Atlantic Beach, NC

2 North Carolina Restaurants To Be Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Two popular restaurants in North Carolina are getting their chance to shine in the national spotlight thanks to a visit from one of the biggest TV and food personalities around: Guy Fieri .

Fieri stopped by Amos Mosquito's in Atlantic Beach to sample some of the restaurant's most popular menu options, which includes tasty creations like the Shrimp and Grits, Roasted Garlic Pepper Rubbed Ribeye, Amos's Famous Meatloaf and more. The visit will be featured on an upcoming episode of the hit series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives , which sees Fieri traveling across the country to see the best food America has to offer.

Hallock Cooper Howard and her husband Sandy Howard opened Amos Mosquito's its current location in 2003 and focus on "presenting delicious, only housemade creations while delivering detailed service in a fun environment," according to its website. Amos Mosquito's is located at 703 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach.

Another North Carolina favorite, Floyd's 1921 Restaurant Bar & Catering in Morehead City will also get its chance to show off on the show in another episode. Specializing in Southern dishes, Floyd's 1921 has been a local favorite since opening its doors in 2005. The restaurant serves up "Southern Tapas" like Red Neck Egg Rolls and Shrimp Ceviche as well as traditional southern meals and carefully crafted entrees. Floyd's 1921 Restaurant Bar & Catering is located at 400 Bridges Street in Morehead City.

Amos Mosquito's will be featured on the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives episode airing Friday (September 30) alongside other "Eastern Southern" restaurants. Floyd's 1921 Restaurant Bar & Catering will air October 7 in the "Rolled and Holed" episode. Tune in to the Food Network at 9 p.m. ET to see each restaurant represent North Carolina to a national audience.

Comments / 0

DURHAM, NC
