalytic converter theft in less than...
Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School
Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
Report: Killeen, Texas Animal Shelter Euthanizations Grew in The Past Year
Animals in Killeen, much like people moving to the area, have grown in size steadily. With more animals appearing, there is a guarantee of someone seeing a stray cat or dog running around Central Texas. The City established the Killeen Animal Advisory Committee, to put forth suggestions and recommendations to help control the population of animals in the city.
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
Horns Ready: Bands Perform at Extravaganza in Killeen, Texas
Music is something that is near and dear to almost everyone's heart. We all have our favorite songs that will never cease to put us in a good mood, or make us dance. And for some young students, playing an instrument becomes part of their daily lives. That includes the awesome young musicians who visited Killeen, Texas recently to show off their skills.
Killeen, Texas: Up to 14 Murders for 2022, Police Asking For Public’s Help
After the city's 14th homicide this year, Killeen Police are asking that anyone with any information about the crime come forward to help solve the latest murder in Central Texas. An emergency call about a gunshot victim in the 1100 block of Wales Drive in Killeen, Texas was received Monday...
All Aboard! Nolanville, Texas Hosts 9th Annual Train Whistle Jamboree This Weekend
Train lovers of all ages can find something to enjoy in Nolanville, Texas this weekend. Not only is this year's Train Whistle Jamboree free, it will feature live music, food from area vendors, a mechanical bull, and games including axe-throwing. Fox Trot 5k. Saturday’s festivities will begin with part of...
