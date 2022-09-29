Former Notre Dame receiver getting huge praise with reigning Super Bowl champs

After transferring from Northwestern and spending the 2020 college football season at Notre Dame, ben skowronek was a seventh round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams. If you know anything about late rounds like that you know that it wasn’t a certainty by any means that he’d even make an NFL roster.

Especially the Rams who featured one of the most powerful offenses in all of football.

Fast forward a year and not only has the now Super Bowl champion Ben Skowronek made the Rams, but he’s become of vital importance in his second NFL season. Don’t take my word for it though, instead watch what ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky had to say about “Benny-Skow” earlier this week.

It’s important to remember that the NFL season is only three games old for all teams at this point but Skowronek has clearly stepped up when presented the opportunity.

Check out the photos below of Ben Skowronek since the start of Rams mini this past summer.

