makeuseof.com

How to Unblur the Sign-In Screen and Enjoy the View on Windows 10 and 11

As a Windows user, you'd probably be signing in to your PC a few times every day. It's the beginning of working, connecting, enjoying, or achieving whatever you want in your computing lifestyle. And if the fuzzy sign-in screen doesn't seem like a good start, there are ways you can...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Rotate Text and Images in Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint is one of the most popular presentation platforms available, and that's for good reason. There’s so much you can do on PowerPoint to ensure that you get your message across the way you intend to. When you’re working on a presentation, texts and images don’t always have...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

7 Ways to Fix Your Windows PC When It Keeps Rearranging the Desktop Icons

You reboot your Windows device and realize that the desktop icons have been shuffled. The strange part is that this happens every time you restart your PC. So, what's causing this issue, and how do you resolve it? Let's explore seven ways to fix Windows when it keeps rearranging the desktop icons. We'll also include tips on how to arrange your desktop icons neatly.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photo Editing#Editing Software#Edge Browser#Microsoft Edge
makeuseof.com

How to Upload Images in Node.js Using Multer

There are three main ways of handling file uploads in Node.js: saving the images directly to your server, saving the image’s binary data or base64 string data to your database, and using Amazon Web Service (AWS) S3 buckets to save and manage your images. Here you will learn how...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

6 Ways You Can Deal With the Raspberry Pi Shortage

There is currently a global shortage of Raspberry Pis. Unapproved resellers are capturing a decent slice of the single-board computer market for vast margins due to unavailability from official retailers. This is bad news for anyone who has been looking to get their hands on a Raspberry Pi at a reasonable price.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Virtual DJ Applications for Windows 10

Where are different reasons why you might require DJ software on your Windows 10 PC. It might be to liven up a little get-together with close friends or make some money working as a DJ, either as a side gig or a full-time job. Whatever your reason for requiring DJ...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

5 Nautilus Extensions to Enhance Your GNOME File Manager

GNOME is the default desktop environment for many major Linux distributions. It comes with a suite of useful applications, including a file manager. The file manager was called Nautilus until GNOME renamed it to GNOME Files in September 2012. Today, GNOME Files meets the everyday user’s needs for browsing and...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Use Lock Screen Widgets on Your Samsung Phone

Widgets are small interactive app shortcuts that display some data and allow you to perform actions without actually opening the app. The weather widget, for example, shows data for the current temperature or next week's forecast, and you can tap it to open the app. Widgets for the clock, email, lists, and others are great for glancing at info without needing to use an app.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Write a Tech Resume (With a Sample)

Getting a job in the tech industry is not rocket science, especially when you have the skills for your dream position. However, having the skills is not enough; you must convince the hiring manager that you are the best. And your tech resume is your best bet to prove your worth.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
makeuseof.com

What Is Pixel Binning in Mobile Photography? How Does It Work?

Modern smartphones come with powerful camera systems, and there's a lot that goes behind the scenes to make your photos look beautiful. One such thing is pixel binning. You must've seen how Samsung uses terms like "nona-binning" or "Adaptive Pixel" in its marketing when referring to pixel binning, claiming that it improves low-light performance. But does it, really? Let's learn what pixel binning is, why it's used, and how it works.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Fetch Live Weather Data Using Python

Python's simplicity and adaptability have helped it gain popularity throughout the years. You can easily retrieve useful data over the internet with Python. You can then use that data to drive a practical application. Learn how to find real-time weather data using web scraping and APIs. You can use this...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Linux Mint 21.1 Will Land on Christmas 2022 With Highly-Anticipated Fixes

Linux Mint users received a very early Christmas present in September 2022 when it was announced that Linux Mint 21.1, codenamed "Vera," would arrive around the 2022 holiday season. What's New in Linux Mint 21.1?. Linux Mint, a customized Ubuntu version will come with a raft of new features when...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Twitter's First Edited Tweet Is Now Live

Twitter has officially posted its first edited tweet—making a substantial step towards realizing the most requested feature on the social media platform. While the test of the edit button will be limited to certain users, everyone will be able to see edited tweets. Twitter's First Edited Tweet Creates New...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Fix GRUB Not Showing in a Dual-Boot Setup

Dual-booting is an easy way to try Linux without giving up the convenience of Windows. However, sometimes you might run into troubles with the GRUB bootloader. A rare but difficult to deal with issue that dual-boot users may face is the GRUB bootloader not showing up during boot-up. Here's how you can fix this quickly.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Is Your Windows Theme Not Syncing Properly? Here's the Fix

Themes are a great way to customize the overall look of your operating system. It's quite simple to set up a theme in Windows, but there may be times when you run into issues while doing so. In Windows, users often experience problems syncing themes. Below, we've discussed the possible...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Top 4 Methods on How To Unlock a Disabled iPhone 14

Disabling an iPhone is a simple matter of entering an incorrect password too many times. There are loads of situations that can lead to this outcome, but the “iPhone is Disabled” error message will always be the same. Getting back into your device is the priority, but how...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Redownload Games on the Nintendo Switch

Many of us wish our Nintendo Switch had as much room as Mary Poppins' purse, but unfortunately, this is not the case. There is quite often not enough space to have every game installed at once on your console. So you might have to delete or archive software to make room for new games. But how do you get them back?
VIDEO GAMES

