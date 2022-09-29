Modern smartphones come with powerful camera systems, and there's a lot that goes behind the scenes to make your photos look beautiful. One such thing is pixel binning. You must've seen how Samsung uses terms like "nona-binning" or "Adaptive Pixel" in its marketing when referring to pixel binning, claiming that it improves low-light performance. But does it, really? Let's learn what pixel binning is, why it's used, and how it works.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO