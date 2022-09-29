Read full article on original website
Floodwaters cover Florida after Hurricane Ian
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with NPR’s Quil Lawrence for the latest on recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded much of the state. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Hurricane Ian deepens Florida's insurance industry crisis
Florida State University associate professor Charles Nyce joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss why, even before Hurricane Ian, Floridians were paying some of the highest homeowners insurance rates in the country, and address questions about whether the state-backed insurer will be able to pay out claims after the storm.
Georgia is the last state to roll out eWIC food program
Millions of people across the U.S. who depend on federal nutrition program The Women, Infants and Children Program, known as WIC, had to endure an inconvenient process at the grocery store. But a new electronic WIC card has made it easier. Georgia is the last state to support eWIC benefits....
Florida nonprofit on Sanibel Island pivots to disaster relief after Ian
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Maria Espinoza, the executive director of FISH, a nonprofit providing disaster assistance to the Sanibel and Captiva Islands after Hurricane Ian. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Alabama prison strike continues in protest of conditions
Incarcerated people across the Alabama prison system are striking into their second week. They are protesting the terrible conditions for those who are incarcerated, citing overcrowding, understaffing and violence among the population and at the hands of guards as their main concerns. WBHM reporter Mary Scott Hodgin has been covering...
Competing visions for Expo Idaho to be presented Tuesday
Three companies vying to win the competition for the redesign of Expo Idaho will present their plans to the Ada County Commission at a public meeting Tuesday. The work is the culmination of about three years of brainstorming how the hundreds of acres of land could be best used now that horse racing isn’t returning to Idaho.
