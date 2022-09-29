Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s incumbent governor faced her challengers in the only gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith and Independent Tracey Quint squared off Friday, Sept. 30 in the Rapid City debate sponsored by KOTA Territory News, KEVN Black Hills Fox and Dakota News Now.
KEVN
Early voting is under way in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Absentee voting and mail-in ballots allows voters to cast a ballot outside of in-person voting on election day. The Pennington County Auditors Office says that the first week of early voting is going smoothly, claiming that so far for absentee voting, they have seen about 1,200 people.
KEVN
One More Warm Day Today then Much Cooler, and Wetter this Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One more warm day is on tap for western South Dakota today with highs in the 70s and 80s, but not 90s like we saw in spots yesterday. In Wyoming temperatures will be in the 60s today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in Wyoming,...
