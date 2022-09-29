Read full article on original website
Detour set up around part of State Road 46 due to flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding from Hurricane Ian has impacted State Road 46, a major roadway for residents in Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties. Florida Highway Patrol was forced to close the roadway between Hatbill Road in Mims and Jungle Road in Geneva. A detour has been set up...
WESH
Water rises along Seminole County lake forcing some residents to leave by boat
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding remains a stubborn plague all across Central Florida, and Lake Harney is just one of several problem areas in Seminole County. Water continues to creep higher in some neighborhoods. Boats are the only way for people to get to and from their homes. "Been...
WESH
Titusville pump station fails during Ian causing sewage leak into Indian River Lagoon
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Ian’s impact in Brevard County was focused mostly in the north. And one Titusville neighborhood has been waiting days for a critical repair. A historic district right along the Indian River smells of sewage. The owner of a 100-year-old house says sewage has been flowing from the pump house next to his property since Ian struck last Thursday. The property owner did not want to be identified.
click orlando
Boat wreckage during Ian doesn’t rival damage done to Cocoa Village by Hurricane Irma
COCOA, Fla. – The Rockledge Public Works Department Monday removed a bench on the Indian River that workers said was in danger of falling into the water in Ian’s aftermath, minor wreckage compared to past hurricanes. Last week, one boat crashed into the rocks near Cocoa Village and...
click orlando
Rising water closes all lanes of SR-46 at St. Johns River near Brevard-Seminole line
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation announced an emergency road closure of State Road 46 at the St. Johns River in Brevard County. The closure affects all lanes of State Road 46 at the river in Brevard County near the Seminole County line, according to the FDOT.
spacecoastdaily.com
All Lanes Closed on State Road 46 at St. Johns River Due to Flooding on the Roadway
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County motorists are being advised that all lanes on State Road 46 at the St. Johns River in Brevard County near the Seminole County line is closed due to rising water and flooding on the roadway. Motorists planning on traveling on S.R. 46 should...
WESH
Osceola County leaders warn residents of continued flooding impacts
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Osceola County experiences flooding from Hurricane Ian. Osceola County gave an update Sunday on hurricane recovery efforts. The county has been working on flood models with assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District. According to county...
‘They didn’t care about us’: Orlo Vista residents frustrated with county’s response to Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in the Orlo Vista community in Orange County have made it back into their homes on Monday following Hurricane Ian, but those homes are uninhabitable. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. One resident is so angry they spray-painted “Thanks Orange County”...
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
click orlando
New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
WESH
Water continues to creep higher in Seminole County neighborhoods
Fla. — Boats are the only way for people in some Seminole County neighborhoods to get to and from their homes. The water is still too deep, and they worry it will get deeper. North Jungle Road at Crossover Lane in Geneva is the one spot of dry...
WESH
Police: 2 utility workers injured in Volusia County while working to restore power
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A New Smyrna Beach utility worker was critically injured Sunday while working to restore power in the Venetian Bay area. Another power company employee was also hurt. According to police, the two were in the area of North Airport Road and Casello Drive, working on...
WESH
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
Brevard County utilities ask residents to conserve water after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The same flood waters that covered central Florida neighborhoods filled stormwater ponds around treatment plants. That excess water still has to be processed, which impacts the whole system. “The worst I’ve seen in here is Tropical Storm Fay,” said resident Patrick O’Connell. “I’m 6 foot,...
fox35orlando.com
Chances increase for disturbance in Atlantic to develop: Is it heading toward Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, one of which has a high chance of further development. Disturbance #1 is located a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands have increased a little, but there are not yet any signs of significant organization.
City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow
UPDATE - Monday October 3, 9 AM: The city is still asking residents to limit unnecessary water usage as of Monday morning. This includes limiting washing dishes, taking showers, using plant-watering systems or doing laundry. The City of Orlando on Sunday morning issued a citywide water usage advisory, warning Orlandoans against excessive of use of water. This is the result of a main break last night that resulted in an overflow of sewage into surrounding lakes and streets in several neighborhoods. The city's sanitary sewer system, already under stress from the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian, suffered a 36-inch force main break late Saturday night.
WESH
Officials: Hurricane damage causing Volusia County houses to fall into ocean
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders gave an update on assisting residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The hurricane brought flooding to different areas of the county. County officials spoke Saturday afternoon on recovery efforts. "There's many people that are really suffering. The damage is significant. There's homes on...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Sheriff Wayne Ivey Provides Update on Brevard Deputies’ Search and Rescue Efforts in Ft. Myers Following Hurricane Ian
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey provides an update on Brevard County Deputies’ search and rescue efforts in Ft. Myers following Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 29, approximately 25 members of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office were requested to help fill a search and rescue mission request by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office as their area is devastated by the effects of Hurricane Ian.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Here’s when Central Florida schools expect to reopen after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, many Central Florida schools released updated information about when students will return to the classroom. Eyewitness News is monitoring Central Florida school districts and will update information as it comes into our newsroom. We put together the following county-by-county list.
