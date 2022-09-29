ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Alabama elementary janitor charged with child porn possession

By alabamanow
 3 days ago
A man who had been working as a custodian for an Alabama elementary school has been arrested and charged with 41 counts of possession of child pornography, officials said Thursday.

Matthew Adams Hammock, 33, was arrested by Lee County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office deputies in conjunction with a an investigation with the Alabama Bureau of Investigations.

Hammock had been working for the Beauregard Elementary School through a temporary employment agency, Lee County Schools officials said.

Officials said they confiscated a cell phone from Hammock along with other digital devises that included nude images of children under the age of 12.

Deputies said they had no evidence that any of the images were of children from the school at which Hammock worked.

Hammack was being held on $410,000 bond.

ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

