beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems' biggest patient safety win this year
From creating safety culture tools to collaborating with other systems, hospitals and health systems are consistently working to improve patient safety. Becker's asked five clinical leaders what their biggest patient safety win has been in 2022. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. David Williams, MD. Senior...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health system get serious about whole-person care
Health systems are focusing on becoming a whole-person healthcare provider, a break from the historic emphasis on acute care. They are expanding their reach with hospital-at-home, telehealth, surgery centers, clinics and digital campaigns to bring healthy as well as sick patients into their networks. There is also a renewed focus on social determinants of health, as hospitals are launching new initiatives to tackle food insecurity, homelessness and behavioral health and addiction more than before.
beckershospitalreview.com
From RN to CIO: UCLA Health's Ellen Pollack takes unique path to health IT exec
Ellen Pollack, MSN, RN, took a nontraditional path to become CIO of Los Angeles-based UCLA Health. She started as the director of nursing there 26 years ago before taking an interest in project work. She oversaw EHR integration and deployment, then became the chief nursing informatics officer. She was named...
beckershospitalreview.com
Physician burnout continues to climb after 6-year decline: Study
The burnout rate among U.S. physicians spiked from 38.2 percent in 2020 to 62.8 percent in 2021, an increase of 24.6 percentage points, according to a Sept. 13 analysis from Mayo Clinic Proceedings. Based on the association of physician burnout with quality of care, job turnover, and reductions in work...
beckershospitalreview.com
Duke LifePoint hospital under CMS review for alleged EMTALA violations
CMS regulators are reviewing the results of an investigation into potential violations of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act at Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center, part of the Duke LifePoint network, The News & Observer reported September 30. The scrutiny follows Wilson Medical Center's brush with CMS this past summer,...
beckershospitalreview.com
11 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 23. 1. Gail Kosyla was named CFO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. 2. Annabelle Braun, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Orange County, Calif.
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth startup allegedly treated minors without parents' consent
Telehealth startup Cerebral has been accused of prescribing minors prescriptions without the consent of their parents, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 29. Cerebral has a software that verified customers' IDs, but the software didn't identify patients' ages, according to former employees and documents reviewed by the Journal. Clinicians were allegedly supposed to verify patient ages during 30-minute video chats.
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA approves ALS drug based on 1 phase 2 trial
Months after an FDA panel voted against Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug, a second panel reversed the decision in a surprise vote before the agency approved the controversial ALS treatment Sept. 29. In late March, an FDA advisory committee voted 6-4 against Amylyx's treatment, which is now named Relyvrio,...
beckershospitalreview.com
The cloud is expensive, and CIOs are waiting for the return on investment
Many businesses and organizations have shifted to the cloud to save money, but CIOs say their costs are rising as they shift to the new technology, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 29. Cloud computing is advertised to be a cost-saving mechanism, offering nearly unlimited computer capacity with a pay-as-you-go...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Fully vaccinated' term may get a rebrand with omicron boosters
The CDC revised its "up to date" COVID-19 vaccination term Sept. 30 to include the primary series and the recently authorized omicron-targeting booster. The decision could update the "fully vaccinated" term that experts have urged regulators to update. After omicron subvariant BA.5 dominated infections in summer 2022, the FDA and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Uber Health, ShiftMed partner to provide transportation to healthcare workers
Uber Health has partnered with healthcare workforce platform ShiftMed to provide transportation to nurses and other healthcare workers to help with staffing shortages. ShiftMed's more than 100,000 professionals will be able to access Uber Health rides directly within the ShiftMed app, and "high-performing" clinicians will earn vouchers for meal and grocery delivery with Uber Eats, according to the Sept. 29 ShiftMed news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Senator has questions for Providence CEO on billing practices
U.S. Senator Patty Murray of Washington is answers from Renton, Wash.-based Providence's CEO following a Sept. 24 New York Times report detailing the system's alleged debt collection practices. "According to recent reports, over the past several years, Providence has increasingly extracted payments from low-income patients, even when patients qualified for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Yale New Haven Health selects new CFO
Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health selected Gail Kosyla as its new CFO, according to a Sept. 28 press release shared with Becker's. Ms. Kosyla has extensive experience in senior roles at several highly respected regional and national health systems and most recently served as the executive vice president of system financial operations at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, where she has worked since 2019.
beckershospitalreview.com
National Institutes of Health CIO to retire
National Institutes of Health CIO Andrea Norris plans to retire Dec. 31, the agency said. Ms. Norris, who is also the director of the NIH Center for Information Technology, led a $1.6 billion technology portfolio at the agency for more than a decade. She previously worked in senior leadership roles at the National Science Foundation and NASA.
beckershospitalreview.com
VA working with Oracle Cerner on investigations into EHR outages
The Department of Veterans Affairs is working with Oracle Cerner to conduct investigations into a flaw with the EHR system that caused thousands of orders for specialty care, lab work and other services, and claims to an undisclosed location, FedScoop reported Sept. 28. The VA did not disclose if the...
beckershospitalreview.com
EHR vendor leaders rank among 400 richest Americans
Two leaders of EHR vendor companies appeared on the recent Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans. Larry Ellison, chair, chief technology officer and co-founder of Oracle, owns about 35 percent of the software giant, which bought EHR vendor Cerner in June. He ranks fourth on the list released Sept. 27, with a net worth of $101 billion.
beckershospitalreview.com
Study links painkiller and behavioral issues
Acetaminophen, also known as Tylenol, is one of the most popular pain reliever drugs used during pregnancy. It also might be linked to more attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders among children, a new study found. In research published Sept. 28 in the journal PLOS ONE, 3-year-olds who were exposed to the painkiller in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Penn Highlands Healthcare partnership advances healthcare workforce
Penn Highlands Healthcare plans to expand the Clearfield (Pa.) County Career and Technology Center's practical nursing program by sponsoring tuition for students who sign an employment agreement. According to a Sept. 28 news release, students who agree to the terms have the option of working at a Penn Highlands Healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
UCSF heart center names interventional cardiology chief
San Francisco-based UCSF Health's Heart and Vascular Center welcomed Sammy Elmariah, MD, as chief of interventional cardiology and medical director of cardiac catheterization labs. Mr. Elmariah comes to UCSF after 10 years at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital where he was director of interventional cardiology research, according to a Sept. 28...
beckershospitalreview.com
University of Iowa nurses protest increased patient load
Nurses from Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care protested their rising patient load on Sept. 29, The Gazette reported. The health system has increased the patient ratio so a single nurse might care for five patients, though the preferred load is three, according to the newspaper. The nurses said...
