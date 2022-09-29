'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market

Read full article on original website
Racine & Me: Four business owners with strong connections
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Four business owners in Racine have more than a hard work ethic in common. Yolanda Coleman owner of BePlush LLC, Janela Smith owner of Sheabrojae’s Natural Expressions, Joyce Cook owner of JC’s Boutique and Michelle Harris owner of DellaMaChris Bakery joined us in studio to discuss their businesses and friendship.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Taco John’s coming to lot in front of former Shopko on S. Main Street in West Bend, WI
September 30, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend Plan Commission meets Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and one item on the agenda talks about site plans for the construction of 2,400 square-foot restaurant located in front of the building at 1690-1760 S. Main Street, by Corta West Bend LLC.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
South Milwaukee Loses a Local Music Icon: Kneevers Passes Away
South Milwaukee lost an iconic figure on Thursday, as Earl Edwin Kneevers Jr. passed away at the age of 93 in Sheboygan. What a life he led … from his groundbreaking service in the U.S. Army to his decades making music in South Milwaukee to his church and volunteer work to his post-retirement efforts as a historian and author, Mr. Kneevers left quite a legacy.
Downtown Kenosha's only emergency room closes, urgent care opens
Froedert South’s ER has turned into a 24-hour urgent care center. Anyone looking for emergency care will have to drive 15-20 minutes away.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Quilts on Barns & Comedy Sportz
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Whether it's spotting barn quilts or simply exploring the scenic backroads of Racine County, you'll find beauty and surprises at every turn! Racine County is home to one of the first barn quilt projects in the state. Beginning in 2009, this public art project has placed dozens of colorful quilt patterns, mounted on 8-by-8 foot wooden squares, on barns throughout Racine County. The goal of the project was to highlight the unique architecture and history of barns in our county, educate residents and visitors on Racine County's rich quilting tradition, and promote quilting as a form of art. Sponsored by the Racine Arts Council in conjunction with Real Racine, these distinctive designs include common quilt patterns seen more on fabric canvases such as Bear Paw, Wild Goose Chase, and Tulip Basket. Many of the area's most popular attractions are minutes from the Quilts on Barns route. The route, which threads its way throughout the countryside, is incredibly photogenic in the spring and fall months. We recommend scheduling a half or full day to see all of the art installations. A free Quilts on Barns brochure is available at the Real Racine Visitors Center, 14015 Washington Ave., Sturtevant. Join us for our annual Quilts on Barns Road Adventure the second Saturday of October. There is live music at two barn locations and a box lunch will be available.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Remember failure of Democrats in Kenosha — Tom Stalowski
Wherever you live in Wisconsin, please remember Kenosha when you vote. gov. Tony Evers and Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes used their anti-police political rhetoric to allow the tragedy to escalate and the city of Kenosha to burn. People died, property was damaged and livelihoods were lost forever. Help was offered...
CBS 58
'There are so many wonderful opportunities out here if you just take time to listen': Author Anne Wall relays lessons learned in nature
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On CB S58 Sunday Morning Michael Schlesinger meets author Anne Marie Wall, a multi-sport amateur athlete who spent much of her career involved with the Olympic and Paralympic movements. Now Wall is sharing a remedy for people seeking direction after two years of pandemic disruption: Get outdoors.
Kenosha businessman reflects on Jacob Blake riot 2 years after a mob burned his business to the ground
Ahead of the midterm elections, a Kenosha businessman calls on politicians to put politics aside when it comes to promoting public safety amid rising crime.
WISN
Milwaukee leaders 'frustrated' after committee meeting to resolve police union lawsuit
MILWAUKEE — Frustration followed a Milwaukee Public Safety Committee meeting Friday. Committee members first met with Milwaukee police union leaders, department employees, City Attorney Tearman Spencer and a few of his deputy attorneys. The group was supposed to discuss the recent lawsuit the Police Union filed against the city...
CBS 58
Family and church thank first responders for help during deadly July 3rd incident
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're hearing from the family of a man killed after a fireworks display in Menomonee Falls on July 3rd. An 18-year-old woman hit 24-year-old Benjamin and 25-year-old Emily Grace Reimers driving into the parking lot of the Pick N' Save near Appleton and Stadium, killing Benjamin and almost killing Emily Grace.
wearegreenbay.com
Swastika imagery used at Wisconsin farmers market, idea of an ‘over-zealous’ volunteer
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – A volunteer’s decision to display swastika imagery at a Wisconsin farmers market resulted in the county’s Republican Party apologizing to the community. A sign that was displayed at a Republican Party’s booth reportedly showed swastika imagery at the West Bend Farmers Market....
discoverwisconsin.com
A County Known Around the World: Sheboygan County
Wisconsin is home to many things known around the world but rarely are so many of those found inside of a single county. Today on Discover Wisconsin, we’re touring Sheboygan County’s renowned offerings and showing you why it’s the county known around the world. We begin with...
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year
There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: 10th Annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The 10th annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival is coming up! It's a celebration of trees and nature. The event takes place at River Bend Nature Center on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 from 9am – 2pm with live auction at 3pm. On center stage...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oktoberfest: German music, beer, food in Cedarburg
You don’t have to go to Germany or even be German to celebrate the Fall tradition of Oktoberfest. It’s back, and Brian Kramp has a preview of what the Festivals Of Cedarburg has planned for this weekend’s celebration.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin GOP sues Milwaukee mayor over 'get out the vote' effort
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Republican Party is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The party's lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County asks a judge to deem the mayor's involvement and promotion of "get out the vote" work called "Milwaukee Votes 2022" to be illegal. The suit also asks the judge to stop the city from helping or coordinating with the project in the future. The mayor's spokesman said the city will strongly fight the allegations.
CBS 58
As Domestic Violence Awareness month nears, advocates urge folks in need to use available help
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Advocacy groups in Milwaukee are saying the domestic violence issue is getting worse. Groups like Sojourner Family Peace Center and The Asha Project are spreading awareness in October in hopes of getting a handle on the issue. The Milwaukee Police Department and End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin...
WISN
2022 Wisconsin Nov. 8 general election voter guide
Polling places for the Nov. 8 general election will open in Wisconsin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Wisconsin voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022, which includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
empowerwisconsin.org
PowerUp: Tim Michels, Republican candidate for governor
MADISON — With 40 days until Election Day, Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says he feels good about where he is in the campaign. A recent Trafalgar Group Poll shows the Wisconsin businessman with a slight lead on Democrat Gov. Tony Evers. Other polls have the race tight, with Evers up by a few points.
