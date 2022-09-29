ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

Avoid Burnout and Become More Productive With Ultradian Rhythms

Burnout can leave you mentally and physically exhausted. Additionally, it significantly hampers productivity. Taking a long break can help you recover, but preventing another burnout requires conscious effort. You can optimize your body’s natural work-rest cycle by tapping into your ultradian rhythms. Here’s how to do it. What...
HEALTH
makeuseof.com

Every Windows 11 Sleep State, Explained

There are a total of six Sleep States in Windows 11. Each is defined by a different level of power consumption and activity on your computer. Understanding how your computer uses and saves power can be the first step towards using less energy and prolonging battery life. So, let's explore...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Make a Wireless Door Bell With Home Assistant

Wireless doorbells are a great way of adding bells in homes or offices without using any wires. However, these wireless bells come with limited preconfigured MIDI sounds that play when someone presses the button on the transmitter unit. Though you can toggle between the MIDI sounds and increase or decrease...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Top 4 Methods on How To Unlock a Disabled iPhone 14

Disabling an iPhone is a simple matter of entering an incorrect password too many times. There are loads of situations that can lead to this outcome, but the “iPhone is Disabled” error message will always be the same. Getting back into your device is the priority, but how...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Sleep Stages#Sleep Cycles#Wearables#Deep Sleep#Focus#Smartrelax
makeuseof.com

How to Fetch Live Weather Data Using Python

Python's simplicity and adaptability have helped it gain popularity throughout the years. You can easily retrieve useful data over the internet with Python. You can then use that data to drive a practical application. Learn how to find real-time weather data using web scraping and APIs. You can use this...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Use DALL-E 2 to Create AI Images From Text Descriptions

DALL-E 2 is one of the most popular AI platforms that offers users the opportunity to create amazing art using text prompts. In this article, we'll show you how to create AI art from scratch as well as edit your own images on the platform. What Is DALL-E 2?. DALL-E...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Rotate Text and Images in Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint is one of the most popular presentation platforms available, and that's for good reason. There’s so much you can do on PowerPoint to ensure that you get your message across the way you intend to. When you’re working on a presentation, texts and images don’t always have...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Is Pixel Binning in Mobile Photography? How Does It Work?

Modern smartphones come with powerful camera systems, and there's a lot that goes behind the scenes to make your photos look beautiful. One such thing is pixel binning. You must've seen how Samsung uses terms like "nona-binning" or "Adaptive Pixel" in its marketing when referring to pixel binning, claiming that it improves low-light performance. But does it, really? Let's learn what pixel binning is, why it's used, and how it works.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
makeuseof.com

How to Minimize the Amount of Data Apple Music Uses

Streaming music on Apple Music can become expensive if you use cellular data. Provided Apple Music even allows you to stream music in Lossless format; you can easily exhaust your limited data plan before you know it. However, there are ways of minimizing the amount of data Apple Music uses...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

8 Ways to Fix Android Apps Crashing

Around 70% of smartphone users have Android devices. Some of them face issues with the apps on their phones that can be really annoying. Isn't it infuriating when your favorite game keeps crashing, or a social media app isn’t working the way it’s supposed to?. There are different...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Shargeek Storm2: The Ultimate Cyberpunk Power Bank

Lightweight and small enough to carry, the Shargeek STORM2 looks amazing and can recharge to all four ports simultaneously. The Energy Management OS meanwhile makes it easy to check on the performance of each cell and how long connected devices have until full charge. The lack of additional USB cables...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy