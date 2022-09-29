Miami Dolphins 'switched to FAKE PLAYS when they noticed fans spying on their practice session in Cincinnati' - as clips of 12-man offense go viral ahead of Thursday Night Football clash

The Dolphins played an ingenious trick on at least one fan who recorded their practice Wednesday, deliberately placing 12 men on offense to scupper the footage.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team noticed people watching them during their closed walkthrough in Cincinnati and decided to change what they were doing.

The footage was still leaked late Wednesday afternoon, but it appears the Dolphins achieved their goal of obfuscating any actual intel.

Miami was practicing at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium.

Video of the practice appeared online late Wednesday afternoon - including on the Barstool Cincinnati Twitter page - and shows the Dolphins rehearsing their (potentially fake) plays from an upper-level view.

NFL security was said to be looking into the issue on Thursday, as UPI reported, after footage of the plays emerged from the closed practice.

The incident also led a Dolphins social media staffer to reach out to the Barstool Cincinnati page asking for the posts containing the footage to be 'deleted immediately.'

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a strong start to the season

However, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy - who published the email to his Twitter account - said the posts wouldn't be coming down, as he mockingly posted a thumbs-down gif as evidence of his decision.

The Dolphins posted footage of their players walking out onto the practice field Wednesday, but otherwise revealed little about the session.

Miami enters the Thursday night clash at 3-0 with hugely impressive wins against the Ravens and Bills already under their belt.

The Bengals lost their first two contests of the season but have a chance to get to 2-2 after beating the Jets last weekend.