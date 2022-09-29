George Washington High Schools’ Controversial Mural Gets Examined in ‘Town Destroyer’, Screening at at the Mill Valley Film Festival

Read full article on original website
sfrichmondreview.com
Washington High School Murals the Subject of ‘Town Destroyer’ Film
Longtime partners in life and in documentary filmmaking, Deborah Kaufman and Alan Snitow sat cozily close together, sipping frothy coffee drinks and sharing a pastry in a covered café parklet on a rare rainy September day in San Francisco. Snitow, 74, had his New Yorker magazine tucked next to...
SF street renamed after beloved ‘Grandpa Vicha’ whose death sparked nationwide movement to end Asian hate
(KRON) — In January 2021, Vicha Ratanapakadee, an 84-year-old Thai grandfather was shoved to the ground in broad daylight in San Francisco. His death sparked community outrage and a nationwide movement. On Saturday, city leaders, activists, and family gathered for a special ceremony renaming a street in memory of him. His daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakadee joined […]
marinmagazine.com
New Leaders Take the Helm of Stapleton School of the Performing Arts: The Expanded Legacy of Dance & Theater Programming in Marin County and Beyond
Since 1988, Stapleton School of the Performing Arts has provided high-quality performing arts training. Distinguished by its commitment to inclusivity and respect, SSPA, one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s largest nonprofit performing arts organizations, welcomes a new leadership team to expand on the remarkable 34-year legacy of Founder Virginia Stapleton.
7x7.com
26 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.3.22)
Break out the doggy CBD—the Blue Angels are back and so is Fleet Week. Also this week: Sonoma Harvest Music Festival, Yerba Buena Night, the Mill Valley Film Festival, Elton John's farewell tour, and the West Coast debut of Angela Davis — Seize The Time. Oh, and a...
Grammy-winning band drops out of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass as Hurricane Ian cancels flight to SF
The Grammy-winning band's flight was "sidelined by Hurricane Ian."
SFist
Photos: Hundreds Participate in Critical Mass Ride Through San Francisco on Its 30th Anniversary
On Thursday, cyclists began gearing up for the 30th anniversary of Critical Mass — a controversial rally that's been held on the last Friday of every month since 1992. And yesterday, hundreds descended on SF streets to make a case for a more cycling-friendly city. At its height, Critical...
sfstandard.com
Journeys: A Day in the UC Berkeley Garden That’s Actually a Secret
There’s something magical about the Blake Garden—beyond the simple fact that it exists at all, hidden in plain sight along a residential suburban street. Maybe it’s that you can get lost in such a small amount of space. The paths and steps lead a visitor mysteriously from one verdant zone to another; before you know it, you’ve turned a corner from flowering succulents into a redwood dell. I know I’m in the East Bay, but I might as well be in Middle Earth.
tinybeans.com
It’s Family Fall Festival Time in the Bay Area
Family-friendly fall festivals and fairs in the Bay Area that are a perfect family outing. Fall is officially here and with our perfect mid-70s weather, that also means it’s also family fall festival season! So grab the kids, put on your seasonal scarf, and head to one of these events in the Bay Area. Not to be confused with Halloween festivals in the Bay Area, pumpkin patches that deliver more than just pumpkins, or Bay Area corn mazes that are also a ton of fun, these Bay Area festivals and fall fairs are community fests and cultural events—picture autumn lights and on-the-vineyard harvest festivals that will delight, awe, inspire, and fill you with treats in a different kind of way. Find your next family-friendly fall festival and fair near San Francisco below and get ready to celebrate all the wonderful things that the fall season has to offer.
610 days after 84-year-old Thai grandfather was murdered, SF street renamed in his honor
More than 600 days after the brutal killing, which many believe sparked the movement to stop the attacks on Asian Americans, a street in the man's neighborhood has been renamed "Vicha Ratanapakdee Way."
sfstandard.com
Famed Washington Sq. Bar in North Beach to Be New Lillie Coit-Themed Restaurant
The shuttered Washington Square Bar & Grill in North Beach is set to become a new restaurant—named after San Francisco’s most famous firewoman. Hole in the Wall coffee owner Nick Floulis is opening the new restaurant, named Lillie Coit’s. It will include a full-service restaurant helmed by...
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
marinmagazine.com
Rhoda Goldman Plaza Serves the Independently Minded at Its Jewel of an Assisted Living & Memory Caring Community
At Rhoda Goldman Plaza, we’ve been building an esteemed example of a caring, compassionate and intimate concierge-style community — one with light-filled apartments, amazing food and plentiful amenities. The superlative location is neatly tucked into the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood, which is bordered by medical service facilities, cafes, shopping, boutiques and restaurants. Rhoda Goldman Plaza is directly across from Hamilton Park and the Western Addition Library, with easy access to the Presidio and downtown San Francisco. And with an impressive walking score of 96, it’s easy for residents to access what they need, what they want and what they like.
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
NBC Bay Area
Street Closures Up for Debate in San Francisco
A battle over ballot measures is heating up in San Francisco. The issue at hand is whether to restore access to cars on the Great Highway and JFK to pre-pandemic conditions, or to keep in place closures that have become recreation havens to some. On the one hand, Prop J...
Health department temporarily closes SF's Canyon Market amid rodent infestation
The store's owner says the rat issue stems from a neighbor who won't stop scattering pounds of birdseed.
‘Everybody hated us’: Critical Mass, a famed bike event, turns SF into Amsterdam
"Early on, we got bashed really hard. Everybody hated us."
cohaitungchi.com
11 Most Stunning Hikes In Northern California
Choosing the most stunning hikes in Northern California is a daunting task. From strolling along beautiful shorelines and exploring mature woodlands to adventurous climbing to the top of a volcano, there really is something for everyone. You are reading: Best northern california hikes | 11 Most Stunning Hikes In Northern...
marinmagazine.com
New In Town This October: Brandon Jew’s Mamahuhu Comes to Mill Valley; Burmatown in Corte Madera and More
“I’m out running trails in the Headlands, Mt. Tam or Muir Woods at least once a week, and Mill Valley is frequently my starting and ending point of choice,” says co-owner Ben Moore of his desire to open a restaurant in Mill Valley. Chef Brandon Jew (Mister Jiu’s) with third partner Anmao Sun are opening an outpost of their no-frills, family-friendly restaurant (the first is in San Francisco’s Inner Richmond District) in the former Mill Valley Beerworks space in mid-September. Nostalgic Chinese-American fare the chef grew up eating, like kung pao chicken and crunchy cabbage salad, are the menu’s focus, reimagined with an eye on individual and environmental health and sustainability. Rice flour batter for sweet and sour chicken makes it extra crispy and gluten-free; only honey and organic pineapple juice are used as sweeteners; and sustainably grown, certified-organic palm oil from South America is used in the fryer. The vegetable-forward and vegan-friendly approach means sweet and sour cauliflower, mushroom ma po tofu and kung pao tofu are given equal billing and care. “There’s a rich history of adaptability, ingenuity and playfulness in this cuisine, and we hope to help carry that forward,” Moore says.
Fleet Week: 1 million people expected to visit SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Fleet Week is set to return next week. There are also several other big events coming up in October. October is set to be a very busy month in San Francisco. The weather’s usually fantastic. The fog pulls back, and the city packs in all of its really […]
Escape To A Glowing Garden Paradise At Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival
Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival is back this year from October 13-15 at the Gardens at Lake Merritt! Take a trip across the Bay to a glimmering oasis of light installations distributed throughout these lovely lakeside gardens, which have been a beloved feature of the city for over 50 years. The festival is a major fundraiser for the Gardens that helps to keep them thriving all year round so that the public may continue to enjoy them for free. Over 100 artists will create exciting and innovative light art pieces for three glorious nights at the Gardens. Many of this year’s installations are brand-new, with exciting cutting-edge displays around every corner. The festival also includes an art festival each night where pieces will be available for purchase. The participating artists at the event donated their time in order to create these light installations, so be sure to show your appreciation by purchasing their art. General admission to the Autumn Lights Festival is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-17. You can purchase tickets for the earlier shift from 6-8:30pm or the later shift from 8:30-11pm.
