Grand Junction, CO

Oktoberfest Coming Back to Grand Junction

It’s about time to break out that lederhosen because tomorrow is Grand Junction’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The Ale House in Grand Junction will be hosting Oktoberfest on October 1st from 2-6 p.m. and will feature a unique menu, live music, Oktoberfest swag, giveaways, and most importantly–craft beer.
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had

With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?

Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Mind Springs CEO reassures Garfield County commissioners about organization as local detox agreement discussed

With a draft agreement on the table to join forces with Mind Springs Health for new addiction treatment services in Garfield County, commissioners on Monday sought reassurances from the organization’s new CEO regarding Mind Springs’ mental health services in the region. Last week, the Behavioral Health Administration issued...
OutThere Colorado

Juvenile attacked with "sharp-edged weapon" at Colorado park

The Rifle Police Department is investigating a serious assault incident that resulted in two juveniles getting injured at Centennial Park on Thursday. According to police, the two girls got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. At some point during the fight, one of the girls allegedly assaulted the other with a "sharp-edged weapon".
OutThere Colorado

SHOTS FIRED: Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 PM on Saturday, the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots. This scared the bear away.
Colorado Newsline

Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
nbc11news.com

Colorado Appeals court upholds dismissal for convicted murder

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Garfield County District Judge’s decision that could land a convicted killer back on the streets. But Mesa County Attorney Dan Rubenstein plans to appeal to the state supreme court. The issue this time around is whether prosecutors...
cpr.org

To fill hundreds of empty snowplow seats, CDOT plans to offer state-owned housing to drivers

It’s not that John Lorme can’t hire anyone to drive snowplows. He can’t get them to stay hired. “Right before they start, they tell us they can't take the job because they can't find housing,” said Lorme, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s director of maintenance and operations. “It's either affordability or availability depending on where you are. And sometimes it's both.”
KKTV

Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills

MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
