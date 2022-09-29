ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!

Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
'Viva Mexico!' Chanted Throughout Los Angeles

Chants of "Viva Mexico" filled the air during the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. The annual event was organized by the Council of Mexican Federations in North America (COFEM) and the Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico (CMCP). The parade began at 10 a.m. and traveled west down Cesar Chavez Avenue from Mednik Avenue to Gage Ave. Guest appearances were made by former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, city council member Kevin De León, as well as L.A. mayoral candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A.'s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month

One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from November 1 onward, sunset will be before 6 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we'll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let's appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oct. 1 is officially Bad Bunny Day in L.A.

Grammy-winning rapper and reggaetón superstar Bad Bunny will be honored with his own official day on Oct.1 in Los Angeles. The resolution was introduced by L.A. City Councilmember Kevin de León in honor of the singer's "immense cultural impact to the Latino community across the City of LA." The singer is headlining SoFi Stadium on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Wattstax concert made, changed LA history 50 years ago

In the wake of the Watts uprising, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted what was billed as the Black Woodstock. Thousands of Angelenos packed the stadium for Wattstax, a day long music festival headlined by Isaac Hayes. Music journalist RJ Smith joined "LA Times Today" with the story of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tupac Shakur
Regal Closes 12 U.S. Cinemas As Parent Cineworld Grapples With Bankruptcy

No surprise here, but we hear Regal has shuttered 12 of its 542 multiplexes as parent company Cineworld remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Those 12 include Anaheim Hills 14, Calabasas Stadium 6, Westpark 8 in the Los Angeles market; Crow Canyon Stadium 6 in the San Francisco area, the Broadway Faire in Fresno, CA; Richland Crossing Stadium in the Philly area, Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 in the Seattle-Tacoma market, Greenville Grande Stadium in North Carolina, Middleburg Town Square Stadium 16 in Cleveland-Akron, Sherwood Stadium 10 in Portland, OR, Colonnade Stadium 14 in Las Vegas, and the Amarillo Star Stadium 14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
These are the scariest Halloween mazes in SoCal

Now that it's officially October, it's time to throw on your favorite cable knit sweater, grab a pumpkin spice latte and get ready to scream the night away. If you're looking for ghostly haunts to scare the daylights out of you, Los Angeles has a scary amount of options to choose from. These events aren't […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters: City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court

The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses. City officials and aggrieved renters blame each other, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
MONTEBELLO, CA
New study reveals fault zone off Santa Monica coast could cause up to 7.8 magnitude earthquake

A fault zone off the Santa Monica coast could result in a larger, higher magnitude earthquake than previously thought according to a new study. Instead of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, which is already considered severe, scientists now say the fault system is capable of triggering up to a 7.8 quake. While the difference may not seem major, it is an increase of close to four times the amount of energy being released, according to calculations by the United States Geological Survey.
SANTA MONICA, CA
A Rad Stranger Things Experience Is Hitting L.A. This Fall

The brand new immersive experience will transform Los Angeles into Hawkins, Indiana — circa 1985. At 1345 N Montebello Blvd., epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters will bring the cult TV sensation to life right before your very eyes. El and the gang will be your guides (armed with walkie-talkies, headbands and flashlights) — navigating riveting, new interactive narratives developed with the actual show creators! Ready to journey into the Upside Down? Sign up to the waitlist so you can be the first to grab tickets once they're released on October 6 at 9am! You'll walk through iconic sets transporting you to the Upside Down, encounter your favorite characters and experience memorable scenes, and uncover hidden secrets and plenty of thrills in the Hawkins Lab.
LOS ANGELES, CA

