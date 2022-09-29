ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mary, FL

fox35orlando.com

Seminole County residents dealing with record breaking floodwaters that are expected to rise

GENEVA, Fla. - Homes near Lake Harney in Geneva are experiencing massive flooding and many needed to evacuate as water is expected to continue to rise. FOX 35 Orlando got an exclusive look at the flooding near Lake Harney in Seminole County on Sunday. Homes have feet of water inside them, and mailboxes are completely covered as the streets are flooded. Some people who didn't evacuate are now using kayaks to get to their homes.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person hit, killed by truck on Turkey Lake Road in Orlando, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead after being hit by a truck in Orlando Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Turkey Lake Road south of Sand Lake Road. Law enforcement said the crash involved a Dodge Ram and a pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene, authorities said in a statement.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

25-year-old passenger dies after driver runs red light in Lake County

A 25-year-old passenger died at the scene of a crash Sunday morning after a driver ran a red light in Lake County. A 33-year-old Bradenton man was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander at 8:44 a.m. Sunday eastbound on County Road 470 approaching County Road 33 at Okahumpka when he ran a red light, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shocking video: Chuck E. Cheese in Port Orange destroyed by Tropical Storm Ian

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Port Orange, Florida was destroyed by Tropical Storm Ian this week, new video shows. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released helicopter footage of the destruction that occurred on Thursday at The Pavilion at Port Orange. In the video, the roof of the Chuck E. Cheese entertainment center is collapsed and water is pouring on the inside. A children's carousel and video games can be seen among rubble.
PORT ORANGE, FL
WESH

Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters started receding on Saturday, giving Daytona Beach residents a first glimpse at how much damage was done to their homes. “The water here was up to here in the house,” said Katie Thigpen, referring to her waist. [TRENDING: Osceola County officials provide Ian...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

72-year-old woman and dog found dead in Seminole County house fire

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A 72-year-old woman and dog has died in an overnight fire in Seminole County, the Fire Department says. Just before 1 Sunday morning, crews responded to a house fire on Center Drive in Casselberry that was 75% involved. The damage to the home is extensive, with the roof partially collapsed.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris, power, airport, beach

All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

