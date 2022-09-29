Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
Related
Arkansas white supremacist gang associates sentenced in federal drug trafficking case
Five members of an Arkansas white supremacist gang were sentenced to prison Wednesday as part of a six-year federal investigation.
Springfield, Missouri, woman sentenced in Jan. 6 riot participation case
A Springfield, Missouri, woman who plead guilty to participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced in the U.S. District Court Friday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Prosecuting Attorneys Oppose Legalizing Recreational Marijuana
(Missourinet) A major law enforcement group in Missouri is officially taking sides against the proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys is urging Missouri voters to vote “no” on Amendment Three. The group published a position paper it says is based on...
kttn.com
Fourth defendant sentenced in Missouri tax fraud conspiracy
U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Thursday ordered the fourth of four defendants involved in a tax fraud conspiracy to pay $26,558 to the IRS. Tammy Flanagan, 56, was also sentenced to five years of probation. All four defendants pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Biden administration approves Missouri’s near-$100M electric vehicle plan
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Missouri's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of Friday's deadline.
Missouri man pleads guilty in deaths of 2 Wisconsin brothers
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man pleaded guilty Friday to killing two brothers from Wisconsin after they came to his farm in 2019 to collect a debt from a cattle contract. Garland Nelson, of Braymer, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of...
First Hispanic member of Missouri Legislature has a message for voters
The first Hispanic member of the Missouri Legislature hopes to increase Latino voter turnout ahead of the general election in November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democrats hope to break through in NW Missouri this November
Democrats hope to make inroads in northwest Missouri this November. There are no Democrats serving as state representatives or senators in all of northern Missouri. Assistant Missouri House Minority Leader, Rep. Richard Brown of Kansas City, still sees opportunity, saying it is important for Democrats to get out and talk with voters, even in the heavily Republican districts of northwest Missouri.
iheart.com
Iowa Woman Sentenced To Prison For Tax Evasion
(Davenport, IA) -- An eastern Iowa woman has been sentenced in federal court in Davenport to 18-months in prison for tax evasion. Investigators say 48-year-old Penny Witt of Oxford Junction ran businesses called Ultimate Tree Service and Spruces Tree Service, and failed to keep proper records, accounts, and conducted all business in cash. The I-R-S says Witt also cheated a customer out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
newsdakota.com
Iowa Companies Sentenced in Ethanol Scheme
(NDAgConnection.com) – Two Iowa companies were sentenced in federal court on Sept. 21 in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetuated by a Forest City financial adviser. Energae LP and I-Lenders LLC, received the sentences after they each pled guilty to one count of wire fraud on Dec. 1, 2020, reports the Globe Gazette.
abc17news.com
Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4Star Politics: Poll predictions in Missouri
4Star Politics explores a new Emerson College to see how Missouri voters feel about key issues. Kansas Attorney General candidate Chris Mann joins the show.
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
KMOV
Missouri attorney general sues solar power company after customer complaints, News 4 investigation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against a company News 4 Investigates recently shined its spotlight on. We’ve heard from a number of local viewers who felt burned by a solar power company that’s now in a legal hot seat.
Missourians weigh in on recreational marijuana, sports betting in new poll
The latest FOX4/ Emerson College/The Hill poll shows a good amount of support for the recreational use of marijuana.
Curious about politics and money? Here’s how to research campaign finance in Missouri
If your mailboxes are already flooded with shiny election postcards and you can’t escape the political ads during commercial breaks, there are easy ways to use online resources to find out the groups who are paying for them. Online campaign finance portals allow you to follow the money from the time someone donates it to […] The post Curious about politics and money? Here’s how to research campaign finance in Missouri appeared first on The Beacon.
O’Fallon, Missouri standoff ends after several hours
A suspect took his own life after prompting a large police presence Saturday morning in O'Fallon.
westkentuckystar.com
Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri
A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
Richard Emery found guilty of first-degree murder
The jury found Emery guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend, her mother, and her two young children in 2018. The penalty phase begins tomorrow, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty.
Comments / 0