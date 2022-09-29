ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trae Young: Why can't the media interview officials postgame too?

 3 days ago
Trae Young: Question I was thinking🤔 A lot of different, new rules to the game that are kinda “judgemental” calls, why can’t the media interview them postgame too?.? Maybe discuss some of there biggest calls that may or may have not changed the outcome of that game. #JustAThought

Source: Twitter @TheTraeYoung

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Question I was thinking🤔

A lot of different, new rules to the game that are kinda “judgemental” calls, why can’t the media interview them postgame too?.?

Maybe discuss some of there biggest calls that may or may have not changed the outcome of that game. #JustAThought2:41 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

The REAL ones know I show Love❤️ pic.twitter.com/53bJi4D2Pk2:21 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

A little of Trae working off the ball, followed by Jalen Johnson leading a break. pic.twitter.com/ezIkgLtjgQ8:03 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Starters for the scrimmage:

Red:

Trae Young

Aaron Holiday

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela

Black:

Tyson Etienne

Tyrese Martin

Justin Holiday

Jalen Johnson

Onyeka Okongwu

(Murray, Griffin, Bogdanovic, Forrest, Krejci are out.) – 7:53 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

In the first live-ball 5-on-5 drill, Trae Young closed out on Tyrese Martin for a block. – 7:12 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

If you a big stepper, don’t trip over small sh+t💯 – 1:27 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 11:35 AM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Sometimes, just sit back & listen.

You find out a lot. – 5:54 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 12:48 PM

Talkin’ NBA: “It’s gonna be pick your poison… We believe we can win a championship.” — Trae Young -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / September 23, 2022

Lauren L. Williams: Landry Fields said there is an expectation that the adjustment period for Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to be “a little clunky at first” as they break habits and get used to playing w/ each other. But he said that he has confidence in the two to figure things out. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / September 23, 2022

Kevin Chouinard: Hawks’ promo schedule includes opening-night T-shirt giveaway, a Divine 9 T-shirt giveaway, a Trae/Black Panther bobblehead mashup and kids giveaways that include a cape and a DJM jersey. pic.twitter.com/1yckHO5Hyi -via Twitter @KLChouinard / September 22, 2022

