Last year a New York Times headline ran saying, “October isn’t just a month anymore, it’s a whole season.”. I love October and when I read it I couldn’t agree more. It’s a month that ushers in the cool, crisp air that makes you want to nestle and get cozy at night. It brings the savory pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg flavors and the bonfires to melt smores by. It brings the leaves on trees to their knees screaming uncle until they fall creating a bed on the ground and it brings creepy, ghouly ghosts before it passes the baton to November.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO