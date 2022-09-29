ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Cathy
3d ago

Michigan insurance is nothing but a scam. One of the highest rates in the country. Of her little $400 would backfire. And BS thing Whitless did for the people.

Chris
3d ago

we can't keep trying to "fix" the insurance issue; we need to scrap all of it and start from scratch. should we consider 3 years prison for driving with out a insurance? what can we do to solve the problem?

Pamela Kiefer
3d ago

where's the governor after touting about about how great it was for us getting reform and a rebate??? This is BS!!!

