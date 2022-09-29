Read full article on original website
Related
Where Iowa Ranks in This Foodie Study is Preposterous
Iowa is the land of rolling farm fields, hog confinements, and cattle, both dairy and beef. Throw in some chicken, and that about sums up the (stereotypical) Iowa homestead, right?. Okay, most of us who aren't farmers likely don't have that set-up, but you likely never have to travel more...
Hook, Line, and Cheaters: Midwest Fishermen Shock Fishing World
Two midwestern fishermen have taken the internet by storm as a story has broken about cheating at an end-of-the-year fishing tournament in Ohio. Not exactly the viral story most people hope happens to them. They don't call them "fish stories" for nothing. The Lake Erie Walleye Trail fishing tournament was...
One Person Killed in Eastern Iowa Collision Between Semi and Wagon
The above photo is a stock photo representative of the harvest season. None of the vehicles above were involved in the accident. One person was killed in a Monday evening accident in eastern Iowa involving a semi-truck and a tractor pulling a grain wagon. 72-year-old Charles Griffith of Brooklyn was...
Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hy-Vee Adds Additional Cheese Products On Top Of National Recall
October is starting strong with a Nationwide and multi-county cheese recall. Old Europe Cheese of Michigan has stopped production of its cheeses as the company is taking measures to eliminate contamination from its facility that is linked to the recall. The recall is for cheese that was distributed to stores...
Midwest’s Unique Cow Passes Away After Long Life
After 15 years of traveling, events, and building a legacy, the Midwest’s infamous two-nosed cow has passed away. Lucy the cow was born on a Wisconsin farm but there was something different about her. At first, Lucy’s owner Mark Krombholz thought Lucy had been kicked in the face but later found out she had two noses.
Mysterious Iowa Murder the Subject of New Movie
It's been nearly a decade since an Iowa woman went missing. Now, audiences will be revisiting the case when the movie about the tragic death of Cari Lea Farver premieres this month. November 13th, 2012 was the last day that the 37 year old Macedonia native was seen alive. Farver's...
Former Cornhusker and Nephew of Nebraska Coach Dies in Car Crash
Fans of football in the state of Iowa have always had a back-and-forth with the Nebraska Cornhusker fan base. This is a time when it's made apparent how incredibly minuscule football rivalries are and should be in the grand scheme of our short lives on earth. As shared by KETV...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Number of Iowa Counties Named After Women Will Surprise You
Iowa has a lot of counties for a state that's not massive in size. We are, in fact, ranked 23rd in land area in the U.S. Not tiny, but far from the largest. So it's a little strange we have 99 counties. That said, with 99 different counties comes 99...
Iowa Harvest Will Help Track Down Three Escaped Bulls
It’s almost been a month since Labor Day and three rodeo bulls are still on the run. Over Labor Day weekend, five bulls escaped from the rodeo in Fonda. Of the five escape artists, two have been caught and the other three remain on the run. As farmers start...
C.R. RAGBRAI Mural Includes Poignant Added Touch [PHOTO]
Celebrating Cedar Rapids' continued commitment to being a bike-friendly city as well as the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI and the 120th anniversary of our historic downtown bike shop, Hall Bicycle, work has been completed on the latest mural project designed to beautify the downtown district. We told you at the...
Popular Pianist To Circle Iowa for 20th Holiday Tour
2022 marks the 20th year local favorite Jim McDonough has been bringing holiday joy by way of music to fans in his home state of Iowa. It's just been announced he will again be circling our state and decking the halls of popular venues for his annual tour starting this November!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Iowa Counselor Awarded Millions For Wrongful Imprisonment
A former counselor in the Iowa City School District, Donald Clark, was arrested in August of 2009 when he was charged with sexually abusing a fifth-grade student at Lemme Elementary. The Iowa Department of Human Services received a tip in June of 2009 that said he abused the student during...
Iowa Bridge Bears Name of Woman Who Saved Countless Lives Near Its Site
An Iowa bridge that was built more than a century ago is named after a woman who put the lives of others ahead of her own. She saved lives not far from there, while just a teenager. During a central Iowa rainstorm on the night of July 6, 1881, an...
Is Iowa Getting The Short End of the Stick With Coffee?
Everyone has that one friend in their life that they can't talk to in the morning until they've finished their first cup of coffee. For a lot of coffee drinkers, their first cup of Joe is part of their morning ritual. It's can be a nice way for someone to start their morning and get them ready for the day. Others are just hoping for their caffeine fix. I've known some people who drink coffee until they start seeing sound every morning.
Iowans, It’s Time To Get Your House Ready For The Fall
As a relatively new Iowan and homeowner, it's been an interesting dynamic trying to remember my fiance and I are the landlords. Growing up and living at my parent's house, my siblings and I just did the chores our parents needed us to do. I never had to worry about remembering to get the house ready for the winter, changing furnace filters, or cleaning gutters. We did all of those things but it wasn't something we had to actively think about.
Tupperware Now Available at Your Favorite Department Store
The container brand that Americans have loved for the last 76 years is now more readily available and Iowans will see it on store shelves beginning next week. Earl Silas Tupper developed the plastic for containers in Leominster, Massachusetts in 1938, and by 1946, Tupperware was born. The company's products have been keeping foods fresh ever since.
Cedar Falls ‘The Voice’ Star Has To Cancel Florida Wedding
A beautiful milestone for a Cedar Falls native turned singing competition favorite has been postponed due to a natural disaster of epic proportions. Hurricane Ian is devastating the Southwest corner of the United States. An initial hurricane warning went out for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday, according to reports.
Iowa’s Favorite Shot Won’t Hit You Hard… At First
Shots have been in the news a lot lately. COVID vaccine, the flu shot... this article isn't at all about that kinda shot, it's about the kind that is far less divisive and somehow political. It's about the booze shots!. If you're of age, and you enjoy a little nightlife...
Marion Square Might Look A Lot Different Next Year
If you were at Marion Square Park last Saturday you would've run into all kinds of fun going on in the park. Some people were playing music, others were shopping at local vendors, and some people were out just enjoying the fall weather. There was also a lot of excitement over the approval of $7 million to be used on park renovations next year.
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0