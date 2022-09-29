Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County residents dealing with record breaking floodwaters that are expected to rise
GENEVA, Fla. - Homes near Lake Harney in Geneva are experiencing massive flooding and many needed to evacuate as water is expected to continue to rise. FOX 35 Orlando got an exclusive look at the flooding near Lake Harney in Seminole County on Sunday. Homes have feet of water inside them, and mailboxes are completely covered as the streets are flooded. Some people who didn't evacuate are now using kayaks to get to their homes.
fox35orlando.com
Dozens of Seminole county school bus stops moved due to Hurricane Ian aftermath
As a result of flooding from Hurricane Ian's trek across Florida, several Seminole County bus stops have been temporarily moved. Officials said the stops have been moved due to not only flooding, but road damage. The stops have been moved beginning Monday, October 3. Both students who live in Altamonte...
Parts of Kissimmee remain underwater, St. Cloud issues voluntary evacuation order as waters rise
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of St. Cloud is asking residents to leave their homes because of rising floodwaters and issued a voluntary evacuation order for Blackberry Creek and Pemberly Pines on Sunday morning. In Shingle Creek, floodwaters remain at high levels and are not expected to go down...
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
fox35orlando.com
Person hit, killed by truck on Turkey Lake Road in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead after being hit by a truck in Orlando Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Turkey Lake Road south of Sand Lake Road. Law enforcement said the crash involved a Dodge Ram and a pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene, authorities said in a statement.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man shot and killed at convenience store, another person injured
PINE HILLS, Fla. - A shooting at a Pine Hills convenience store left a Florida man dead and another man injured late Sunday morning. Police said around 11:36 a.m., they responded to the Kwik Stop at 5100 North Lane on the report of a shooting. When police arrived at the...
click orlando
leesburg-news.com
25-year-old passenger dies after driver runs red light in Lake County
A 25-year-old passenger died at the scene of a crash Sunday morning after a driver ran a red light in Lake County. A 33-year-old Bradenton man was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander at 8:44 a.m. Sunday eastbound on County Road 470 approaching County Road 33 at Okahumpka when he ran a red light, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESH
'I'm overwhelmed': Volusia County resident recounts leaving flooding home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — We have seen the impact of Hurricane Ian in Central Florida and across the state. The storm is now attributed to at least 44 deaths. In Volusia County, thousands of people's homes remain underwater. A lot of people in Volusia County are devastated. They've lost...
fox35orlando.com
Voluntary evacuation issued for Shingle Creek Reserve as Hurricane Ian floodwaters rise in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Due to rising waters from Hurricane Ian, The City of Kissimmee says there is a voluntary evacuation for Shingle Creek Reserve at The Oaks. "If evacuation assistance is needed, dial 911. When evacuating, no wake when driving," the city tweeted on Saturday. Top Heart Surgeon: This Simple...
National Guard urges Shingle Creek residents to evacuate because of flooding
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee are being forced to leave. Osceola County leaders said there is too much flooding in Shingle Creek for them to stay. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents are trying to salvage what they can. Jennifer...
click orlando
Crash with semitruck at Okahumpka intersection kills Sarasota man, seriously injures another, FHP says
OKAHUMPKA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning in Okahumpka that involved a semitruck and an SUV left a passenger in the latter vehicle dead and its driver injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 8:44 a.m. at the intersection of county roads 470 and 33,...
fox35orlando.com
Shocking video: Chuck E. Cheese in Port Orange destroyed by Tropical Storm Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Port Orange, Florida was destroyed by Tropical Storm Ian this week, new video shows. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released helicopter footage of the destruction that occurred on Thursday at The Pavilion at Port Orange. In the video, the roof of the Chuck E. Cheese entertainment center is collapsed and water is pouring on the inside. A children's carousel and video games can be seen among rubble.
WESH
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
click orlando
Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters started receding on Saturday, giving Daytona Beach residents a first glimpse at how much damage was done to their homes. “The water here was up to here in the house,” said Katie Thigpen, referring to her waist. [TRENDING: Osceola County officials provide Ian...
WESH
72-year-old woman and dog found dead in Seminole County house fire
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A 72-year-old woman and dog has died in an overnight fire in Seminole County, the Fire Department says. Just before 1 Sunday morning, crews responded to a house fire on Center Drive in Casselberry that was 75% involved. The damage to the home is extensive, with the roof partially collapsed.
Hurricane Ian: Video shows rough seas washing away part of Daytona Beach Sunglow Pier
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Over the past few days, we have gotten a clearer image of the damage in Daytona Beach. And one Daytona Beach pier has been changed by the impact of Hurricane Ian. Viewer Mark Bessette captured the video seen above that shows rough seas washing away...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Hurricane Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris, power, airport, beach
All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
click orlando
Orlando suffers major water main break, urges residents to limit water use until further notice
ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando on Sunday urged residents to severely limit their water use after a major water main break overnight. The city said its No. 1, 2 and 3 lift stations suffered the main break around 2 a.m., causing an overflow of sewage into nearby lakes.
WESH
Seminole County residents pulling together to deal with Ian damage
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Kayaks and rowboats were seen moving around near Lake Harney the way they often do after heavy rains on Friday. The St. Johns river flows through Harney and will get higher with all the recent rain flowing into it. "You can't drive any cars back...
