Clemson, SC

Irish Fall to Clemson in a Close Five Set Loss

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell in a close five set battle to Clemson on Sunday, Oct. 2 (17-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21, 13-15). The Irish fall to 5-9 on the season as they hit the road to take on Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 7 and Boston College on Sunday, Oct. 9.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football fans are stunned by an upset that occurred out in ACC land this Saturday night. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who fired their head coach just a week ago, have beat the No. 24 Pitt Panthers 26-21 tonight. Georgia Tech was a 23.5-point underdog in this one. The...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Which undefeated teams raise more concern: Michigan, Clemson or USC?

The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew discusses which undefeated teams raise more of a concern: The Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers or the USC trojans. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy only threw ten times in the second half last week, Caleb Williams has slowed down in previous seasons and Clemson barely escaped last week in overtime.
ANN ARBOR, MI
AllClemson

Preview and Predictions: Clemson vs. NC State

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World is Praying For Clemson Star's Family

The college football world is praying for Clemson Tigers star Bryan Bresee this Saturday. Early in the 2022 season, Bryan lost his little sister, Ella, to a battle with cancer. Now, the Clemson star is dealing with a non-football medical issue. The good news is that he had blood work...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Georgia lands Top-100 prospect Dylan James

Dylan James, the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward out of Winter Haven (Fla.) committed to Mike White and his program over schools including UCF, Georgia Tech, Iona and VCU. "I ultimately picked Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Breaking: Clemson Football Star Won't Play Tonight

Clemson will be missing a key piece of its defensive line this Saturday evening against NC State. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is out due to a non-football medical issue. Bresee had blood work done this week. Although he received good news from the doctors, he...
CLEMSON, SC
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
GEORGIA STATE
clemson.edu

New primary care Clemson Rural Health primary care clinic opens in Walhalla

‘Mission-driven’ outreach program expands its decade-long presence in Oconee County to a full-time facility focused on treating chronic disease. The Clemson Health Clinic at Walhalla (CHC-W) celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on September 29, 2022, marking the expansion of Clemson Rural Health’s outreach to South Carolina, both through fixed health care facilities and mobile health units. Elected and appointed officials hailed the opening as transformative, both for the long-abandoned building that the clinic now occupies and for the lives that will be changed by virtue of its services.
WALHALLA, SC
anglerschannel.com

Lake Hartwell Fishing At Its Best Ahead Of Final Bassmaster Southern Open

ANDERSON, S.C. — With 7-, 8- and even 9-pound bass being caught on a regular basis this year, South Carolina native Jayme Rampey says Lake Hartwell is fishing the best he has ever seen, and he expects that to continue when the final St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open presented by Mossy Oak Fishing begins next week.
ANDERSON, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail

Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
SALUDA, NC

