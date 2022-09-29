ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop County, TX

fox7austin.com

Inmate dies at Travis County Correctional Complex

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An inmate has died at Travis County Correctional Complex this week. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that 30-year-old Andres Villareal-Salguero of Austin was found unresponsive in his cell by a corrections officer around 1:40 p.m. Sept. 27. TCSO medical staff and ATCEMS administered CPR immediately,...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

3 teens arrested for string of robberies, assaults across Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Three teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies and assaults across Austin last month. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested in connection with a series of crimes, including robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and auto theft. The juveniles are...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County

KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
KERR COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
BRENHAM, TX
wbap.com

Suspect Arrested for Damaging Texas State Capitol Grounds

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A damaged perimeter fence, broken glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning. Pictures posted by local news station KXAN show a state department of public...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

5 arrested after innocent bystander fatally shot at south Austin gas station

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four men and a teen were arrested in connection with a July fatal shooting at a south Austin gas station, the Austin Police Department said in a release. 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco on the 500 block of West Oltorf Street when he was shot around 11:20 p.m. July 20. Mateo-Comapa died at the scene, APD said.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Head of office that oversees Austin’s police department resigns

Farah Muscadin, the director of Austin's Office of Police Oversight, is stepping down from the job. In a memo sent to City Council members last week and obtained by KUT on Friday, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Muscadin decided to vacate the job in order to spend more time with family. Muscadin, who started in 2018, has been on maternity leave since having a child in January.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Longtime Manor resident struck, killed in hit-and-run crash

MANOR, Texas - The Manor Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a longtime resident. MPD says around 8:13 p.m. on Sept. 28, 38-year-old David Ponce was killed by an unknown vehicle in the southbound lane of the 100 block of North Lexington Street in downtown Manor. The vehicle did not stop.
MANOR, TX
KVUE

Austin Office of Police Oversight director resigns

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police oversight director Farah Muscadin has resigned, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Her office, the Office of Police Oversight, has been at the center of the debate on police accountability. Muscadin has not worked this year as she...
AUSTIN, TX

