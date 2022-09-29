NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Wilson is averaging just 12.6 fantasy points per game and has yet to score 20+ fantasy points in a game this season. Things should get easier this week when he faces the Raiders. The Raiders allowed both Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray to score over 23 fantasy points, and even Ryan Tannehill had 18.8 fantasy points in Week 3 against them. The Broncos have struggled to get into the end zone, but the Raiders have the third-worst red zone defense in the NFL this season. This should be the week that Wilson and the Broncos offense start clicking.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO