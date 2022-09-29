Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
Chicopee is ‘starting to look like a trash city:’ Council looks for ways to beautify entryways
CHICOPEE – Concerned about high grass, brush and trash, the City Council is calling for a long-term plan to address ways to beautify the city. “If we want to clean up our city, we have to start by cleaning up our own areas,” Councilor Robert J. Zygarowski said.
newbritainindependent.com
Board of Education To Reconsider “Indigenous Peoples Day”
A Republican Board of Education member is proposing that the Board consider renaming Indigenous Peoples Day currently on the school district calendar as a school holiday on Monday, October 10th. In July 2020, as the nation engaged in a wide discussion of systemic racism after the murder of George Floyd...
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Upcoming 2022 Connecticut Election Information
The Gubernatorial Election will be held Tuesday, November 8 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Middle School Gymnasium at 350 Mountain Road. Voter registration may be done online at voterregistration.ct.gov, by mail or in-person at the Town Hall. The Registrars of Voters’ office will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Town Clerk’s office will be open Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have questions, please call 860-668-3850 or 860-668-3880.
NewsTimes
CT town clerks ‘inundated’ with absentee ballot application requests — but not from voters
BETHEL — Higher than usual numbers of absentee ballot application requests from campaigns have prompted concern about potential voter confusion this election. “Town clerks are being inundated with requests from many campaigns for applications for absentee ballots,” said Bethel’s town clerk, Lisa Bergh, who is also the Fairfield County vice president for the Town Clerk’s Association.
hk-now.com
Ready for Rental! Blueway Commons Apartments in Haddam Now Leasing
(September 29, 2022) —Elm Tree Communities has announced the commencement of residential leasing at Blueway Commons, a luxury, 56-unit, multi-family community in Haddam, consisting of three garden-style residential buildings and a state-of-the-art resident clubhouse. “We are so pleased to have Alexis Lissabet leading our leasing efforts at Blueway Commons,”...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Oxen Hill Farm – A Growing Business
It was the early 2000s, and Lisa Griffin and husband Jonathan were living in Florida. He was in agricultural sales and she, a science teacher. They had met at Cornell where she earned a biology degree. Her parents worked in the Detroit auto industry; his owned Beaver Brook Farm in East Granby. They were planning a family, and the midwest just didn’t have the draw of the east.
Popular business expanding in Hartford
A family-owned business in Hartford is expanding and opening a new facility in the South Meadows area. It’s part of a larger redevelopment plan for that neighborhood.
Power planning: Westfield, Holyoke, other municipal utilities prepare for long, expensive and uncertain winter ahead
WESTFIELD — One morning last week Westfield Gas & Electric bought 30,000 dekatherms of natural gas for its customers to use in the cold of January and February,. The price was $5 a dekatherm, said Thomas P. Flaherty, the municipal utility’s general manager. Minutes after the purchase, news...
NewsTimes
M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs
BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
Manufacturing company gears up for future growth in Westfield
WESTFIELD — With a new name, a new logo, a new focus, and a new location in Westfield, Boulevard Machine hosted an open house last month at its new, modern facility on Lockhouse Road. The precision machine company moved its headquarters and manufacturing facility from Page Boulevard in Springfield...
outdoors.org
Rockville Spur Trail, Vernon (C3D) (Relaxed)
Rockville Superior Court parking lot, 69 Brooklyn Street, Vernon,. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Overview. A point-to-point hike of around 4 miles on a flat rail-trail. Meet for car spot at 9:45 am at Rockville...
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
The possibilities for Shore Line East
Shore Line East is eyeing an expansion into Rhode Island, but it has always operated at a huge loss compared to Metro-North's New Haven Line.
NewsTimes
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
Register Citizen
Cromwell fire chief resigns effective immediately
CROMWELL — Cromwell Fire Chief Jason Balletto abruptly resigned from his position Thursday night over what he says has been a pattern of blatant disrespect by the fire district's Board of Commissioners. Balletto, who had originally planned to resign next month, said in an email that he will step...
What issues are driving voters to the polls this November?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll shows with control of the House and Senate possibly shifting from Democrats to Republicans in November. Two in three registered voters see this election as more important than past midterms. Republicans hold a firm lead on the economy and crime while Democrats have the advantage […]
NBC Connecticut
Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022
Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
ctexaminer.com
Plans Announced to Fix Accident-Prone Route 17 Interchange Onto Route 9 at Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – By the end of 2026, a new free-flowing on-ramp will replace the dangerous stop-and-go interchange of Route 17 onto northbound Route 9 near the riverfront. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a long-awaited $54 million reconfiguration of the notorious intersection will center around a new bridge to carry Route 9 over Union Street, complete with an additional northbound acceleration lane that will allow Route 17 traffic to merge onto the highway without having to stop first at a stop sign.
