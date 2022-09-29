ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

purewow.com

King Charles’s Face Makes Official Debut on an Exclusive New Coin Collection

His Royal Majesty is replacing his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as the face of a new coin collection. The Royal Mint revealed a sneak peek of the official coin collection featuring King Charles’s face on Thursday. The memorial collection will honor the life and legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth, who was previously featured on the coin.
Over 50,000 Letters of Condolence Were Sent to the Royal Family Following Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

The royal family must certainly be feeling the love. After Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, the royal family offered a space for followers to send a message of condolence, with a note on their official Instagram that said, “For the latest guidance on Mourning and how to sign our online book of condolence, please visit our website.”
‘Virgin River’ Star Alexandra Breckenridge Shares a Rare Throwback Photo with Her Younger Brother on Instagram

Alexandra Breckenridge rarely posts pictures of her close relatives on Instagram. If you scroll through her page, you’ll see photos of the Virgin River star goofing around with her castmates and even some selfies. (You’ll also see some pics taken on the This Is Us set.) But this week, she treated her followers to a throwback picture from her past.
