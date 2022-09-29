ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Week 3 game vs. Bills

The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Miami's game against the Bills on Sept. 25, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday. Pro Football Talk first reported the news. The NFLPA cited several factors in terminating the...
Lamar Jackson turned a certain sack into an absurd play for the Ravens

There is no one in NFL history quite like Lamar Jackson. Prime Michael Vick was just as dynamic as a scrambler, but it feels like Jackson is the most elusive quarterback in league history, whether he’s using his legs to gain yards on the ground, or make defenders miss before throwing a pass. In Week 4 against the mighty Buffalo Bills, Jackson had one of the most impressive escapes of his career.
2022 NFL season: Week 4 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Wilson is averaging just 12.6 fantasy points per game and has yet to score 20+ fantasy points in a game this season. Things should get easier this week when he faces the Raiders. The Raiders allowed both Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray to score over 23 fantasy points, and even Ryan Tannehill had 18.8 fantasy points in Week 3 against them. The Broncos have struggled to get into the end zone, but the Raiders have the third-worst red zone defense in the NFL this season. This should be the week that Wilson and the Broncos offense start clicking.
Kenny Pickett takes over at quarterback for Steelers in Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers have replaced starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with Kenny Pickett in the second half of their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Pickett will take over from Trubisky with the Steelers down 10-6 against the Jets. Trubisky was unable to sustain any drives against the Jets' struggling defense, so the Steelers will see what their 2022 first round pick has to offer.
NFL and ACS Launch New Cancer Screening Platform as Part of Crucial Catch Initiative

For the last 14 years, the NFL and American Cancer Society (ACS) have teamed up to support the fight against cancer through "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer." The initiative, which kicks off in stadiums Sunday and continues to be highlighted through Week 6 games, addresses early detection and risk reduction efforts across multiple types of cancers.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 30

WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) is questionable versus the Panthers on Sunday. RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is officially questionable for Sunday versus the Browns. RB J.K. Dobbins (chest) was a full participant in practice again and is off the injury report. OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is questionable to play against the...
Changes coming to NFL concussion protocol a needed step for player safety

The urgency of the NFL's most recent concussion crisis was underscored by the timing of the announcement that changes to its protocol are coming soon: on a Saturday evening, less than 48 hours after Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher, with the investigation into the care he received just a week ago still ongoing, with one doctor already fired by the Players Association.
NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson shreds Bills; Devin Lloyd for Defensive Rookie of the Year!

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 4 schedule). It's a shame that this week's Bills-Ravens contest isn't in prime time. With Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson lighting up the league, this game is must-see TV. Jackson has only been a home underdog twice in his career, and he won both times. He will continue that streak -- and his bid for a second league MVP -- with another dazzling performance of four-plus touchdowns against the NFL's top defense.
NFL-NFLPA Joint Statement on Investigation into the Application of the Concussion Protocol Involving Tua Tagovailoa

The joint NFL-NFLPA investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains ongoing. Therefore, we have not made any conclusions about medical errors or protocol violations. The NFL and the NFLPA agree that modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety....
