Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Inmate dies at Travis County Correctional Complex
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An inmate has died at Travis County Correctional Complex this week. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that 30-year-old Andres Villareal-Salguero of Austin was found unresponsive in his cell by a corrections officer around 1:40 p.m. Sept. 27. TCSO medical staff and ATCEMS administered CPR immediately,...
APD investigating fatal officer-involved shooting, September SWAT call
Austin Police are continuing an investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting on Sept. 23.
fox7austin.com
2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
‘So much anger’: Parent speaks about Wimberley ISD teacher charged with assault
Wimberley ISD parents are feeling frustrated and upset after police arrested a teacher for two counts of assault - offensive contact.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Just absolutely horrible' | Long-time Austin ISD teacher accused of verbal and emotional abuse, other violations
AUSTIN, Texas — A long-time Austin ISD teacher is under investigation by the district after several former Bowie High School students said she subjected them to emotional and verbal abuse and inappropriately touched students. The Bowie alumni told the KVUE Defenders that what they went through was so disturbing,...
fox7austin.com
Hundreds of fentanyl pills found during Bastrop County traffic stop
CEDAR CREEK, Texas - Hundreds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop this week in Bastrop County. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office says a deputy stopped a 2018 Chevrolet pickup on FM 812 in Cedar Creek on Sept. 27. A probable cause search of the vehicle uncovered 500-600...
KXAN
Former Hays County, Austin teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher who worked in Hays County and the Austin area was indicted on charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of students. Andrew Palmore, 50, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on Sept. 14 for the following charges:. One count...
3 teens arrested in string of September robberies, carjackings in Austin
Three teenagers were arrested related to six Austin robberies that occurred this month, some of which happened at gas stations and grocery stores. In most cases, police said the teens assaulted their victims, pointed guns at and carjacked them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
3 teens arrested for string of robberies, assaults across Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Three teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies and assaults across Austin last month. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested in connection with a series of crimes, including robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and auto theft. The juveniles are...
KSAT 12
High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County
KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
kwhi.com
TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
Man pleads guilty to June 2020 murder in east Austin
In late August, a man pleaded guilty to shooting his friend inside a vehicle in east Austin in June 2020, court documents showed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbap.com
Suspect Arrested for Damaging Texas State Capitol Grounds
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A damaged perimeter fence, broken glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning. Pictures posted by local news station KXAN show a state department of public...
KXAN
5 arrested after innocent bystander fatally shot at south Austin gas station
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four men and a teen were arrested in connection with a July fatal shooting at a south Austin gas station, the Austin Police Department said in a release. 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco on the 500 block of West Oltorf Street when he was shot around 11:20 p.m. July 20. Mateo-Comapa died at the scene, APD said.
Wimberley ISD teacher accused of inappropriate conduct
A Wimberley ISD teacher was arrested and charged with assault - offensive contact, according to court records.
KHOU
Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital cleared with no injuries reported after response to shots-fired call
AUSTIN, Texas — First responders are starting to stand down after Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) on Friday afternoon reported a "critical incident" at 11113 Research Blvd. service road northbound, or Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital. The Austin Police Department responded after receiving a call about shots being fired in the...
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
kut.org
Head of office that oversees Austin’s police department resigns
Farah Muscadin, the director of Austin's Office of Police Oversight, is stepping down from the job. In a memo sent to City Council members last week and obtained by KUT on Friday, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Muscadin decided to vacate the job in order to spend more time with family. Muscadin, who started in 2018, has been on maternity leave since having a child in January.
fox7austin.com
Longtime Manor resident struck, killed in hit-and-run crash
MANOR, Texas - The Manor Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a longtime resident. MPD says around 8:13 p.m. on Sept. 28, 38-year-old David Ponce was killed by an unknown vehicle in the southbound lane of the 100 block of North Lexington Street in downtown Manor. The vehicle did not stop.
Austin Office of Police Oversight director resigns
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police oversight director Farah Muscadin has resigned, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Her office, the Office of Police Oversight, has been at the center of the debate on police accountability. Muscadin has not worked this year as she...
Comments / 1