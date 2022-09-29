Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Texans-Chargers injury report: Dameon Pierce set for full workload; Keenan Allen out for Chargers
HOUSTON – Texans rookie starting running back Dameon Pierce is set for a full workload Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers as he has no designation on the injury report. He has participated fully the past two days and said Friday he feels great. Pierce was limited in practice...
NFL
NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Week 3 game vs. Bills
The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Miami's game against the Bills on Sept. 25, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday. Pro Football Talk first reported the news. The NFLPA cited several factors in terminating the...
Geno Smith, so good replacing Russell Wilson Seahawks say ‘stop talking about that guy’
Will Dissly says it’s time to stop talking about Seattle’s former quarterback and start focusing on how well its new one is playing.
Bucs injury report: Akiem Hicks out, Breshad Perriman doubtful vs. Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without a key starter on defense yet again this week, and might be missing one of their pass-catchers. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has been ruled out for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, while wide receiver Breshad Perriman is listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report.
RELATED PEOPLE
Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny outlast their awful Seahawks defense in 48-45 win at Detroit
Smith continues to excel replacing Russell Wilson. Penny romps for 151 yards and the clinching score. And the play clock helps.
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs win against the Tampa Bay Bucs
We tried to warn ya’ll this was coming.
Bills' Von Miller: Lamar Jackson 'should be the highest-paid player in the NFL'
Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing on the final season of his rookie contract after failing to come to terms on an extension with the team ahead of the 2022 campaign. Jackson halted contract talks once the season began, but one of his opponents this week believes the...
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Ravens preach patience after collapsing twice in first month of 2022 NFL season
BALTIMORE -- In the locker room after the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, defensive tackle Calais Campbell asked a reporter for a few minutes before publicly addressing the painful defeat. The 15th-year veteran casts a long shadow within the locker room not only because of his...
SB Nation
Lamar Jackson turned a certain sack into an absurd play for the Ravens
There is no one in NFL history quite like Lamar Jackson. Prime Michael Vick was just as dynamic as a scrambler, but it feels like Jackson is the most elusive quarterback in league history, whether he’s using his legs to gain yards on the ground, or make defenders miss before throwing a pass. In Week 4 against the mighty Buffalo Bills, Jackson had one of the most impressive escapes of his career.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 4 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Wilson is averaging just 12.6 fantasy points per game and has yet to score 20+ fantasy points in a game this season. Things should get easier this week when he faces the Raiders. The Raiders allowed both Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray to score over 23 fantasy points, and even Ryan Tannehill had 18.8 fantasy points in Week 3 against them. The Broncos have struggled to get into the end zone, but the Raiders have the third-worst red zone defense in the NFL this season. This should be the week that Wilson and the Broncos offense start clicking.
numberfire.com
Kenny Pickett takes over at quarterback for Steelers in Week 4
The Pittsburgh Steelers have replaced starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with Kenny Pickett in the second half of their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Pickett will take over from Trubisky with the Steelers down 10-6 against the Jets. Trubisky was unable to sustain any drives against the Jets' struggling defense, so the Steelers will see what their 2022 first round pick has to offer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
NFL and ACS Launch New Cancer Screening Platform as Part of Crucial Catch Initiative
For the last 14 years, the NFL and American Cancer Society (ACS) have teamed up to support the fight against cancer through "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer." The initiative, which kicks off in stadiums Sunday and continues to be highlighted through Week 6 games, addresses early detection and risk reduction efforts across multiple types of cancers.
NFL
Saints preparing to start Andy Dalton with Jameis Winston doubtful to play; Michael Thomas ruled out vs. Vikings
The New Orleans Saints offense will be short-handed in London on Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Dennis Allen said Friday it's doubtful that quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) plays, as the Saints are prepping to start Andy Dalton. Additionally, Allen officially ruled out receiver Michael Thomas due to a foot injury.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 30
WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) is questionable versus the Panthers on Sunday. RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is officially questionable for Sunday versus the Browns. RB J.K. Dobbins (chest) was a full participant in practice again and is off the injury report. OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is questionable to play against the...
NFL
Changes coming to NFL concussion protocol a needed step for player safety
The urgency of the NFL's most recent concussion crisis was underscored by the timing of the announcement that changes to its protocol are coming soon: on a Saturday evening, less than 48 hours after Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher, with the investigation into the care he received just a week ago still ongoing, with one doctor already fired by the Players Association.
NFL
NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson shreds Bills; Devin Lloyd for Defensive Rookie of the Year!
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 4 schedule). It's a shame that this week's Bills-Ravens contest isn't in prime time. With Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson lighting up the league, this game is must-see TV. Jackson has only been a home underdog twice in his career, and he won both times. He will continue that streak -- and his bid for a second league MVP -- with another dazzling performance of four-plus touchdowns against the NFL's top defense.
NFL
NFL-NFLPA Joint Statement on Investigation into the Application of the Concussion Protocol Involving Tua Tagovailoa
The joint NFL-NFLPA investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains ongoing. Therefore, we have not made any conclusions about medical errors or protocol violations. The NFL and the NFLPA agree that modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety....
NFL
Cam Heyward, Steelers searching for first win without T.J. Watt: 'I have to step up'
The Pittsburgh Steelers hope Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets will bring their first victory without star edge rusher T.J. Watt. "Obviously, we're still trying to win without him," defensive tackle Cameron Heyward said Thursday, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "I think we're 0-7 without him." Actually, the Steelers are...
Watch: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler rushes for back-to-back touchdowns
Austin Ekeler is finally getting back on track. Coming into this week, Ekeler and his position group mates were dead last in rushing offense. In our previews this week, however, we noted that Houston’s run defense was also last in the league. Something had to give. Early in the...
Comments / 0