ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nothin’ But A Gameshow Baby: Snoop Dogg’s Hilarious Wheel of Fortune Appearance

By davontah
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixsAp_0iFZrDMJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gG0DS_0iFZrDMJ00

Source: Andrew Vo / Global Grind


If there is one thing history has shown us we can depend on Snoop Dogg for, it’s entertainment. Whether it’s him spitting some player rhymes or showing us how to make one of his famous recipes, whenever we see the icon, a good time is surely to follow.

This was especially the case this past weekend (September 25) when the 50 year-old appeared on the season 3 premiere of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune . Throughout the episode, Snoop had viewers in person and at home, his fellow contestants ( Amanda Seales and Mark Duplass) and even the hosts of the gameshow (Pat Sajak and Vanna White) crying of laughter at the way he played the game.

Snoop started off the game by solving the first puzzle correctly then briefly showing off his dance moves. After the hot start, things took a hilarious turn. The ‘GIn and Juice’ rapper proceeded to incorrectly attempt to solve numerous puzzles. It’s not at all uncommon to guess wrong but what made Snoop’s appearance on the show legendary is how far off his answers were.

For one of the puzzles, Snoop guessed “Baking onions” when the correct answer was actually “Baking brownies.” Other outlandish guesses included him guessing “Airport teacher” when the answer was “Acting teacher” and instead of him answering “Sweetening the pot” which was the correct answer, he went with “Swallowing the knot.” Although Snoop’s answer kept getting more weird as time went on, he did finally get his moment of redemption when he correctly guessed “Sun’s out, buns out.” How ironic, right?

You can watch a compilation video of Snoop’s best moments on the episode below.

Whoever came up with the idea to have Snoop on the show deserves a raise. Viewers chimed in and expressed how much they enjoyed Snoop’s performance despite his absurd answers.

This isn’t Snoop’s first rodeo when it comes to game shows. In 2016, he led his family into battle on Celebrity Family Feud against Sugar Ray Leonard ‘s family. Snoop shared a hilarious moment with Steve Harvey that night when he answered one of the survey questions completely wrong during the show’s “Fast Money” segment.

What’s the key takeaway here? WE NEED SNOOP ON MORE GAME SHOWS or HE NEEDS HIS OWN ASAP!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Seales
Person
Vanna White
Person
Mark Duplass
Person
Sugar Ray Leonard
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Pat Sajak
Hot 107.9

Fans Pick Sides After DaniLeigh and B.Simone Have Issue On Wild’n Out Set

  https://youtu.be/9c_AhWoOEqo   LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. As the critics discuss DaBaby‘s projected sales for his new project, the rappers’s name is once again being linked to some of the drama surrounding his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother, DaniLeigh. Rumors about her appearance on Wild ‘n Out started to spread. It […]
CELEBRITIES
Hot 107.9

Akon Says He Sounded “Soft As Hell” In Viral 911 Call

https://youtu.be/3j1UoAIYSvs Rapper Akon may have been laying low on the music scene but he’s been making major moves in the entrepreneurial space. Now the artist and mogul is back with new music! His new single called is called Enjoy That and the video is HOT. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. You […]
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Gin And Juice#Wheel Of Fortune
The Independent

Dahmer is at its most captivating when telling someone else’s story – not that of the brutal killer

There’s probably no such thing as compassionate television about a serial killer. It’s impossible to honour victims without re-traumatising their families. And maybe you can’t explore a murderer’s damaged psyche – the rough personal history that preceded their terrible crimes – without evoking pity.Right now, the most watched show on Netflix is Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Viewers have spent as many hours in front of the macabre Ryan Murphy miniseries as they have Netflix’s next seven most popular programmes combined. Across the world, true crime had never been this popular – or chilling. The 10-parter opens with...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy