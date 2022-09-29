ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

brproud.com

Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting

RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
RESERVE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after BRPD respond to reported shooting in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a report of shots fired at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Monday, October 3. The shooting investigation centered around the 1100 block of Jim Taylor Dr. According to emergency responders, one person was taken to a local...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended

ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night. State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WDSU

Hammond residents had dog stolen from their home

HAMMOND, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a pitbull was stolen from a residence in Hammond on Sept. 23. According to reports, the owners of dog Chase woke up to find their dog missing from their home on Jerome Drive. Chase is described as a grey pitbull with blue eyes.
HAMMOND, LA
houmatimes.com

Adult Suspect Arrested in Ongoing Homicide Investigation of A Juvenile

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that a third arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred in early September. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject later identified as 15-year-old Jairen Cole had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
THIBODAUX, LA
WAFB.com

Man found shot to death in truck in Donaldsonville

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Advocates weigh in on state of abuse in Capital Region. In 2021, domestic violence made up 36 homicide cases. This year, the number is down to 21, but there are still a few more months to go. Man denied enlistment finds another way to serve country...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made in Livingston shooting that injured young girl

SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a shooting that injured an eight-year-old girl back in May. An unidentified suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle on May 9 around 1:30 a.m. on Pardue Road. The child was sent to the hospital in stable condition.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
