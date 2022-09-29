ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, CT

Register Citizen

CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents

KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Coming Soon: Update on Metro Star’s East Main Street Complex

Several buildings are nearing completion, including those fronting East Main Street, where a “Coming Soon" message is shared on Metro Star’s sign promoting the new Branford luxury apartments and commercial complex. Metro Star Executive Managing Director and Founder Robert Smith told Zip06/The Sound that the first phase of...
BRANFORD, CT
Bristol Press

MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...

The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
ORANGE, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
newbritainindependent.com

Board of Education To Reconsider “Indigenous Peoples Day”

A Republican Board of Education member is proposing that the Board consider renaming Indigenous Peoples Day currently on the school district calendar as a school holiday on Monday, October 10th. In July 2020, as the nation engaged in a wide discussion of systemic racism after the murder of George Floyd...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NewsTimes

CT town clerks ‘inundated’ with absentee ballot application requests — but not from voters

BETHEL — Higher than usual numbers of absentee ballot application requests from campaigns have prompted concern about potential voter confusion this election. “Town clerks are being inundated with requests from many campaigns for applications for absentee ballots,” said Bethel’s town clerk, Lisa Bergh, who is also the Fairfield County vice president for the Town Clerk’s Association.
New Haven Independent

Letter: Ansonia Alderman Says State Rep Took Too Much Credit

Back when I attended Derby High School, plagiarism was considered a serious offense. Taking credit for someone else’s work is never acceptable. That’s why I am writing to set the record straight about State Representative Kara Rochelle. Her attempt to take political credit for the $6.5 million in...
ANSONIA, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

Upcoming 2022 Connecticut Election Information

The Gubernatorial Election will be held Tuesday, November 8 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Middle School Gymnasium at 350 Mountain Road. Voter registration may be done online at voterregistration.ct.gov, by mail or in-person at the Town Hall. The Registrars of Voters’ office will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Town Clerk’s office will be open Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have questions, please call 860-668-3850 or 860-668-3880.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes

Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Plans Announced to Fix Accident-Prone Route 17 Interchange Onto Route 9 at Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – By the end of 2026, a new free-flowing on-ramp will replace the dangerous stop-and-go interchange of Route 17 onto northbound Route 9 near the riverfront. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a long-awaited $54 million reconfiguration of the notorious intersection will center around a new bridge to carry Route 9 over Union Street, complete with an additional northbound acceleration lane that will allow Route 17 traffic to merge onto the highway without having to stop first at a stop sign.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
zip06.com

OS Police Officer Withdraws Appeal

A former Old Saybrook police officer’s appeal to the State Board of Mediation and Arbitration has been withdrawn. In early January, the Old Saybrook Police Commission narrowly voted to fire Old Saybrook Police Officer Austin Harris after Harris filed a false police report and lied to his superiors about how the computer in his car was damaged.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons

In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint.  His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Ready for Rental! Blueway Commons Apartments in Haddam Now Leasing

(September 29, 2022) —Elm Tree Communities has announced the commencement of residential leasing at Blueway Commons, a luxury, 56-unit, multi-family community in Haddam, consisting of three garden-style residential buildings and a state-of-the-art resident clubhouse. “We are so pleased to have Alexis Lissabet leading our leasing efforts at Blueway Commons,”...
NewsTimes

Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region

Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
WESTON, CT
WTNH

Car smashes into News8 New Haven building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a car that crashed into News8/WTNH’s own building in New Haven Sunday morning. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets. After taking down a “One Way” sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car smashed into one of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Watertown police investigate two armed robberies in Oakville

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two armed robberies that took place late Friday night are being investigated by the Watertown Police Department. Police believe that the two robberies, both in Oakville, are related. At around 7:20 p.m. a man walked into and robbed the Oakville Wine and Liquor Store at 384 Buckingham St. The man had a […]
WATERTOWN, CT

