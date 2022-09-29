Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Juvenile charged after allegedly grabbing woman at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office recently responded to an apartment complex in the 7800 block of N. Jefferson Place Circle. Upon arrival at the Maison Bocage Apartments, deputies initiated an investigation into a battery complaint involving a woman and juvenile. According to...
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward.
brproud.com
Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting
RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
Tangi K9 shot, 3 suspects arrested after telling cops to 'come back tomorrow'
A Northshore police dog is recovering after a shooting in Tangipahoa Parish. “The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received several calls for two suspicious males walking around with a gun…
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
brproud.com
Man arrested after BRPD respond to reported shooting in Tigerland
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a report of shots fired at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Monday, October 3. The shooting investigation centered around the 1100 block of Jim Taylor Dr. According to emergency responders, one person was taken to a local...
WAFB.com
Officials try to ID 3 women after hundreds of dollars’ worth of liquor stolen from Walmart
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying multiple people as part of a theft investigation in Ascension Parish. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are trying to identify three people regarding the theft of more than $600 worth of liquor from Walmart in Prairieville.
wbrz.com
High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended
ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night. State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.
WDSU
Hammond residents had dog stolen from their home
HAMMOND, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a pitbull was stolen from a residence in Hammond on Sept. 23. According to reports, the owners of dog Chase woke up to find their dog missing from their home on Jerome Drive. Chase is described as a grey pitbull with blue eyes.
houmatimes.com
Adult Suspect Arrested in Ongoing Homicide Investigation of A Juvenile
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that a third arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred in early September. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject later identified as 15-year-old Jairen Cole had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
WAFB.com
Man found shot to death in truck in Donaldsonville
Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Advocates weigh in on state of abuse in Capital Region. In 2021, domestic violence made up 36 homicide cases. This year, the number is down to 21, but there are still a few more months to go. Man denied enlistment finds another way to serve country...
brproud.com
Arrest made in Livingston shooting that injured young girl
SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a shooting that injured an eight-year-old girl back in May. An unidentified suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle on May 9 around 1:30 a.m. on Pardue Road. The child was sent to the hospital in stable condition.
brproud.com
18-year-old charged with First Degree Murder after drug transaction goes bad near O’Neal Ln.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two weeks ago, 20-year-old Erion Franklin was found shot to death near O’Neal Ln. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Destin Cade Brogan, 18, of Baton Rouge, on Thursday, September 29. The 18-year-old was caught on Mead Rd. “Brogan admitted to...
WDSU
Three arrests made in deadly Tangi home invasion robbery; TPSO sheds more on investigation
HAMMOND, La. — More arrests and new developments unfold in a Hammond home invasion robbery. On Sept. 12, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of three masked men entering a home on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. Donte Perry, 33, was killed and his 12-year-old daughter was...
Jury convicts New Iberia man for attacking and threatening to kill girlfriend
After several hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a New Iberia man was convicted for several violent offenses by a St. Landry Parish jury.
UPDATE: Two students arrested during LHS lockdown, no weapons found
Lafayette High was on lockdown due to reports of a social media threat. The school will open and operate normally tomorrow, LPSS officials say.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge home targeted by arsonist deemed ‘unlivable’; four occupants displaced
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Four people in the capital area are currently without a home due to the work of an arsonist, authorities say. The incident occurred Saturday, October 1 shortly before 10 p.m. within the 2200 block of General Beauregard Avenue, which is in a residential area off Gardere Lane.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Trying to death with Fatal Hit and Runs
Hit-and-run deaths have the St. Maritn Parish Sheriff asking for more from his deputies.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office: Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested in Lafayette After Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Kill Victim
Authorities in Vermilion Parish say Lafayette Police have arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs to a man who later died from them.
One Injured After Shots Fired in Opelousas
Opelousas Police are investigating two separate calls of shots fired. The first was in the 1300 block of Parkview Drive, the other in the 1300 block of Gloston Street.
