Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
'Unheard of' l Consulting firm highlights 'poor practices' inside Louisville's jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a 20-page report, an outside consultant hired to investigate Louisville's jail calls the facility obsolete, poorly designed, and riddled with "poor practices." The city of Louisville hired the expert to investigate the jail after a string of deaths over the past year. Gary Raney, the...
wdrb.com
Bullitt County receiving over $1.6 million for 3 infrastructure projects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County is receiving over $1.6 million to fund three infrastructure projects that will expand internet access, repair roads and provide clean water. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the $1,651,015 in funding on Friday. "We are investing in our communities like never before to help them...
wdrb.com
More than $104k raised for Special Olympics Kentucky at UPS plane pull
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People pulled a plane at UPS Worldport to support Special Olympics Kentucky. There were 42 teams that raised more than $104,000 for the local nonprofit as part of the annual fundraiser. Teams of 20 competed in pulling a 155,000-pound, UPS 757 cargo jet. "It's a great...
wdrb.com
New Narcan machine in Vine Grove emptied 36 hours after being installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Vine Grove are upset after a Narcan vending machine was emptied within a few days of being installed. According to Kenneth Mattingly, the Vine Grove police chief, the machine was empty after 36 hours. Chief Mattingly says a new shipment of Narcan has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
wdrb.com
Louisville organizations collaborate to keep U.S. military veteran in home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elderly U.S. military veteran will be able to stay in his home thanks to the collaboration of Louisville-area organizations. With an inspection looming at a rental assistance apartment, Amy Luckett, Social Service Program Coordinator at Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, feared the veteran would be evicted.
wdrb.com
NAACP Louisville calls for resignation of Kentucky AG Cameron over Breonna Taylor investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is calling for Daniel Cameron to resign as Kentucky's attorney general. The group said Cameron did not conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, pointing to the recent federal indictment against four former Louisville Metro Police officers.
wdrb.com
Applications for southern Indiana Angel Tree Program open this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program. Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties. Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
TSA hiring for holiday rush at Louisville's airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) is looking to hire 25 to 30 positions at Louisville's airport. To be eligible you need to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma, or equivalent, and be able to pass a federal drug test and background check.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Red Cross volunteers supporting disaster relief efforts in Florida
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has sent 21 Red Cross volunteers to help with recovery efforts in Florida. Tanya Garrity, a Red Cross volunteer from Shelbyville, is managing a shelter near Fort Myers. Garrity said getting around the state has been nearly impossible because of flooding, downed power lines and...
wdrb.com
Thousands take part in the Down Syndrome of Louisville Kindness Warrior Walk
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest Down syndrome support organization convened on Waterfront Park on Saturday morning. Approximately 3,000 people walked in Down Syndrome of Louisville's Kindness Warrior Walk, which means so much, to so many. "It was eye-opening to me that Down Syndrome of Louisville is actually the...
wdrb.com
Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Jefferson County moves into the green, at low risk for COVID-19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County is now in the green for COVID-19 cases. Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday morning that the county's color-coded COVID-19 risk assessment system moved from yellow to green, indicating a move from medium risk to low risk. The agency says there...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's 1st school to teach nail techs celebrates a milestone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Makeup, hair, and nails are the big three for beauty, and a Louisville woman is creating opportunity with a first-of-its-kind school in Kentucky. NailChella Nail Academy in the Park Hill neighborhood is giving its students a purpose that goes beyond nails. It's a dream and a goal for Kentraya Johnson, who started the school.
wdrb.com
OSHN program encouraging Louisville men of color to get free mental health help in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods is encouraging men of color to get mental health help in October. OSHN's Trauma Resilient Communities initiative is offering free counseling for Black, Hispanic and Indigenous men suffering from "mental distress caused by daily exposure to environmental violence, poverty and racial injustice," according to a news release from OSHN on Friday.
wdrb.com
Electric car show at Sullivan University showcases technological advancements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the recent focus on electric car and battery production in Kentucky, an event on Saturday was held with the goal of showcasing the technological advancements. Evolve KY hosted a car show and lecture during National Drive Electric Week at Sullivan University. Several electric cars were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming parade kicks off week of festivities in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the biggest festivals, dubbed a "Fall Fairytale" is officially underway in southern Indiana. The 2022 Harvest Homecoming parade began in New Albany on Spring Street on Sunday afternoon to kickoff the week-long event. The parade included over-the-top floats, vintage cars and bands. Several of...
wdrb.com
'A Taste for Life' held to benefit mental health in Louisville's restaurant industry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Louisville's best chefs all met in one place on Sunday for a cause that is near and dear to their industry. The second annual "A Taste for Life" was held to help those who suffer from depression and anxiety in the food service industry.
wdrb.com
2 lanes of Watterson Expressway closed until Sunday afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Motorists on Interstate 264 should expect delays this weekend near Poplar Level and Newburg roads. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the two lanes for both eastbound and westbound traffic will be closed for concrete slab replacement. Two of the eastbound lanes will be closed from Poplar Level Road to Taylorsville Road, while the two left westbound lanes will be closed from Bardstown Road to Newburg Road.
wdrb.com
Louisville Taco Festival takes over Fourth Street Live!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend in Louisville is perfect for taco lovers. Hundreds of people lined up for tacos, nachos and churros at Fourth Street Live! for the Louisville Taco Festival on Saturday. The event featured 15 different taco vendors, beer pong and even crab and lobster tacos. For...
Comments / 0