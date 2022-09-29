ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdrb.com

Louisville Taco Festival takes over Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend in Louisville is perfect for taco lovers. Hundreds of people lined up for tacos, nachos and churros at Fourth Street Live! for the Louisville Taco Festival on Saturday. The event featured 15 different taco vendors, beer pong and even crab and lobster tacos. For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Sunergos scheduled to open fifth coffee cafe in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunergos is bringing its coffee to St. Matthews. The new location will be in the former St. Matthews Pharmacy building on Willis Avenue. Company officials said in a release that the location in an established building in a walkable neighborhood was what they were looking for.
SAINT MATTHEWS, KY
wdrb.com

MEOW | Louisville brewery enlists rescue cats to keep pests away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After last call at Gravely Brewing Company, when the bartender turns down the punk rock music and the drinkers are over "turning up," there's a secret team slinking into place. "They put in a lot of hours when I'm at home sleeping," Gravely bartender, Andrew Harbourne...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Thousands take part in the Down Syndrome of Louisville Kindness Warrior Walk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest Down syndrome support organization convened on Waterfront Park on Saturday morning. Approximately 3,000 people walked in Down Syndrome of Louisville's Kindness Warrior Walk, which means so much, to so many. "It was eye-opening to me that Down Syndrome of Louisville is actually the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Harvest Homecoming parade kicks off week of festivities in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the biggest festivals, dubbed a "Fall Fairytale" is officially underway in southern Indiana. The 2022 Harvest Homecoming parade began in New Albany on Spring Street on Sunday afternoon to kickoff the week-long event. The parade included over-the-top floats, vintage cars and bands. Several of...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Former NICU patients reunite for Halloween-themed event held by UofL Health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children of all ages dressed up for UofL Health's annual Halloween-themed NICU reunion. Former newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies, also called graduates, visited the Slugger Field parking lot for trunk-or-treating and other activities on Saturday afternoon. Families were also reunited with UofL Health staff, doctors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Applications for southern Indiana Angel Tree Program open this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program. Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties. Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky's 1st school to teach nail techs celebrates a milestone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Makeup, hair, and nails are the big three for beauty, and a Louisville woman is creating opportunity with a first-of-its-kind school in Kentucky. NailChella Nail Academy in the Park Hill neighborhood is giving its students a purpose that goes beyond nails. It's a dream and a goal for Kentraya Johnson, who started the school.
LOUISVILLE, KY

