wdrb.com
Louisville Taco Festival takes over Fourth Street Live!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend in Louisville is perfect for taco lovers. Hundreds of people lined up for tacos, nachos and churros at Fourth Street Live! for the Louisville Taco Festival on Saturday. The event featured 15 different taco vendors, beer pong and even crab and lobster tacos. For...
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning's Monica Harkins shares Halloween Rice Krispies treat recipe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Halloween around the corner WDRB's Monica Harkins shares a spooky twist on a Rice Krispies treat. This recipe is credited to Tim and Brad the owners of The Craft Grooms. The pair makes DIY projects and shares fun recipes. WDRB's Monica Harkins follows the recipe posted to TikTok here.
wdrb.com
'A Taste for Life' held to benefit mental health in Louisville's restaurant industry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Louisville's best chefs all met in one place on Sunday for a cause that is near and dear to their industry. The second annual "A Taste for Life" was held to help those who suffer from depression and anxiety in the food service industry.
wdrb.com
Grand opening ceremony held for new locally owned restaurant in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family operated restaurant has moved into downtown Louisville. The owner, his family and Mayor Greg Fischer cut the ribbon on Chef Shaq Kitchen on Friday. The restaurant sits on South 5th Street downtown. The owner, Shaquan McDonald, has helped in 22 other restaurant openings throughout...
wdrb.com
Sunergos scheduled to open fifth coffee cafe in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunergos is bringing its coffee to St. Matthews. The new location will be in the former St. Matthews Pharmacy building on Willis Avenue. Company officials said in a release that the location in an established building in a walkable neighborhood was what they were looking for.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Orchid Society Show returns to Louisville for first time in 3 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of orchid enthusiasts gathered on Saturday for the annual Kentucky Orchid Society Show. The Kentucky Orchid Society is hosting the annual orchid show and sale at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church for the first time in three years. There are 26,000 varieties of orchids throughout the...
wdrb.com
MEOW | Louisville brewery enlists rescue cats to keep pests away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After last call at Gravely Brewing Company, when the bartender turns down the punk rock music and the drinkers are over "turning up," there's a secret team slinking into place. "They put in a lot of hours when I'm at home sleeping," Gravely bartender, Andrew Harbourne...
wdrb.com
Thousands take part in the Down Syndrome of Louisville Kindness Warrior Walk
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest Down syndrome support organization convened on Waterfront Park on Saturday morning. Approximately 3,000 people walked in Down Syndrome of Louisville's Kindness Warrior Walk, which means so much, to so many. "It was eye-opening to me that Down Syndrome of Louisville is actually the...
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming parade kicks off week of festivities in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the biggest festivals, dubbed a "Fall Fairytale" is officially underway in southern Indiana. The 2022 Harvest Homecoming parade began in New Albany on Spring Street on Sunday afternoon to kickoff the week-long event. The parade included over-the-top floats, vintage cars and bands. Several of...
wdrb.com
More than $104k raised for Special Olympics Kentucky at UPS plane pull
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People pulled a plane at UPS Worldport to support Special Olympics Kentucky. There were 42 teams that raised more than $104,000 for the local nonprofit as part of the annual fundraiser. Teams of 20 competed in pulling a 155,000-pound, UPS 757 cargo jet. "It's a great...
wdrb.com
Former NICU patients reunite for Halloween-themed event held by UofL Health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children of all ages dressed up for UofL Health's annual Halloween-themed NICU reunion. Former newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies, also called graduates, visited the Slugger Field parking lot for trunk-or-treating and other activities on Saturday afternoon. Families were also reunited with UofL Health staff, doctors...
wdrb.com
Old Louisville's St. James Court Art Show, now in its 66th year, continues through Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The St. James Court Art Show in Old Louisville is underway. The show -- which is now in its 66th year and features more than 600 artists from around the country -- opened at 10 a.m. Friday, and continues until 6 p.m. The hours are the same on Saturday, and booths will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
wdrb.com
Dogs, cats and even a chicken blessed at Saint Francis of Assisi in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pets from across Louisville visited Saint Francis of Assisi on Sunday for a special blessing. People were invited to bring their pets to Saint Francis of Assisi Church on Bardstown Road for a mass just for animals. There were dogs, cats and even a chicken at...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
wdrb.com
New Narcan machine in Vine Grove emptied 36 hours after being installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Vine Grove are upset after a Narcan vending machine was emptied within a few days of being installed. According to Kenneth Mattingly, the Vine Grove police chief, the machine was empty after 36 hours. Chief Mattingly says a new shipment of Narcan has...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Red Cross volunteers supporting disaster relief efforts in Florida
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has sent 21 Red Cross volunteers to help with recovery efforts in Florida. Tanya Garrity, a Red Cross volunteer from Shelbyville, is managing a shelter near Fort Myers. Garrity said getting around the state has been nearly impossible because of flooding, downed power lines and...
wdrb.com
Applications for southern Indiana Angel Tree Program open this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program. Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties. Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age...
wdrb.com
Louisville family staying in hotel after truck crashed into their house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family is now staying in a hotel after a truck crashed into their home in the middle of the night. It happened on Wednesday as Ella and Lonnie Hardin slept inside their Hazelwood Avenue house. "At first maybe I thought it was a bomb,"...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's 1st school to teach nail techs celebrates a milestone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Makeup, hair, and nails are the big three for beauty, and a Louisville woman is creating opportunity with a first-of-its-kind school in Kentucky. NailChella Nail Academy in the Park Hill neighborhood is giving its students a purpose that goes beyond nails. It's a dream and a goal for Kentraya Johnson, who started the school.
wdrb.com
'Unheard of' l Consulting firm highlights 'poor practices' inside Louisville's jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a 20-page report, an outside consultant hired to investigate Louisville's jail calls the facility obsolete, poorly designed, and riddled with "poor practices." The city of Louisville hired the expert to investigate the jail after a string of deaths over the past year. Gary Raney, the...
