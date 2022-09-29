The Best Office Chair Mats to Protect Your Floors

Whether you’re a renter who wants to ensure that you get your security deposit back or you want it to be easier to move around your workspace, it’s a good idea to pair your new ergonomic office chair with a protective floor mat.

Even the best office chairs can damage your floors with their rolling wheels. Hardwood, tile and linoleum floors all run the risk of being scratched and damaged permanently, while carpets risk getting snagged or deformed, especially if your desk and office chair remain in the same spot for the whole duration of your ownership.

Ready to upgrade your office? Read on for more of our buying tips.

Office Chair Mat Buying Guide

From where you’ll use your office chair mat to its thickness, keep these features top of mind when selecting the right one for you and your office space.

Mat Material and Construction: When it comes to shopping for the best mat for your office chair, it’s a good idea to pick a mat that’s thick and durable in its construction. In addition to mat thickness, make sure that the mat you’re choosing is specifically designed for the type of floor in your office. The same mat that is designed for a carpeted floor may not necessarily be the best one for hardwood floors.

Size: Next, you need to check the mat’s measurements. While there aren’t perfect dimensions when it comes to the best size for an office chair mat, you do need to make sure that it’s the right size for your office. Often, office chair mats are positioned so that a portion of the mat is under the desk, which can help make it easier to move around while you’re working at your computer and at your office desk.

What Are the Best Office Chair Mats?

Whether you’re working remotely or back at the office, here are the best office chair mats that will help make your day smoother and prevent scratches, spills and any other damage to your flooring.

1. MuArts Chair Mat

Hardwood floors are as beautiful as they are expensive. Why risk scratching them when a simple office chair mat can keep them in pristine condition? This mat is designed for use on hardwoods and measures 1/8-inch thick. We like that it’s clear so you can still see your floors while using it.

Altogether, the mat weighs about nine pounds, meaning it’s heavy duty enough that it won’t slip around underneath your chair. It measures 35 x 47 inches, but it’s also available in a variety of other dimensions.

2. Lorell Tempered Glass Chair Mat

Add to your home office with this scratch-resistant tempered glass mat which the brand says can hold up to 1,000 pounds. It’s designed for every type of floor, be it hardwood, carpet or even marble. Plus, it’s extremely easy to clean — just wipe it down with a cloth. There are three sizes available too, so pick one that best suits your space.

3. Sallous Upgraded Office Chair Mat

Mix up the textures in your office with this carpeted, 1/6-inch thick office chair mat. The mat is designed to protect hard floors, but it has the appearance of a small carpet, which is a useful decorative touch if you constantly have clients and coworkers coming into your office. Plus, its fabric composition also helps with noise reduction. This office chair mat is especially useful in larger office spaces, measuring 63 x 51 inches.

4. GTRACING Gaming Chair Mat

Anti-slip mats are a must for gamers, as you don’t want to skid while gaming across multiple screens and monitors. This one can be bought in blue and red and in multiple sizes, depending on how wide your gaming office setup is. It’s got a slip-resistant bottom, easy to clean surface, and is built from eco-friendly materials so you won’t get that unappealing chemical smell when you unpack this mat. The brand also claims it’s durable, enough to last you a couple of years at least.

5. AiBOB Office Chair Mat

This clear chair mat will keep your hardwood floors free of any knicks and scratches. Its textured surface will keep your chair from skidding but still has enough give in case you need to roll your chair closer or away from your desk. It’s also easy to clean and extremely sturdy so it should last you for a long time. Plus, it comes with a 60-day return guarantee, just in case you’re unhappy with your purchase.