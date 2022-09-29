Read full article on original website
Related
Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset
Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence hit with Zay Jones injury setback for Week 4 vs. Eagles
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally starting to look like a decent team. With a division-best 2-1 record so far, they look solid to begin the season, especially after a huge win over the Los Angeles Chargers. As they look to face another strong team in the Philadelphia Eagles, they will look to secure a win without the help of Zay Jones.
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Needs "Miraculous Recovery" To Play This Weekend
It appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be shorthanded at wide receiver yet again. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced that Breshad Perriman is doubtful for this weekend's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Perriman, 29, is dealing with injuries to his knee and hamstring. Bowles said that...
Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
RELATED PEOPLE
Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4, 2022: Model says start Drake London, but sit Davante Adams
Playing the matchups is a proven Fantasy football strategy, and there are several to exploit this week. No teams have allowed more touchdowns to opposing receivers than the Falcons and Titans, who have allowed six apiece. Thus, opposing wideouts such as Amari Cooper, who faces Atlanta, and Michael Pittman Jr., who goes up against Tennessee, get boosts in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings thanks to defenses they can exploit.
Early Look at the Week 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
Jonathan Taylor and Javonte Williams were injured in Week 4 and fantasy football players must find replacements.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Amon-Ra St. Brown News
The Detroit Lions have looked really good to start the 2022 NFL season despite their 1-2 record and the stellar play of star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is a big reason for it. Unfortunately, St. Brown won't be joining the Lions for their big home game against the Seattle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
Updated Week 4 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
There's no such thing as "too much" when it comes to weekly fantasy football projections and rankings. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 4 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. Because we're big believes in the “more is...
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 4 Reactions, Takeaways & Injury Analysis – Dameon Pierce Delivers!
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly), Matthew Freedman (@MattFtheOracle), and Deepak Chona (@SportMDAnalysis). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
What Titans said about Week 4 win over Colts
The Tennessee Titans have their first winning streak of the 2022 campaign after beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 on Sunday, 24-17. With the win, the Titans have now beaten the Colts in each of their last four games, and in five of the last six. As has been...
theScore
Ramsey: NFL should worry about player safety, not uniform policy
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey criticized the NFL on Saturday, saying the league should be more focused on players' well-being rather than regularly fining players for uniform violations. "Player safety should be one of the most important things to talk about," Ramsey said, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raiders announce inactives ahead of Week 4 matchup vs. Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders have announced their practices ahead of Week 4. The team will be without Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, who will miss his second straight game due to a concussion. The Raiders will also be without starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who did not practice all week....
theScore
NFL, NFLPA to modify concussion protocol to enhance player safety
The NFL and players' association have agreed to modify the league's concussion protocol to enhance player safety, the union announced in a statement Saturday. "We anticipate changes to the protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process," the statement read.
Las Vegas Raiders schedule: On the road vs. Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs in Week 5
Las Vegas Raiders schedule: Week 5 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Oct. 10 @ Chiefs 8:15 PM ESPN
Mike McCarthy shares uninspiring message on Michael Gallup’s status vs. Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys are surprisingly 2-1 and looking at a matchup with the Washington Commanders Sunday. The Cowboys offense started the season very slowly as wide receiver Michael Gallup was recovering from offseason ACL surgery. He had shown signs in recent weeks that he might make his return in Week 4. Gallup practiced in full on Thursday.
Ravens announce inactives for Week 4 vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Buffalo Bills to open in Week 4 on Sunday. The Ravens suffered a number of injuries in last week’s win over the New England Patriots to key contributors, and some of them will not suit up against the Bills. On Sunday, Baltimore...
FOX Sports
Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'
Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
Comments / 0