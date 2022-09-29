Read full article on original website
18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles
It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.
Three New Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Coming to LA
The company will soon expand to DTLA, Manhattan Beach, and Long Beach
notquitenigella.com
Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!
Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
thecorsaironline.com
'Viva Mexico!' Chanted Throughout Los Angeles
Chants of “Viva Mexico” filled the air during the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. The annual event was organized by the Council of Mexican Federations in North America (COFEM) and the Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico (CMCP). The parade began at 10 a.m. and traveled west down Cesar Chavez Avenue from Mednik Avenue to Gage Ave. Guest appearances were made by former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, city council member Kevin De León, as well as L.A. mayoral candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.
L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month
One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from November 1 onward, sunset will be before 6 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
brickunderground.com
5 houses for rent in Los Angeles for under $5,000 (the current average for Manhattan apartments)
New Yorkers have long been lured to Los Angeles for its laid-back lifestyle, warmer weather, cheaper cost of living, and career opportunities in the entertainment industry. The question of which city is better may be a perennial debate but the answer might come down to where rents are lower. In...
Oct. 1 is officially Bad Bunny Day in L.A.
Grammy-winning rapper and reggaetón superstar Bad Bunny will be honored with his own official day on Oct.1 in Los Angeles. The resolution was introduced by L.A. City Councilmember Kevin de León in honor of the singer’s “immense cultural impact to the Latino community across the City of LA.” The singer is headlining SoFi Stadium on […]
spectrumnews1.com
The Wattstax concert made, changed LA history 50 years ago
In the wake of the Watts uprising, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted what was billed as the Black Woodstock. Thousands of Angelenos packed the stadium for Wattstax, a day long music festival headlined by Isaac Hayes. Music journalist RJ Smith joined "LA Times Today" with the story of the...
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Yelp reveals that of all smaller coffee chains in the country, one of the best ones is right here in greater Los Angeles. (Los Angeles, CA) - When you're standing in line at your favorite coffee shop, staring at all the delicious options on display, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Which drink should I get? What if I don't like it? What if they mess it up?
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
Screen films at the Hola México Film Festival. Cat lovers need to check into CatCon. Road trip to Desert Daze for music and experiences. Bring the fam to Nights Of the Jack.
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Regal Closes 12 U.S. Cinemas As Parent Cineworld Grapples With Bankruptcy
No surprise here, but we hear Regal has shuttered 12 of its 542 multiplexes as parent company Cineworld remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Those 12 include Anaheim Hills 14, Calabasas Stadium 6, Westpark 8 in the Los Angeles market; Crow Canyon Stadium 6 in the San Francisco area, the Broadway Faire in Fresno, CA; Richland Crossing Stadium in the Philly area, Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 in the Seattle-Tacoma market, Greenville Grande Stadium in North Carolina, Middleburg Town Square Stadium 16 in Cleveland-Akron, Sherwood Stadium 10 in Portland, OR, Colonnade Stadium 14 in Las Vegas, and the Amarillo Star Stadium 14...
These are the scariest Halloween mazes in SoCal
Now that it’s officially October, it’s time to throw on your favorite cable knit sweater, grab a pumpkin spice latte and get ready to scream the night away. If you’re looking for ghostly haunts to scare the daylights out of you, Los Angeles has a scary amount of options to choose from. These events aren’t […]
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters: City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses. City officials and aggrieved renters blame each other, but...
foxla.com
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
Restored Video Shows LA Traffic Was Still Terrible In The 1950s
Anyone who's been to Los Angeles is well aware that traffic can be a tad hectic. It's been that way for a long time, and this video proves it. Recently posted by the NASS YouTube channel, it offers a glimpse into LA highways during the 1950s and early 1960s. Who's up for some vintage American car spotting?
Santa Monica Daily Press
New study reveals fault zone off Santa Monica coast could cause up to 7.8 magnitude earthquake
A fault zone off the Santa Monica coast could result in a larger, higher magnitude earthquake than previously thought according to a new study. Instead of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, which is already considered severe, scientists now say the fault system is capable of triggering up to a 7.8 quake. While the difference may not seem major, it is an increase of close to four times the amount of energy being released, according to calculations by the United States Geological Survey.
A Rad Stranger Things Experience Is Hitting L.A. This Fall
The brand new immersive experience will transform Los Angeles into Hawkins, Indiana — circa 1985. At 1345 N Montebello Blvd., epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters will bring the cult TV sensation to life right before your very eyes. El and the gang will be your guides (armed with walkie-talkies, headbands and flashlights) — navigating riveting, new interactive narratives developed with the actual show creators! Ready to journey into the Upside Down? Sign up to the waitlist so you can be the first to grab tickets once they’re released on October 6 at 9am! You’ll walk through iconic sets transporting you to the Upside Down, encounter your favorite characters and experience memorable scenes, and uncover hidden secrets and plenty of thrills in the Hawkins Lab.
Unsolved Episode 307 - Laundromat Execution / Front Yard Assassin
There are more than 10,000 unsolved crimes in Southern California, most of which are homicides. This week, Steve Gregory looks into two of those cases with the hope that someone will come forward with new information that will help detectives solve them.
2 Southern California cities ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
