Raleigh, NC

The Whirl: Soldier Appreciation Dinner

On Aug. 27, the Patriot Foundation hosted its annual weekend of golf, an awards ceremony and dinner gala. The event, which took place at Pinehurst Resort, celebrates active and retired military as well as the supporters whose donations provide scholarships for both Gold Star families and students with family members who were wounded or became ill while serving our country.
PINEHURST, NC

