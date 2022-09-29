ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

Northampton County, PA
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Catasauqua, PA
WBRE

Pike County child reported missing now found safe

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County 12-year-old was reported missing to state police on October 1. Officials say Kiana Simon, 12 years old from Palmyra Township, left her home in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive in the Tanglewood Lakes Community sometime between 9:30 am and 10:00 am on October 1. Investigators […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County church victim of fraud

KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

'They need help': Local animal shelter asks for donations for animals in need after Hurricane Ian

LANGHORNE, Pa. - Local animal shelters are doing everything they can to assist furry friends in Florida after Hurricane Ian and they are seeking help. "I reached out to shelters in south Florida and somebody called me back instantly. Her voice was cracking. They need help, they’re running out of food!" owner of Town and Country Pet Care Center Liz Carpino said.
LANGHORNE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. plane crash victim identified

The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County gun buyback puts unwanted firearms, ammo out of reach (PHOTOS)

Halfway into a buyback of unwanted firearms Saturday, dozens of long guns in boxes were leaning up against a firehouse refrigerator in Bethlehem. By the time organizers were wrapping up at 2 p.m., 112 firearms had been collected at the Bethlehem Fire Department’s Lincoln Fire Station on Easton Avenue and another 199 were secured at the Hecktown Fire Co. on Nazareth Pike in Lower Nazareth Township.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Two males wanted by police for armed robbery in Leesport

The Northern Berks Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday, September 30, 2022 around 3pm at a residence in the 000 block of Hafer Road in Leesport. According to police, two males wearing black hooded sweatshirts forced their way into the victim’s residence. During the...
LEESPORT, PA

