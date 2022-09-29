ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Prosecuting Attorneys Oppose Legalizing Recreational Marijuana

(Missourinet) A major law enforcement group in Missouri is officially taking sides against the proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys is urging Missouri voters to vote “no” on Amendment Three. The group published a position paper it says is based on...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Fourth defendant sentenced in Missouri tax fraud conspiracy

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Thursday ordered the fourth of four defendants involved in a tax fraud conspiracy to pay $26,558 to the IRS. Tammy Flanagan, 56, was also sentenced to five years of probation. All four defendants pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
St. Joseph Post

Democrats hope to break through in NW Missouri this November

Democrats hope to make inroads in northwest Missouri this November. There are no Democrats serving as state representatives or senators in all of northern Missouri. Assistant Missouri House Minority Leader, Rep. Richard Brown of Kansas City, still sees opportunity, saying it is important for Democrats to get out and talk with voters, even in the heavily Republican districts of northwest Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Woman Sentenced To Prison For Tax Evasion

(Davenport, IA) -- An eastern Iowa woman has been sentenced in federal court in Davenport to 18-months in prison for tax evasion. Investigators say 48-year-old Penny Witt of Oxford Junction ran businesses called Ultimate Tree Service and Spruces Tree Service, and failed to keep proper records, accounts, and conducted all business in cash. The I-R-S says Witt also cheated a customer out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
newsdakota.com

Iowa Companies Sentenced in Ethanol Scheme

(NDAgConnection.com) – Two Iowa companies were sentenced in federal court on Sept. 21 in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetuated by a Forest City financial adviser. Energae LP and I-Lenders LLC, received the sentences after they each pled guilty to one count of wire fraud on Dec. 1, 2020, reports the Globe Gazette.
IOWA STATE
abc17news.com

Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Curious about politics and money? Here’s how to research campaign finance in Missouri

If your mailboxes are already flooded with shiny election postcards and you can’t escape the political ads during commercial breaks, there are easy ways to use online resources to find out the groups who are paying for them. Online campaign finance portals allow you to follow the money from the time someone donates it to […] The post Curious about politics and money? Here’s how to research campaign finance in Missouri appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
MISSOURI STATE

