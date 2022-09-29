ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset

Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
College Football HQ

Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4, 2022: Model says start Drake London, but sit Davante Adams

Playing the matchups is a proven Fantasy football strategy, and there are several to exploit this week. No teams have allowed more touchdowns to opposing receivers than the Falcons and Titans, who have allowed six apiece. Thus, opposing wideouts such as Amari Cooper, who faces Atlanta, and Michael Pittman Jr., who goes up against Tennessee, get boosts in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings thanks to defenses they can exploit.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Amon-Ra St. Brown News

The Detroit Lions have looked really good to start the 2022 NFL season despite their 1-2 record and the stellar play of star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is a big reason for it. Unfortunately, St. Brown won't be joining the Lions for their big home game against the Seattle...
DETROIT, MI
Sporting News

Updated Week 4 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

There's no such thing as "too much" when it comes to weekly fantasy football projections and rankings. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 4 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. Because we're big believes in the “more is...
NFL
fantasypros.com

FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 4 Reactions, Takeaways & Injury Analysis – Dameon Pierce Delivers!

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly), Matthew Freedman (@MattFtheOracle), and Deepak Chona (@SportMDAnalysis). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
NFL
theScore

Ramsey: NFL should worry about player safety, not uniform policy

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey criticized the NFL on Saturday, saying the league should be more focused on players' well-being rather than regularly fining players for uniform violations. "Player safety should be one of the most important things to talk about," Ramsey said, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "It...
NFL
theScore

NFL, NFLPA to modify concussion protocol to enhance player safety

The NFL and players' association have agreed to modify the league's concussion protocol to enhance player safety, the union announced in a statement Saturday. "We anticipate changes to the protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process," the statement read.
NFL
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'

Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
NFL

