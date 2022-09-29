ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Authorities identify construction worker killed in downtown St. Paul

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1362Xu_0iFZWDbe00
BringMeTheNews

A Stillwater man has been identified as the construction worker killed in a collision Wednesday afternoon at a construction site in downtown St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department on Thursday identified the victim as 61-year-old Peter M. Davis, who had recently retired from St. Paul Regional Water Services after a 44-year career.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Peter Davis," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. "He was innovative, kind, and committed to delivering the very best service possible. My condolences go to Pete’s family and all of those who cherish him."

Th department said it responded to a fatal construction crash near East 7th St. and Wabasha Ave. N. at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Preliminary information from authorities stated Davis was struck by a work truck and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators do not believe impairment or criminal intent played a role.

It's not known at this time what company Davis was working for when the incident happened.

"The department and the city mourn this tragic loss of life in Saint Paul," Sgt. David McCabe, a police spokesperson, said Thursday, adding the investigation is ingoing.

Davis' death marks the third construction site fatality within the city this year. In June, two construction workers were killed when a trench collapsed at a work site in Highland Park.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police investigate shooting along Freemont Ave. North

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they're investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis.Police say the shooting happened near Freemont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North.Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds.Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.Police say that homicide investigators did respond to the scene due to the serious nature of the injuries the man sustained.No one is currently in custody.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 dead after crash in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul said a driver is dead after a crash Monday morning.The crash occurred between two vehicles just before 10:30 a.m. at Victoria Street and Larpenteur Avenue. Police said the crash was likely caused by a "medical incident." The driver has not yet been identified. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Daily

Students report feeling unsafe after 3 September bathroom break-ins

SAFE-U alerts went out to University of Minnesota students on Sept. 9 and Sept. 15 reporting incidents involving indecent conduct in a bathroom in Middlebrook Hall, the residential hall on West Bank, and a bathroom in Smith Hall, an academic building on East Bank. On Sept. 23, another SAFE-U alert...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Accidents
City
Wabasha, MN
City
Stillwater, MN
Stillwater, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
CENTER CITY, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul man convicted of murder in 2021 shooting at Dayton’s Bluff bar

This week, a man accused of murdering a 20-year-old man last year in the parking lot of a club in St. Paul was convicted guilty of the crime as well as many other offenses. Raymond Renteria-Hobbs, 20, of St. Paul, was killed in the parking lot of the St. Paul Saloon in Dayton’s Bluff on February 23, 2021. Andrew Vernard Glover, 38, of St. Paul, was found guilty of his murder on Thursday in Ramsey County District Court.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Elementary school teacher among 3 killed in Duluth plane crash

(ABC 6 News) – Three Twin Cities metro residents are dead after an airplane crashed into a home late Saturday night in Hermantown, according to a city press release. Just before midnight on October 1, the Hermantown Police Department was notified by the control tower at Duluth International Airport, of a small airplane that had left radar and was believed to be crashed.
HERMANTOWN, MN
Bring Me The News

Pilot, brother and sister killed in Hermantown plane crash are identified

The three people killed when their plane crashed into a house in Hermantown Saturday night have been identified, all of them from the Twin Cities metro area. The pilot, 32-year-old Tyler Fretland, lived in Burnsville. The passengers were brother and sister, 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt. Alyssa lived in St. Paul and Matthew was also from Burnsville.
HERMANTOWN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Workers#Criminal Intent#Traffic Accident
KFIL Radio

UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified

(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
BURNSVILLE, MN
FOX 21 Online

Man And Woman Charged After Business Burglarized In Embarrass Township

EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people have been arrested and charged after investigators say they burglarized a business on Wednesday in the Embarrass Township. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to an unidentified business just after 9 p.m. on September 28th on the 4800-block of Highway 21.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
drydenwire.com

Motorcycle Driver Dies After Hitting Deer, Striking Tree

BARRON COUNTY -- A 72-year-old man from Glenwood City, WI, was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the Barron County...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox9.com

Group says Minneapolis could sweep two other large encampments

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An "autonomous" group that touts itself as defenders of homeless encampments in Minneapolis says the city has posted clearing notices for two other tent encampments. In a statement issued on Friday, following a clearing at the encampment off Bloomington Avenue at East 28th Street, the group...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Cell phone theft case: 1 suspect skips court, another posts $250K cash bail

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One of the suspects in a Minneapolis cell phone theft ring, who is now facing racketeering charges, missed his court date on Monday. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has charged a dozen suspects with racketeering in what appears to be a widespread enterprise targeting victims across popular city bar areas.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

Three Dead After Their Small Plane Crashed Into Minnesota Home

Three people were killed late Saturday after a plane they manned crashed into a home near Duluth International Airport, according to the Duluth News Tribune. A woman from St. Paul, Minnesota, and two men from Burnsville–all of whom in their early 30s—died in the crash, while two of the home’s residents, Jason and Crystal Hoffman, survived. “I’m still not sure what to think. It doesn’t seem real, at all,” Jason Hoffman told the News Tribune. “We’re just lucky. The loss of life is heartbreaking. At the same time we’re grateful for making it through this.” He said the house, where he and his wife lived for seven years, was likely a total loss. Investigators had not yet arrived at the scene by early Sunday morning, according to the paper. Thankfully, the couple’s cat was unharmed.Read it at Duluth News Tribune
BURNSVILLE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash

Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
GLENCOE, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
79K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy