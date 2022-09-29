ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

WESH

Titusville pump station fails during Ian causing sewage leak into Indian River Lagoon

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Ian’s impact in Brevard County was focused mostly in the north. And one Titusville neighborhood has been waiting days for a critical repair. A historic district right along the Indian River smells of sewage. The owner of a 100-year-old house says sewage has been flowing from the pump house next to his property since Ian struck last Thursday. The property owner did not want to be identified.
