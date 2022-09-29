Read full article on original website

Police searching for 3 juveniles who walked away from the Valley Youth Group Home
WARMINSTER, Pa. -- Three juvenile females walked away from the Valley Youth Group Home in Warminster on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at approximately 4 p.m. They were last seen on foot going towards York Road. The three females are identified as:. Imani Dodson, 15 years old, 5' 7", 155 lbs.,...
Resident Pistol-Whipped In Berks County Armed Robbery: Police
A resident was pistol-whipped during an armed robbery in Berks County, authorities said. It all went down in a house on Hafer Road in Leesport around 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Central Berks Police Department. Two men wearing black hooded sweatshirts broke into the home, and pistol-whipped...

Video: Illegal donuts, burnouts, fireworks erupt as hundreds gather on Old City streets
PHILADELPHIA - Chaos unfolded in Old City late Saturday night as droves of cars and large crowds filled the streets. Crowds began to gather near the intersection of Market and 4th streets around 10 p.m., with cars blocking traffic in all directions. Hundreds of people then emerged from the cars, some forming a large circle at the intersection.

Driver injured after FedEx tractor-trailer overturns on I-78 in Hunterdon County
BLOOMSBURY BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A New York man was injured after his FedEx tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 78 Saturday night, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 11:47 p.m. on Interstate 78 eastbound at milepost 7.3 in Bloomsbury Borough, Goez...
Pike County child reported missing now found safe
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County 12-year-old was reported missing to state police on October 1. Officials say Kiana Simon, 12 years old from Palmyra Township, left her home in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive in the Tanglewood Lakes Community sometime between 9:30 am and 10:00 am on October 1. Investigators […]
1,100 people without power in Lancaster after vehicle crash
UPDATE: As of 7:30 p.m., 13 affected customers remain, according to PPL. The outage is expected to be resolved by midnight. More than 1,100 people are without power in Lancaster County after a vehicle crashed into a pole earlier today. At around noon today, a vehicle crashed into a pole...

Berks County church victim of fraud
KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.

'They need help': Local animal shelter asks for donations for animals in need after Hurricane Ian
LANGHORNE, Pa. - Local animal shelters are doing everything they can to assist furry friends in Florida after Hurricane Ian and they are seeking help. "I reached out to shelters in south Florida and somebody called me back instantly. Her voice was cracking. They need help, they’re running out of food!" owner of Town and Country Pet Care Center Liz Carpino said.
Pa. plane crash victim identified
The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
Man dies in police shooting at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Twp.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after being shot by state troopers after they say he tried to hit them with his truck while they responded to a disturbance call at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Township early Friday morning. There was a heavy presence of state and local police on […]
Northampton County gun buyback puts unwanted firearms, ammo out of reach (PHOTOS)
Halfway into a buyback of unwanted firearms Saturday, dozens of long guns in boxes were leaning up against a firehouse refrigerator in Bethlehem. By the time organizers were wrapping up at 2 p.m., 112 firearms had been collected at the Bethlehem Fire Department’s Lincoln Fire Station on Easton Avenue and another 199 were secured at the Hecktown Fire Co. on Nazareth Pike in Lower Nazareth Township.
Driver Suffers Minor Injuries As Car Plows Into Hunterdon County Woods, Leaks Fluid (PHOTOS)
A driver escaped with just minor injuries as a car barreled into a patch of woods in Hunterdon County. The crash occurred at the intersection of Asbury West Portal Rd. and Brunswick Pike in Bethlehem Township on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 29, the Bloomsbury Hose Co. said. Photos from...
Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
Video Store Cold Case: Two 20-Year-Olds’ 1993 Fatal Attack on the Job Remains Unsolved
As an indicator to just how cold an ongoing Bucks County cold case has gotten, its victims were two 20-year-old workers at a Warminster West Coast Video store — a chain that went defunct back in 2009. Joe Holden, CBS3, reported this tragedy’s decades-long investigation. Bryan Benson and...
Fire at Trexler Scout Reservation destroys camp’s waterfront tower
A fire last week at Trexler Scout Reservation in Monroe County destroyed the camp’s waterfront tower, pavilion and supplies. No one was hurt and accounting of ruined supplies was underway, the camp and Minsi Trails Council both said in recent days on social media. The waterfront is expected to be back in action next summer.

High school student killed, another injured after crash in Chester County, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A late-night crash ended with the death of a teenage student in Chester County. Police say a car with two teenagers inside crashed on the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township just before midnight Saturday. One of the teens, a student at Conestoga High...

Berks woman now living in Florida asking for help as she cares for animals at shelter after Ian
READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman, now living in Florida, has been staying at an animal shelter since Tuesday because of Ian. She's been caring for nearly 100 animals inside of a shelter in Cape Coral, Florida. "I can't think of anywhere else I would rather be than at...
AWSOM Pet of the Week - Chico
This week's featured animal from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a cat named Chico. Chico is a 5-year-old, adult Domestic Shorthair cat.
Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
Two males wanted by police for armed robbery in Leesport
The Northern Berks Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday, September 30, 2022 around 3pm at a residence in the 000 block of Hafer Road in Leesport. According to police, two males wearing black hooded sweatshirts forced their way into the victim’s residence. During the...
