Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs win against the Tampa Bay Bucs
We tried to warn ya’ll this was coming.
Comments / 0