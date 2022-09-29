ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Bullitt County receiving over $1.6 million for 3 infrastructure projects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County is receiving over $1.6 million to fund three infrastructure projects that will expand internet access, repair roads and provide clean water. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the $1,651,015 in funding on Friday. "We are investing in our communities like never before to help them...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Traffic
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Louisville organizations collaborate to keep U.S. military veteran in home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elderly U.S. military veteran will be able to stay in his home thanks to the collaboration of Louisville-area organizations. With an inspection looming at a rental assistance apartment, Amy Luckett, Social Service Program Coordinator at Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, feared the veteran would be evicted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

NAACP Louisville calls for resignation of Kentucky AG Cameron over Breonna Taylor investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is calling for Daniel Cameron to resign as Kentucky's attorney general. The group said Cameron did not conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, pointing to the recent federal indictment against four former Louisville Metro Police officers.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Applications for southern Indiana Angel Tree Program open this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program. Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties. Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
Person
John
wdrb.com

TSA hiring for holiday rush at Louisville's airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) is looking to hire 25 to 30 positions at Louisville's airport. To be eligible you need to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma, or equivalent, and be able to pass a federal drug test and background check.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Thousands take part in the Down Syndrome of Louisville Kindness Warrior Walk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest Down syndrome support organization convened on Waterfront Park on Saturday morning. Approximately 3,000 people walked in Down Syndrome of Louisville's Kindness Warrior Walk, which means so much, to so many. "It was eye-opening to me that Down Syndrome of Louisville is actually the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Construction Maintenance
wdrb.com

Jefferson County moves into the green, at low risk for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County is now in the green for COVID-19 cases. Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday morning that the county's color-coded COVID-19 risk assessment system moved from yellow to green, indicating a move from medium risk to low risk. The agency says there...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky's 1st school to teach nail techs celebrates a milestone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Makeup, hair, and nails are the big three for beauty, and a Louisville woman is creating opportunity with a first-of-its-kind school in Kentucky. NailChella Nail Academy in the Park Hill neighborhood is giving its students a purpose that goes beyond nails. It's a dream and a goal for Kentraya Johnson, who started the school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

OSHN program encouraging Louisville men of color to get free mental health help in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods is encouraging men of color to get mental health help in October. OSHN's Trauma Resilient Communities initiative is offering free counseling for Black, Hispanic and Indigenous men suffering from "mental distress caused by daily exposure to environmental violence, poverty and racial injustice," according to a news release from OSHN on Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

Harvest Homecoming parade kicks off week of festivities in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the biggest festivals, dubbed a "Fall Fairytale" is officially underway in southern Indiana. The 2022 Harvest Homecoming parade began in New Albany on Spring Street on Sunday afternoon to kickoff the week-long event. The parade included over-the-top floats, vintage cars and bands. Several of...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

2 lanes of Watterson Expressway closed until Sunday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Motorists on Interstate 264 should expect delays this weekend near Poplar Level and Newburg roads. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the two lanes for both eastbound and westbound traffic will be closed for concrete slab replacement. Two of the eastbound lanes will be closed from Poplar Level Road to Taylorsville Road, while the two left westbound lanes will be closed from Bardstown Road to Newburg Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Taco Festival takes over Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend in Louisville is perfect for taco lovers. Hundreds of people lined up for tacos, nachos and churros at Fourth Street Live! for the Louisville Taco Festival on Saturday. The event featured 15 different taco vendors, beer pong and even crab and lobster tacos. For...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy