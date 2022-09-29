Read full article on original website
dayton.com
September business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 closings, 2 moves, 3 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health said today they are closing four locations in the greater Dayton area between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. The stores include 900 N. Broad St....
Stretch of Mad River Road to be closed starting Monday
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A new project may delay Washington Township resident’s commute for a few days this week. Mad River between Haven Hill Drive and Westridge Road will be closed for around five days starting Oct. 3, according to city officials. Those who live on Mad River Road...
dayton.com
Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all
A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
dayton.com
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in Butler and Warren counties
Several new restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other hotspots with an array of cuisines have opened across the region this month after a few longtime restaurants have decided to close their doors. A few of the dining establishments have re-emphasized their purpose, such as Kitty Brew Café and J&E Rootbeer...
Crews battling a field fire in Germantown
GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are battling a field fire in Germantown Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the 8800 block of Farmington Road near S. Butter Street around 3:50 p.m.
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: Ye Olde Trail Tavern was made for fall weather
Last year a New York Times headline ran saying, “October isn’t just a month anymore, it’s a whole season.”. I love October and when I read it I couldn’t agree more. It’s a month that ushers in the cool, crisp air that makes you want to nestle and get cozy at night. It brings the savory pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg flavors and the bonfires to melt smores by. It brings the leaves on trees to their knees screaming uncle until they fall creating a bed on the ground and it brings creepy, ghouly ghosts before it passes the baton to November.
Montgomery County and Levitt Pavilion to host pop-up concert in Dayton
Montgomery County is partnering with Levitt Pavilion to host a pop-up concert at the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center today 3 p.m. according to their social media page. This event is part of a community pop-up concert program powered by PNC and Kettering Health, Levitt Connect, the post said. To...
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
dayton.com
Bing Davis: A lifetime of ‘reaching back’
Well-known artist will receive the Citizen Legion of Honor Award Thursday. He’s always been guided by his mother’s advice and quotes it frequently:. “The people you’ll see on your way up, you’ll see on your way down.”. “If you walk with your nose in the air,...
WLWT 5
CVS closing in Walnut Hills worsening food desert in area
CINCINNATI — Access to food and medicine is drying up in Walnut Hills for those who don't have cars. The area is going through a transformation with small businesses coming to add to the neighborhood's shopping and entertainment, but some of the resources people desperately need are moving out.
dayton.com
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival kicks off
SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the Potato Festival, the festival will take place near U.S. Route 42 by OH-725, halfway between Waynesville and Xenia at 2 W. Main St., in Spring Valley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on […]
19th annual Chocolate Festival returns to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chocolate Festival returned to Montgomery County for the 19th annual celebration. Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, will host the Chocolate Festival with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme being ‘Chocolate Around the World’. According to the fairgrounds, the event […]
Ohio city named among Fortune’s ’25 Best Places to Live for Families’ list
One Ohio city is being hailed as one of the best places to reside in the c
Memorial bike ride held for fallen Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A memorial bike ride event was held in honor of fallen Deputy Matthew Yates on Saturday. According to the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival, the ride is being held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post No. 286 at 2251 N. Dayton Lakeview Road in New Carlisle from […]
Crash on I-70 E causes injuries overnight
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A multi-vehicle crash that caused injuries occurred early Sunday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post, at least 3 people were injured on I-70 eastbound near Limestone Street from a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 3:30 a.m. Three people were taken from the scene to a local […]
Fall Fest at the Ridge to take place in Springfield today
Fall Fest at the Ridge kicks off tomorrow at the Northridge Shopping Center in Springfield. This one-day event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. according to their social media page. There will be a chance to earn raffle tickets and enter a drawing to win a gift...
Things to do around the Miami Valley Sept. 29 – Oct. 2
Check out this list of events happening this weekend, Sept. 29 - Oct 2.
WDTN
Clouds and gusty winds from Ian will impact the Miami Valley today
Ian continues to weaken and slow down in it’s progression northward today. Clouds from Ian have moved over the Ohio Valley. Rain from the tropical system should stay mainly to our east. If you are traveling to Columbus there may be some showers from Ian that could impact the OSU game this afternoon. Our eastern counties have a low chance of being on the edge of the shower activity.
wyso.org
Leaders from Montgomery County celebrate the completion of the U.S. Route 40 expansion projcect
Leaders from Montgomery County gathered Thursday to mark the completion of the U.S. Route 40 expansion. They gathered on West National Road in Vandalia, overlooking U.S. 40 and the Purina water bottling plant. It’s a busy stretch of road where locals, travelers, and semi trucks used to get bogged down...
