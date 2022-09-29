Pete Werner rises higher in our Saints player power rankings for Week 4

Our latest New Orleans Saints player power rankings are out ahead of Week 4’s kickoff with the Minnesota Vikings, and while there’s been some movement at the top most of the changes are in the middle of the squad.

This week’s biggest risers are running back Alvin Kamara (+8) and wide receiver Chris Olave (+5), with tight end Taysom Hill (+5) positioned to benefit from some other players slipping down the ranking while he was inactive with an injury. A couple of notable fallers helped his case in kicker Wil Lutz (-8), quarterback Jameis Winston (-8), and tight end Juwan Johnson (-5), and defensive tackle David Onyemata (-2).

The only player to not return from last week’s top 25 is safety P.J. Williams, whose missed tackle allowed a 67-yard Laviska Shenault touchdown reception. He was replaced by cornerback Bradley Roby, who returned to the list after missing the cut the last two weeks. Let’s run through the full list:

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Silas Walker/Getty Images

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

AP Photo/Danny Karnik