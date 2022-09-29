ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pete Werner rises higher in our Saints player power rankings for Week 4

By John Sigler, Dylan Sanders, Ross Jackson, Maddy Hudak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHGoO_0iFaBPHK00

Our latest New Orleans Saints player power rankings are out ahead of Week 4’s kickoff with the Minnesota Vikings, and while there’s been some movement at the top most of the changes are in the middle of the squad.

This week’s biggest risers are running back Alvin Kamara (+8) and wide receiver Chris Olave (+5), with tight end Taysom Hill (+5) positioned to benefit from some other players slipping down the ranking while he was inactive with an injury. A couple of notable fallers helped his case in kicker Wil Lutz (-8), quarterback Jameis Winston (-8), and tight end Juwan Johnson (-5), and defensive tackle David Onyemata (-2).

The only player to not return from last week’s top 25 is safety P.J. Williams, whose missed tackle allowed a 67-yard Laviska Shenault touchdown reception. He was replaced by cornerback Bradley Roby, who returned to the list after missing the cut the last two weeks. Let’s run through the full list:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pmx2e_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sypt_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Danny Karnik
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieikf_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Matt Ludtke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y93Rh_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Danny Karnik
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3MNf_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDq6W_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Ben VanHouten
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6dRQ_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzmH8_0iFaBPHK00
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzTB8_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Danny Karnik
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyzwG_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RR5CD_0iFaBPHK00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJ4ze_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Danny Karnik
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnSWC_0iFaBPHK00
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5ma9_0iFaBPHK00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKdWh_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X6z37_0iFaBPHK00
Silas Walker/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031Oxc_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Rusty Jones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abQjB_0iFaBPHK00
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17eOin_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jo7Uj_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UN7Lc_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdERB_0iFaBPHK00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ac6xG_0iFaBPHK00
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rf2rE_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Danny Karnik
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rkHUi_0iFaBPHK00
AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton reportedly turned down 'at least one deal' in offseason

So, it seems as though the NFL really isn’t done with Cam Newton after all. Despite popular belief, there may still be interest in the former Carolina Panthers quarterback—who remains a free agent four weeks into the 2022 campaign. As reported by Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 AM, Newton was offered a deal this offseason—one he, obviously, did not accept.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Matt Rhule doesn't commit to keeping Baker Mayfield as starter

We’re just four games into the 2022 season and the Carolina Panthers already might be souring on their Baker Mayfield experiment. Following Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, one in which his offense looked as broken as ever, head coach Matt Rhule took the podium for a somber press conference. He was asked if Mayfield, who struggled mightily throughout the outing, was in danger of being benched.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 4 win over Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes told sideline reporter Mellisa Stark that this week wasn’t about getting revenge for Super Bowl LV. He said this week was a “getting our season back on track” game and it really feels like the team did just that. Nothing went right for the Chiefs in Week 3, but it felt like a lot of things went right for this team against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 and in every phase of the game too.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes dazzled NFL fans with an incredible flip touchdown throw to Clyde Edwards-Helaire

There is no one doing it in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes. During Sunday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, football fans were getting perhaps the last taste of Mahomes versus Tom Brady in the NFL. Unfortunately for Buccaneers fans, Mahomes was soundly winning the battle as the second quarter progressed, with the Chiefs up 14-3 and looking for more at the 11 and a half minute mark.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
207K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy