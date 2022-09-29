Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
blufftontoday.com
ACC football power rankings: Clemson soars while Pitt and NC State tumble
The Clemson Tigers secured their place at the top of the ACC with Saturday's 30-20 win over NC State while Pitt took a tumble after its surprising loss to Georgia Tech. Here are the USA TODAY Network's ACC power rankings:. 1. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) The Tigers all but wrapped...
ESPN host: 'Clemson is going to be a problem'
Clemson got some love from ESPN's College Football Final after the 30-20 win over NC State Saturday night in Death Valley. Joey Galloway talked about how the Tigers responded to the Wake Forest game (...)
und.com
Irish Fall to Clemson in a Close Five Set Loss
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell in a close five set battle to Clemson on Sunday, Oct. 2 (17-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21, 13-15). The Irish fall to 5-9 on the season as they hit the road to take on Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 7 and Boston College on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Swinney gives update on Bresee after 'really scary' medical situation
Clemson was without starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in Saturday night’s top-10 matchup against NC State at Death Valley. The redshirt sophomore missed his second game in the past three due to (...)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset
College football fans are stunned by an upset that occurred out in ACC land this Saturday night. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who fired their head coach just a week ago, have beat the No. 24 Pitt Panthers 26-21 tonight. Georgia Tech was a 23.5-point underdog in this one. The...
David Pollack's prediction for Clemson vs. NC State
During ESPN's College GameDay, David Pollack made his pick for tonight's game between No. 5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and No. 10 NC State (4-0, 0-0) at Death Valley. Pollack is picking the Tigers over (...)
FOX Sports
Which undefeated teams raise more concern: Michigan, Clemson or USC?
The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew discusses which undefeated teams raise more of a concern: The Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers or the USC trojans. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy only threw ten times in the second half last week, Caleb Williams has slowed down in previous seasons and Clemson barely escaped last week in overtime.
Swinney Postgame Press Conference Report
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was all smiles after the win over NC State. Swinney updated the injuries, talked about the dominant defensive performance, next man up and much more in his postgame press (...)
IN THIS ARTICLE
blufftontoday.com
Lee Corso sick, won't be with ESPN's 'College GameDay' crew at Clemson football
CLEMSON – Get well fast, our friend. ESPN "College GameDay" analyst Lee Corso is ill and not able to be on set Saturday for Clemson football Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) against N.C. State at Memorial Stadium. "Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather, but is feeling much better...
ESPN College GameDay Week 5 live stream: Watch Clemson vs. NC State online
Clemson is fresh off a huge ranked road win and NC State is undefeated to begin the year. Both are ranked in the top 10 in Week 5, so what better matchup for College GameDay to feature?. Both teams are playing for an ACC title and the right to represent...
Preview and Predictions: Clemson vs. NC State
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
College Football World is Praying For Clemson Star's Family
The college football world is praying for Clemson Tigers star Bryan Bresee this Saturday. Early in the 2022 season, Bryan lost his little sister, Ella, to a battle with cancer. Now, the Clemson star is dealing with a non-football medical issue. The good news is that he had blood work...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia lands Top-100 prospect Dylan James
Dylan James, the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward out of Winter Haven (Fla.) committed to Mike White and his program over schools including UCF, Georgia Tech, Iona and VCU. "I ultimately picked Georgia...
Clemson Legend Announced As Guest Picker For Saturday's College GameDay
ESPN's College GameDay will preview an intense showdown between No. 10 NC State and No. 5 Clemson this Saturday. Moments ago, College GameDay announced that former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins will be the celebrity guest picker for this Saturday's show. Wilkins had an exceptional run at Clemson from 2015-2018,...
2024 WR Mazeo Bennett Announces Decision Date
The widely sought after wideout out of Greenville, SC, has been a South Carolina Gamecock target for some time now, and seems ready to make his college decision.
Breaking: Clemson Football Star Won't Play Tonight
Clemson will be missing a key piece of its defensive line this Saturday evening against NC State. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is out due to a non-football medical issue. Bresee had blood work done this week. Although he received good news from the doctors, he...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests
SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
clemson.edu
New primary care Clemson Rural Health primary care clinic opens in Walhalla
‘Mission-driven’ outreach program expands its decade-long presence in Oconee County to a full-time facility focused on treating chronic disease. The Clemson Health Clinic at Walhalla (CHC-W) celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on September 29, 2022, marking the expansion of Clemson Rural Health’s outreach to South Carolina, both through fixed health care facilities and mobile health units. Elected and appointed officials hailed the opening as transformative, both for the long-abandoned building that the clinic now occupies and for the lives that will be changed by virtue of its services.
anglerschannel.com
Lake Hartwell Fishing At Its Best Ahead Of Final Bassmaster Southern Open
ANDERSON, S.C. — With 7-, 8- and even 9-pound bass being caught on a regular basis this year, South Carolina native Jayme Rampey says Lake Hartwell is fishing the best he has ever seen, and he expects that to continue when the final St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open presented by Mossy Oak Fishing begins next week.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail
Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
Comments / 0