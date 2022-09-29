ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

SEC Announces Revised 2023 Conference Baseball Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday announced revised conference baseball schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2023 season. The updated schedule replaces the schedule that was released on September 14. The first schedule was recalled due to an error that resulted in two games appearing on the 2023 conference slate that were not scheduled to take place until 2024.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Complete Day One of ITA All-American Championships Qualifying

Cary, N.C. – The LSU women’s tennis freshmen duo of Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase grabbed two doubles wins in the qualifying rounds of the ITA All-American Championships on Monday. Singles Results. Following a weather delay in the morning, the first round of singles qualifying began. Komar took...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Two Tigers Conclude Run in ITA All-American Qualifying Draw

TULSA, Oakla. – LSU men’s tennis sophomore Julien Penzlin and duo Welsh Hotard and Penzlin conclude their run at the ITA All-American Championships in the Qualifying Draw at the Michael D. Case Center at the University of Tulsa and the Case Tennis Center in LaFortune Park on Monday.
TULSA, OK
LSUSports.net

LSU Football at Florida Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Gainesville will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Florida contest will be televised on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium for its third consecutive win over the Gators.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tiger Trio Advances to ITA All-Americans Qualifying

Cary, N.C. – The LSU women’s tennis team had two singles players and one doubles duo advance to the qualifying stages of the ITA All-American Championships on Sunday. Safiya Carrington and Anastasiya Komar punched their tickets to the next stage of the tournament in singles while Komar and Nikita Vishwase advanced in doubles.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Split Ole Miss Series after 3-2 Setback

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU fell short to Ole Miss, 3-2 (25-22, 21-25, 16-25, 25-18, 12-15) Saturday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU splits the weekend series with Ole Miss for the third consecutive season. LSU (9-6, 3-2 SEC) was held to a .257 attacking percentage with...
OXFORD, MS
LSUSports.net

Football Comes From Behind to Beat Auburn, 21-17

AUBURN, AL – Falling behind 17-0 in the second quarter, LSU scored 21 unanswered points to beat Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, 21-17. LSU improved to 4-1 with the victory, while Auburn dropped to 3-2 on the year. The Tigers return to Death Valley next Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN against Tennessee.
AUBURN, AL
LSUSports.net

LSU Sixty Airs Sunday Night at 6 p.m. CT

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletics department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
