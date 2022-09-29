ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Notre Dame receiver getting huge praise with reigning Super Bowl champs

By Nick Shepkowski
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjIXc_0iFa1At600

After transferring from Northwestern and spending the 2020 college football season at Notre Dame, ben skowronek was a seventh round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams. If you know anything about late rounds like that you know that it wasn’t a certainty by any means that he’d even make an NFL roster.

Especially the Rams who featured one of the most powerful offenses in all of football.

Fast forward a year and not only has the now Super Bowl champion Ben Skowronek made the Rams, but he’s become of vital importance in his second NFL season. Don’t take my word for it though, instead watch what ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky had to say about “Benny-Skow” earlier this week.

It’s important to remember that the NFL season is only three games old for all teams at this point but Skowronek has clearly stepped up when presented the opportunity.

Check out the photos below of Ben Skowronek since the start of Rams mini this past summer.

Also be sure to follow everything Rams (hey, Kyren Williams is there now, too!) with our colleagues at Rams Wire!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUvvX_0iFa1At600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhYCL_0iFa1At600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RADfr_0iFa1At600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34rCLb_0iFa1At600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFT02_0iFa1At600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXvPK_0iFa1At600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18PI9i_0iFa1At600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzrSY_0iFa1At600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tWva_0iFa1At600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7Vsv_0iFa1At600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCatD_0iFa1At600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ao1H9_0iFa1At600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6Z6i_0iFa1At600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfi6B_0iFa1At600

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

