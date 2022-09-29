ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Super Cracker..
3d ago

Uncle Dana got on Gear later in life & pushed his body to the limits. look @ his size @ season 1 ultimate fighter comparison to 1yr ago!

Robert Rider
3d ago

Dana White ( start eating Black Fungus Mushroom Soup everyday, with about 8 tangerines, drink water plus tuna & crackers, peanut butter & honey sandwiches snacks, I did it doctors told me I need triple bi-pass surgery my triglycerides where just as bad 715 point high 3months this diet brought it too 213 points my arteries clear up like I was 25yrs old again. No surgery I refused satin medicine I did my way. eat ginger root for blood pressure control everyday 3to 4 times for rest of you days.

Dania Smith
2d ago

I hate to tell you, but God is the only one who can decide how long you live. You can have any and every blood test or any other kind of test, but God will take you when HE is ready!!!!

worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
COMBAT SPORTS
Gizmodo

Something Weird Is Going on With Mark Zuckerberg and Saturday’s UFC Fight

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg can’t duck and weave the jabbing questions that he’s responsible for buying out the entire arena for a major UFC show this Saturday. The rolling speculation has even started to claim that the Z-man himself wants to hop into the Octagon and test his mettle against a live opponent.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
MONROE, LA
Dana White
PWMania

WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton

WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
WWE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as disgusting Antonio Brown video goes viral

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown is in the news for all the wrong reasons once again as a video surfaced of the four-time All-Pro receiver publically exposing himself in public to guests in a hotel pool in Dubai. In the video shared by the New York Post, an...
NFL
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video

A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Fight Video

A viral video of a cheerleader getting into a physical fight is trending on social media today. In the video, the cheerleader appears to getting into it with someone, before she's had enough. "This cheerleader bout that life," the account tweeted. The video of the cheerleader fight has gone viral.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Report: Boxer Dies Days After Knockout Loss

Junior welterweight Luis Quinones passed away on Thursday night. He was just 25 years old. Quinones was hospitalized over the weekend after a knockout loss to Jose Munoz. Sadly, he was declared brain-dead on Thursday. Quinones' brother, Leonardo, confirmed this heartbreaking news on social media. "You went ahead of us...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

MMA Fighter Wrote Threatening Note To Murdered Georgia Mom

It’s been revealed that a former MMA fighter allegedly wrote a chilling note threatening violence against his girlfriend’s family a year before her mother was murdered. Coverage of the death of Debbie Collier has been widespread since the discovery of her body on September 11. A day before, the Athens, Georgia resident had sent daughter Amanda Bearden over $2,000 via Venmo, with a note that read, “They are not going to let me go, love you.”
ATHENS, GA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds

Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Official Weigh-in Results

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan takes place live tomorrow from the UFC Apex, and MMA News is here as each bout becomes official with the weigh-in results!. Tomorrow night’s main event is set to be #5-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern going against Xiaonan Yan. Dern is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 last April but will be looking to pick up her first main event victory after falling to Marina Rodriguez at the UFC Vegas 39 headliner last October. She’ll be facing the #14-ranked Yan, who recently amassed a 13-fight unbeaten streak that spanned over a full decade.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

Fighters React To Yan Outworking Dern At UFC Vegas 61

Yan Xiaonan announced herself as a women’s strawweight contender with a gutsy victory over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61 tonight. The main event bout saw jiu-jitsu specialist Dern not surprisingly implement a gameplan of taking Yan to the ground. And the Brazilian successfully did so throughout the fight, at one point even flattening the Chinese out and battering her from on top.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BKFC 30 video: UFC veteran Ben Rothwell starches opponent in 19 seconds for debut win

Escaping from a bareknuckle boxing bout unscathed is a rare occurrence, but that’s exactly what heavyweight UFC veteran did in his debut at BKFC 30. Ben Rothwell stepped through the BKFC ropes to compete in combat sports for the first time since his UFC departure last November. Standing across the circular ring was Bobo O’Bannon, a bareknuckle fighter entering the contest with a record of 3-3 with three knockouts.
MONROE, LA
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is UFC Vegas 61 today? Schedule, main card start time for Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

A chance to climb up the strawweight ladder is on the line at UFC Vegas 61 on October 1. Inside the UFC’s APEX Center, Mackenzie Dern faces Yan Xiaonan. Dern, ranked 13th in the UFC's strawweight rankings, is a multi-time medalist in Jiu-Jitsu. She started training at three and competed in major Jiu-Jitsu competitions at 14. Dern made her MMA debut in 2016 and joined the UFC in 2018. She is 7-2 with the promotion.
UFC
mmanews.com

Oleinik Shares Why He Considered Postponing Fight Against Latifi

Prior to UFC Vegas 61, UFC heavyweight veteran Aleksei Oleinik explained why he almost pushed for a delay to his fight against Ilir Latifi. This weekend at UFC Vegas 61, Oleinik entered the Octagon for the 17th time in what was his 78th professional outing in MMA. Across a lengthy career, the Russian has shared the cage with the likes of Mirko Cro Cop, Chael Sonnen, Alistair Overeem, and Fabrício Werdum, and picked up an incredible 47 submission wins along the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
